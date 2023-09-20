About Cookies on This Site

LG Central Controller มอบการจัดการที่สะดวกสำหรับการใช้ HVAC หลายตัวในอาคาร สามารถตั้งอุณหภูมิของแต่ละห้อง ตรวจสอบการใช้พลังงาน และการส่งแจ้งเตือนแบบเรียลไทม์.

Central Controller

โซลูชันการควบคุมแบบบูรณาการสำหรับการจัดการอาคารที่เหมาะสมสำหรับทุกพื้นที่.

Central Controller ดูวิดิโอจุดขายสินค้า Central Controller ดูวิดิโอการแนะนำสินค้า
คุณสมบัติสินค้า รุ่นทั้งหมด
คุณสมบัติสินค้า
02_D_1542366470579

อุปกรณ์ที่ใช้งานง่าย

การควบคุมอาคารสามารถตรวจสอบได้ด้วยอินเทอร์เฟซที่ยืดหยุ่นและจัดการได้อย่างง่ายดายด้วยแผนผังพื้นที่จริงบนหน้าจอ อินเทอร์เฟซที่ใช้งานง่ายช่วยให้ผู้ใช้สามารถจัดการการใช้พลังงานของอาคารได้อย่างสะดวก.

03_D_1542366542954

ประหยัดพลังงานด้วยเครื่องมือตรวจสอบการใช้พลังงาน

การเข้าถึงข้อมูลการใช้พลังงานที่ผ่านมาของระบบควบคุมพลังงานอาคารเป็นครั้งคราว จะช่วยให้ผู้ใช้สามารถตรวจสอบและกำหนดเป้าหมายการใช้งานเพื่อให้เกิดการจัดการพลังงานที่เหมาะสม.

04_D_1542366590967

การตรวจสอบระบบการ
วินิจฉัย

การรวบรวมข้อมูลรวมถึงสถานะการควบคุมและข้อมูลต่างๆ จะถูกจัดส่งผ่านทางอีเมล เพื่อให้ระบบสามารถตรวจสอบได้ตลอดเวลาเมื่อเกิดข้อผิดพลาดการแจ้งเตือนสีแดงจะแสดงผลทั้งหมดเมื่ออยู่ในสถานการณ์ฉุกเฉินและสัญญาณควบคุมอื่นทั้งหมดจะถูกปิดกั้นเพื่อป้องกันอุบัติเหตุที่อาจเกิดขึ้น.

Easy Expandability

Easy Expandability

การจัดการแบบบูรณาการของ LG HVAC Control Solution เชื่อมโยงการทำงานของเครื่องปรับอากาศ LG กับระบบภายนอกเพื่อขยายพื้นที่การทำงาน เนื่องจากระบบ BMS ฝังอยู่ในคอนโทรลเลอร์โซลูชันจึงเชื่อมต่อโดยตรงกับระบบโดยไม่ต้องใช้เกตเวย์ BMS เพิ่มเติม เพื่อให้สามารถสื่อสารกับโปรโตคอล BMS, BACnet IP และ Modbus TCP ได้.

05_D_1542366653594

Flexible Expandability With Interlocking

ระบบควบคุมที่ขยาย/เพิ่มการเชื่อมต่อกับอุปกรณ์อื่น (3 rd party devices) เช่นเซนเซอร์และสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกในอาคาร รวมทั้งเครื่องปรับอากาศ ทำให้การจัดการอาคารเป็นไปอย่างชาญฉลาดโดยการตั้งค่าให้เหมาะสมกับการใช้งานและพื้นที่.

ตรวจสอบคุณภาพอากาศของทั้งอาคารได้อย่างง่ายดาย

AC Smart 5 สามารถจัดการคุณภาพอากาศได้ถึง 128 ยูนิตภายในอาคาร นอกจากการเปิดโหมดฟอกอากาศแล้วคุณสามารถตรวจสอบคุณภาพอากาศแบบเรียลไทม์และดูสภาพอากาศที่บันทึกไว้ได้.

ตรวจสอบคุณภาพอากาศของทั้งอาคารได้อย่างง่ายดาย 1

การเข้าถึงสูงสุดสำหรับผู้ใช้แต่ละคน

ในฐานะตัวควบคุมส่วนกลางขั้นสูง AC Manager 5 ได้นำเสนออินเทอร์เฟซที่ยืดหยุ่นสำหรับผู้ใช้แต่ละคนโดยการประเมินหน้าจออุปกรณ์และปรับแต่งเค้าโครงโดยอัตโนมัติเพื่อมอบอินเทอร์เฟซที่เหมาะสมที่สุดสำหรับการใช้งาน.

รุ่นทั้งหมดของ Central Controller

AC Manager 5

● Model : PACM5A000
● 270 x 155 x 65 (mm)
● Up to 8,192 units via max. 32 ACP and AC Smart
can be integrated as one management system
● Web access control based on HTML5
(PC, Tablet, Smartphone access)
● Icon / Floor map view
● Yearly Schedule
● Energy Management
● Device Interlock
● Email Notification

ACP 5

●Model: PACP5B000
●270 x 155 x 65 (mm)
●Up to 256 units (IDU, ERV, Hydro Kit, AHU kit, Commercial Air Purifier)
●Web access control based on HTML5(PC, Tablet, Smartphone access)
●Air Purify Control, Air Quality Level Display
●BMS Integration(BACnet IP/Modbus TCP)
●Energy Management
●Device Interlock
●3rd Party device Control(with ACS IO Module)
●Email Notification
●Multi level group

AC Smart 5

● Model: PACS5A000
● 253.2 x 167.7 x 27 (mm)
● 10.2 inch WSVGA TFT LCD Touch Screen (1024*600)
● Up to 128 Units (IDU, ERV, Hydro Kit, AHU Kit, Commercial Air Purifier)
● BMS Integration (BACnet IP and Modbus TCP)
● Multi level group composition
● Icon / Floor map view
● Yearly Schedule
● Energy Management
● Device Interlock
● Email Notification
● Web access supported
● Support IPv6
●Air Purify Control, Air Quality Level Display

AC Ez Touch

● Model : PACEZA000
● 137 x 121 x 25 (mm)
● 5 inch Touch Screen Controller
● Up to 64 units (IDU, ERV, Hydro kit)
● 1 DI Port for Emergency stop
● Yearly Schedule
● Alarm Indicator
● Energy Management
● PC Access

ดาวน์โหลด Catalogue Leaflet Document

หัวเรื่องตารางขนาด
ประเภทข้อมูล ชื่อเรื่อง ขนาด

