Scroll Geo Thermal Heat Pump
Water-cooled Scroll Geo Thermal Heat Pump ของ LG ใช้ระบบความร้อนใต้พิภพเพื่อจัดหาน้ำเย็น / น้ำร้อนและระบบทำความเย็น / ทำความร้อน LG จะปฏิวัติวิธีการดำเนินธุรกิจของคุณ.
คอมเพรสเซอร์ Twin All Inverter
Twin All Inverter Compressor ช่วยให้สามารถทำงานได้หลากหลายตั้งแต่ 15Hz ถึง 120Hz.
HiPORTM Applied
เทคโนโลยี HIPOR ™ช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพของคอมเพรสเซอร์โดยการส่งน้ำมันกลับเข้าสู่คอมเพรสเซอร์โดยตรง.
ควบคุมอย่างมีเสถียรภาพ
เทคโนโลยีการควบคุมอินเวอร์เตอร์ช่วยให้สามารถควบคุมอุณหภูมิของน้ำไหลออกได้อย่างมีเสถียรภาพ.
