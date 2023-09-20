About Cookies on This Site

Scroll Geo Thermal Heat Pump

Water-cooled Scroll Geo Thermal Heat Pump ของ LG ใช้ระบบความร้อนใต้พิภพเพื่อจัดหาน้ำเย็น / น้ำร้อนและระบบทำความเย็น / ทำความร้อน LG จะปฏิวัติวิธีการดำเนินธุรกิจของคุณ.

Water-cooled Scroll Geo Thermal Heat Pump

คุณสมบัติสินค้า
Water-cooled Scroll Geo Thermal Heat Pump

Water-cooled Scroll Geo Thermal Heat Pump ใช้ระบบความร้อนใต้พิภพเพื่อทำน้ำเย็น/น้ำร้อน และระบบทำความเย็น/ทำความร้อน ลดต้นทุนการดำเนินงานและเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการใช้พลังงาน.

คอมเพรสเซอร์ Twin All Inverter

Twin All Inverter Compressor ช่วยให้สามารถทำงานได้หลากหลายตั้งแต่ 15Hz ถึง 120Hz.

HiPORTM Applied

เทคโนโลยี HIPOR ™ช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพของคอมเพรสเซอร์โดยการส่งน้ำมันกลับเข้าสู่คอมเพรสเซอร์โดยตรง.

พัฒนาประสิทธิภาพการทำความร้อน

เทคโนโลยีการฉีดไอช่วยให้สามารถทำความร้อนได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพโดยการควบคุมอัตราการไหลของสารทำความเย็นที่เหมาะสมแม้ว่าอุณหภูมิภายนอกจะต่ำก็ตาม.

ดีไซน์แบบโมดูลาร์

การออกแบบโมดูลาร์ช่วยให้สามารถติดตั้งได้อย่างยืดหยุ่นตามพื้นที่ ที่เหมาะสม.

ควบคุมอย่างมีเสถียรภาพ

เทคโนโลยีการควบคุมอินเวอร์เตอร์ช่วยให้สามารถควบคุมอุณหภูมิของน้ำไหลออกได้อย่างมีเสถียรภาพ.

สารทำความเย็นที่เป็นมิตรต่อสิ่งแวดล้อม

R410A เป็นสารทำความเย็นที่เป็นมิตรกับสิ่งแวดล้อมที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูงและมีศักยภาพในการลดชั้นโอโซนเป็นศูนย์.

air-cooled-screw-heat-pump_05_Optimized_Central_Control_22112017_D_1511333813881

ระบบควบคุมส่วนกลางที่เหมาะสมสำหรับแต่ละพื้นที่

โซลูชันการควบคุมเช่น ACP IV และ AC Smart ช่วยให้สามารถตรวจสอบได้ง่ายและอนุญาตให้รีโมทคอนโทรลควบคุม HVAC รุ่นต่างๆได้จากทุกที่.

Water-cooled_Scroll_Geo_Thermal_Heat_Pump_06_Water-cooled_Scroll_Chiller_Line_Up_21112017_D_1511250629222

สินค้าทั้งหมดของ Water-cooled Scroll Chiller

สอบถามรายละเอียดการซื้อ

กรุณากรอกรายละเอียด หากมีข้อสงสัยหรือต้องการสอบถามข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ เราจะติดต่อกลับโดยเร็วที่สุด.

