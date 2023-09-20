About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Water-cooled Screw Geo Thermal Heat Pump

LG Water-cooled Screw Geo Thermal Heat Pump ใช้ระบบความร้อนใต้พิภพเพื่อจัดหาน้ำเย็น / น้ำร้อนและระบบทำความเย็น / ทำความร้อน.

Water_cooled_Screw_Geo_Thermal_Heat_Pump_01_Hero_21112017_D_1511235205566

Water-cooled Screw Geo Thermal Heat Pump

คุณสมบัติสินค้า รุ่นทั้งหมด
คุณสมบัติสินค้า
สอบถามรายละเอียดการซื้อ
Water_cooled_Screw_Geo_Thermal_Heat_Pump_02_Feature_21112017_D_1511235253956

Water-cooled Screw Geo Thermal Heat Pump

Water-cooled Screw Geo Thermal Heat Pump ใช้ระบบความร้อนใต้พิภพเพื่อทำน้ำเย็น/น้ำร้อน และระบบทำความเย็น / ทำความร้อน ลดต้นทุนการดำเนินงานและเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการใช้พลังงาน.

เครื่องระเหยประสิทธิภาพสูง

ด้วยการใช้ระบบกระจายสารทำความเย็นแบบแรงโน้มถ่วงทำให้มีการทำงานที่เชื่อถือได้และประสิทธิภาพในการระเหยจะดีขึ้นโดยการจัดเรียงตัวกำจัดและท่อระเหยให้เหมาะสมที่สุด.

ระบบแยกน้ำมัน

น้ำมันที่จ่ายระหว่างการหมุนรอบความเร็วสูงของคอมเพรสเซอร์จะถูกกู้คืนผ่านระบบแยกสามขั้นตอน เมื่อสารทำความเย็นถูกเคลื่อนย้ายจะป้องกันไม่ให้สิ่งสกปรกเข้ามาและช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพในการทำความเย็น โดยการจัดหาและกู้คืนน้ำมันอย่างต่อเนื่องสามารถป้องกันการขาดแคลนน้ำมันได้.

น้ำหนักและขนาดลดลง

สามารถวางแผนการใช้พื้นที่ได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพผ่านการลดการใช้พื้นที่ในการติดตั้งรวมไปถึงน้ำหนัก.

ลดเสียงรบกวน

ลดเสียงรบกวนที่เกิดจากลม.

คุณสมบัติกล่องดำ

จัดเก็บและวิเคราะห์บันทึกการทำงานเพื่อการวินิจฉัยอย่างรวดเร็วเพื่อให้การแก้ปัญหาในกรณีที่เกิดความผิดพลาด.

Water_cooled_Screw_Geo_Thermal_Heat_Pump_05_Optimized_Central_Control_21112017_D_1511235576227

ระบบควบคุมส่วนกลางที่เหมาะสมสำหรับแต่ละพื้นที่

Control solutions เช่น ACP และ AC Smart ช่วยให้สามารถตรวจสอบการใช้งานได้ง่ายและทำงานได้จากระยะไกล ควบคุมและจัดการ HVAC ได้ทุกรุ่นและทุกที่.

ระบบควบคุมส่วนกลางที่เหมาะสมสำหรับแต่ละพื้นที่ ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม
Water_cooled_Screw_Geo_Thermal_Heat_Pump_06_Water-cooled_Screw_Chiller_Line_Up_21112017_D_1511235799460

กลุ่มผลิตภัณฑ์ชิลเลอร์แบบสกรูระบายความร้อนด้วยน้ำ

* Geo Thermal Heat Pump type สามารถผลิตตามคำสั่งพิเศษเท่านั้น.

[PC]inquiry to buy_1516255102043

สอบถามรายละเอียดการซื้อ

กรุณากรอกรายละเอียด หากมีข้อสงสัยหรือต้องการสอบถามข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ เราจะติดต่อกลับโดยเร็วที่สุด.

สอบถามรายละเอียดการซื้อ ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม

ดาวน์โหลด Catalogue Leaflet Document

หัวเรื่องตารางขนาด
ประเภทข้อมูล ชื่อเรื่อง ขนาด

ดาวน์โหลดคู่มือ หรือ ข้อมูลทางวิศวกรรมได้ที่หน้าสนับสนุน

ไป