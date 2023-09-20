We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Water-cooled Screw Geo Thermal Heat Pump
LG Water-cooled Screw Geo Thermal Heat Pump ใช้ระบบความร้อนใต้พิภพเพื่อจัดหาน้ำเย็น / น้ำร้อนและระบบทำความเย็น / ทำความร้อน.
เครื่องระเหยประสิทธิภาพสูง
ด้วยการใช้ระบบกระจายสารทำความเย็นแบบแรงโน้มถ่วงทำให้มีการทำงานที่เชื่อถือได้และประสิทธิภาพในการระเหยจะดีขึ้นโดยการจัดเรียงตัวกำจัดและท่อระเหยให้เหมาะสมที่สุด.
* Geo Thermal Heat Pump type สามารถผลิตตามคำสั่งพิเศษเท่านั้น.
ดาวน์โหลด Catalogue Leaflet Document
|ประเภทข้อมูล
|ชื่อเรื่อง
|ขนาด
ดาวน์โหลดคู่มือ หรือ ข้อมูลทางวิศวกรรมได้ที่หน้าสนับสนุน