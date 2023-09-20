About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

จอแสดงผล Digital Signage

LG ช่วยให้คุณใช้ประโยชน์ได้จาก Digital Signage เพื่อเพิ่มการเข้าถึงแบรนด์ของคุณ ขับเคลื่อนธุรกิจของคุณไปอีกระดับ LG จะปฏิวัติแนวทางที่คุณดำเนินธุรกิจ.

ID_Digital-Signage_hero_01_M03_1559527668462

จอแสดงผล Digital Signage

ID_VideoWall_hero_M01_ZERO-VIDEOWALL_1548145167359

เหนือกว่าวิดีโอวอลล์ทั่วไป

วิดีโอวอลล์ที่มีขอบจอบางที่สุดในโลกเพียง 0.44 มม.

เหนือกว่าวิดีโอวอลล์ทั่วไป เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

Product

ID_Digital-Signage_products_01_M08_Standard_1559524226443

จอแสดงผลรุ่นมาตรฐาน

ID_Digital-Signage_products_02_M08_Video-Wall_1559524239397

วิดีโอวอลล์

ID_Digital-Signage_products_03_M08_High-Brightness_1559524341284

ความสว่างสูง

ID_Digital-Signage_products_03_M08_Interactive_1520898195489

อินเทอร์แอคทีฟ

ID_Digital-Signage_products_05_M08_Special_1559524300963

จอแสดงผลชนิดพิเศษ

ID_Digital-Signage_products_06_M08_Accessories_1520898212337

อุปกรณ์เสริม
ID_Digital-Signage_features_01_M02_Standard_1559524715167

จอแสดงผลรุ่นมาตรฐาน

จอแสดงผลมาตรฐานของ LG ได้รับการออกแบบให้เหมาะสมกับอุตสาหกรรมต่าง ๆ เพื่อตรงตามความต้องการของลูกค้าที่แตกต่างกัน.

จอแสดงผลรุ่นมาตรฐาน เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม
ID_Digital-Signage_features_02_M01_Video-Wall_1559524797371

วิดีโอวอลล์

วิดีโอวอลล์ช่วยมอบประสบการณ์ความรู้สึกที่ดื่มด่ำไปกับความงดงามให้กับผู้รับชม.

วิดีโอวอลล์ เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม
ID_Digital-Signage_features_03_M01_High-Brightness_1559524894317

จอแสดงผลกลางแจ้งความสว่างระดับสูง

ด้วยความคมชัดและประสิทธิภาพที่น่าเชื่อถือ โซลูชันกลางแจ้งที่สมบูรณ์แบบสำหรับการแสดงผลทั้งโฆษณาและข้อมูล.

จอแสดงผลกลางแจ้งความสว่างระดับสูง เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม
ID_Digital-Signage_features_04_M02_Interactive_1560296821259

อินเทอร์แอคทีฟ

โซลูชันแบบออลอินวันสำหรับการประชุมที่มีประสิทธิภาพด้วยเทคโนโลยีระบบสัมผัสขั้นสูงและระบบ System-on-Chip ประสิทธิภาพสูง.

อินเทอร์แอคทีฟ เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม
ID_Digital-Signage_features_05_M01_Special_1559525088293

จอแสดงผลชนิดพิเศษ

สัมผัสประสบการณ์ LG Special Signage ความบันเทิงประสิทธิภาพสูง ซึ่งได้รับการออกแบบให้ตรงตามการใช้งานกับธุรกิจแต่ละประเภท.

จอแสดงผลชนิดพิเศษ เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม
ID_Digital-Signage_features_06_M03_Accessories_1520898824436

อุปกรณ์เสริม

ปรับแต่งพื้นที่ของคุณด้วยอุปกรณ์เสริมที่มาพร้อมนวัตกรรมที่ทันสมัย.

อุปกรณ์เสริม เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม
PC_Bottom_BANNER_1600x450_1581461489690

ประสบการณ์ดิจิทัล 2020

สัมผัสประสบการณ์ดิจิทัลของ LG ประจำปี 2020 ตอนนี้เลย.

ประสบการณ์ดิจิทัล 2020 ค้นพบเดี๋ยวนี้