รูปภาพของ LG MULTI V 5 PRO แสดงให้เห็นตัวเครื่องบนพื้นหลังที่มีภาพทิวทัศน์เมืองผสมผสานกับสวนสาธารณะสีเขียวที่มีชีวิตชีวา

MULTI V 5 PRO

LG MULTI V 5 PRO เป็นโซลูชันรวมเทคโนโลยีขั้นสูงสำหรับอาคารสูง ให้การประหยัดพลังงานและการควบคุมแบบ Dual Sensing

เหตุใดจึงควรเลือก LG
เหตุใดจึงควรเลือก LG MULTI V 5 PRO

คอมเพรสเซอร์ระดับสูง

การควบคุมแบบ Dual Sensing

ทนทานการกัดกร่อน

สุดยอดคอมเพรสเซอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์

สุดยอดคอมเพรสเซอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ของ LG MULTI V 5 PRO เป็นเทคโนโลยีหลักของระบบปรับอากาศ จึงมีประสิทธิภาพและความทนทานที่ไม่มีใครเทียบได้

ภาพระยะใกล้ของสุดยอดคอมเพรสเซอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ของ LG MULTI V 5 PRO แสดงให้เห็นช่วงความถี่ที่ได้รับการปรับปรุงเป็น 10Hz ถึง 165Hz เมื่อเปรียบเทียบกับรุ่นก่อนหน้าที่ 15Hz ถึง 150Hz

การควบคุมแบบ Intelligent Dual Sensing

เซ็นเซอร์ความชื้นและอุณหภูมิภายในอาคารของการควบคุมแบบ Dual Sensing ช่วยให้ใช้งานได้สะดวกและคุ้มต้นทุน

ภาพเปรียบเทียบการควบคุมแบบ Dual Sensing ของ MULTI V 5 กับรุ่นก่อนหน้า โดยมีท้องฟ้าที่กำลังเปลี่ยนจากแดดเป็นฝนตก

Black Fin ที่ทนทานต่อการกัดกร่อน

การเคลือบสีดำด้วยเรซินอีพอกซีที่ได้รับการปรับปรุงช่วยปกป้องที่แข็งแกร่งจากสภาวะกัดกร่อนภายนอกต่างๆ 

LG MULTI V 5 PRO ตั้งอยู่บนดาดฟ้า โดยมีเส้นขอบฟ้าของเมืองเป็นฉากหลัง พร้อมด้วยครีบสีดำหลายชั้นเพื่อเน้นให้เห็นถึงวิศวกรรมและการออกแบบขั้นสูง

