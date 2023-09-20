About Cookies on This Site

ระบบน้ําร้อน (Hydro Kit)

แอลจีไฮโดร คิท มอบการทำความร้อนเพื่อปรับอุณหภูมิในห้องให้อบอุ่นและรู้สึกสบาย นอกจากนี้ยังเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพยิ่งขึ้นเมื่อใช้กับมัลติวี.

Hydro_feature01_20171107_D_1510924752044

Hydro Kit

ระบบทำความร้อนจากพื้นและระบบจัดส่งน้ำร้อนเพื่อเพิ่มความอบอุ่นภายในอาคาร.

Features Solution Application Line Up
Features
สอบถามรายละเอียดการซื้อ
Hydro_feature02_20171107_D_1510924855551

ระบบทำน้ำร้อนด้วย MULTI V

ระบบทำความเย็นและความร้อน พร้อมด้วยระบบจัดส่งน้ำร้อน โดยใช้ร่วมกับ MULTI V และ Hydro Kit โซลูชั่น.

03_1515145902927

ประหยัดค่าใช้จ่ายด้วยโซลูชั่นที่ช่วยให้ประหยัดพลังงานและทรงประสิทธิภาพ

ชุด Hydro Kit ลดการปล่อยก๊าซคาร์บอนไดออกไซด์จึงนับเป็นโซลูชั่นที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง นอกจากนี้ยังประหยัดค่าใช้จ่ายในการติดตั้งโดยใช้เงินลงทุนเทียบเท่ากับระบบหม้อไอน้ำ.

ประหยัดพลังงานด้วยระบบ MULTI V โดยการนำความร้อนกลับมาใช้ใหม่

 

ลดค่าใช้จ่ายด้านพลังงานด้วยการนำเอาความร้อนที่ไม่ใช้แล้วกลับมาใช้ใหม่.

Hydro_feature05_20171107_D_1510925735833

Hydro Kit เหมาะสำหรับ

Hydro_feature06_20171107_D_1510925812401

กลุ่มผลิตภัณฑ์ Hydro Kit

