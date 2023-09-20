We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
เครื่องทำความเย็นแบบดูดซึมชนิดเผาไหม้โดยตรง
LG Absorption Chiller Direct Fired Type เป็นมิตรต่อสิ่งแวดล้อมด้วยการใช้น้ำเป็นสารทำความเย็นและใช้ทรัพยากรพลังงานอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ.
ตรวจสอบแรงดันด้วยระบบดิจิตอล
เครื่องวัดความดันแบบดิจิตอลใช้เพื่อตรวจสอบความดันภายในแบบเรียลไทม์ อัตราสุญญากาศจะถูกตั้งค่าและบันทึกโดยอัตโนมัติ ข้อมูลที่บันทึกไว้สามารถใช้เพื่อตรวจสอบและวินิจฉัยการรั่วไหลได้อย่างแม่นยำและรวดเร็ว.
