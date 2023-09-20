About Cookies on This Site

ภาพพยาบาลกำลังดูแลผู้ป่วยอย่างเต็มใจ

ดูแลสุขภาพและความสะดวกสบายตลอด 24 ชั่วโมงทุกวัน

ความสะดวกสบายและความปลอดภัย

- การควบคุมอุณหภูมิและความชื้นที่แม่นยำ- การควบคุมการไหลเวียนของอากาศสำหรับผู้ป่วยแต่ละราย- อากาศสะอาดในทุกพื้นที่- ระบบฟอกอากาศ 3 ขั้นตอนเพื่อสภาพแวดล้อมที่ถูกสุขอนามัย.

ระบบประหยัดพลังงานอัจฉริยะ

- การจัดการและตรวจสอบพลังงานผ่านระบบควบคุมส่วนกลาง- การทำความร้อนและการจ่ายน้ำผ่านการนำของเสียจากความร้อนกลับมาใช้งานใหม่-  รุ่นทั้งหมดของผลิตภัณฑ์ HVAC ประสิทธิภาพสูง (VRF, Chiller) ระดับโลก.

ภาพโรงพยาบาลที่มีภาพขนาดย่อของห้องพักคนไข้, พื้นที่ส่วนกลาง, ห้องผ่าตัด, ห้องรังสีวิทยา และศูนย์ควบคุม

ภาพเครื่องปรับอากาศที่มีแผ่นกรอง 3 ตัวบนเพดาน และห้องพักคนไข้ที่เปิดเครื่องปรับอากาศ

ห้องพักคนไข้

โซลูชั่นเครื่องปรับอากาศที่หลากหลายช่วยทำความสะอาดอากาศเพื่อการดูแลผู้ป่วยอย่างปลอดภัย รักษาสภาพแวดล้อมที่น่าอยู่ตามมาตรฐานระดับโลก *.

*มาตรฐาน ASHRAE : อุณหภูมิ 20~24°C, 30~60% RH.

ภาพห้องผ่าตัดในโรงพยาบาล

ห้องผ่าตัดและห้องรังสีวิทยา

เพื่อความปลอดภัยต่อคนไข้ การตั้งค่าอุณหภูมิ, ความชื้น และความกดอากาศ สามารถปรับให้เหมาะสมสำหรับแต่ละห้อง รวมถึงการรักษาในห้องพิเศษเช่นกัน.

ภาพพื้นที่ส่วนกลางที่มีเครื่องปรับอากาศเปิดอยู่

พื้นที่ส่วนกลาง

พื้นที่ขนาดใหญ่ที่มีผู้คนจำนวนมากก็สามารถทำให้อากาศเย็นสบายไปพร้อมกับอากาศบริสุทธิ์.

ภาพบุคคลที่ใช้จอภาพคู่กับการจัดการพลังงานตามฤดูกาล

โซลูชันการควบคุมส่วนกลางอัจฉริยะ

การดำเนินการที่ยืดหยุ่นของการจัดการและตรวจสอบพลังงานตามฤดูกาล (Seasonal) จะช่วยลดการใช้พลังงานและลดต้นทุนได้อย่างเหมาะสม.

รายการสินค้าทั้งหมดสำหรับโรงพยาบาล

MULTI V 5

Multi V 5

MULTI V WATER IV

Multi V Water Iv

Multi V Indoor units

Multi V Indoor Units

ระบบน้ำร้อน : Hydro Kit

ระบบน้ำร้อน : Hydro Kit

ระบบระบายอากาศ : ERV

ระบบระบายอากาศ : ERV

เครื่องควบคุมอากาศ (AHU)

เครื่องควบคุมอากาศ (AHU)

เครื่องทำความเย็น

เครื่องทำความเย็น

ระบบควบคุม

ระบบควบคุม
พบกับโซลูชันที่ดีที่สุดของ LG สำหรับโรงพยาบาล

Syrian Lebanese

The most well-known health care facilities in South America.
/ Multi V, AHU, Hydro kit, Indoor units.

See More

General Latacunga

Ecuador’s top national hospital.
/ Multi V, AHU, Indoor units.

See More

Preethi Hospital

The most reputable and advanced healthcare facility in Southern Tamilnadu.
/ Multi V, AHU, Indoor units.

See More

Mijn Centrum Voor Medische Zorg

Medical center in Brunssum, Netherlands.
/ Multi V, Hydro kit, Indoor units.

See More

