ความสะดวกสบายและความปลอดภัย
- การควบคุมอุณหภูมิและความชื้นที่แม่นยำ- การควบคุมการไหลเวียนของอากาศสำหรับผู้ป่วยแต่ละราย- อากาศสะอาดในทุกพื้นที่- ระบบฟอกอากาศ 3 ขั้นตอนเพื่อสภาพแวดล้อมที่ถูกสุขอนามัย.
*มาตรฐาน ASHRAE : อุณหภูมิ 20~24°C, 30~60% RH.
รายการสินค้าทั้งหมดสำหรับโรงพยาบาล
พบกับโซลูชันที่ดีที่สุดของ LG สำหรับโรงพยาบาล
Syrian Lebanese
The most well-known health care facilities in South America.
/ Multi V, AHU, Hydro kit, Indoor units.
Preethi Hospital
The most reputable and advanced healthcare facility in Southern Tamilnadu.
/ Multi V, AHU, Indoor units.
