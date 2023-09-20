About Cookies on This Site

ทำไมถึงต้องเป็นจอแสดงผลเชิงพาณิชย์ของ LG

จอแสดงผลเชิงพาณิชย์ของ LG นำเสนอผลิตภัณฑ์และโซลูชั่นที่เป็นนวัตกรรมใหม่มากมายที่มีพลังในการขับเคลื่อนความคิดและธุรกิจคุณ.

ทำไมถึงต้องเป็นจอแสดงผลเชิงพาณิชย์ของ LG
เทคโนโลยีที่เป็นนวัตกรรมใหม่

เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าของ LG ซึ่งเป็นซัพพลายเออร์ชั้นนำด้านเทคโนโลยีอิเล็กทรอนิกส์มีความเชี่ยวชาญในการนำเสนอโซลูชั่นที่ครอบคลุมและมีความสำคัญเพื่อตอบสนองความต้องการของคุณ ด้วยความเชี่ยวชาญของเราในการวิจัยและพัฒนาอุตสาหกรรมด้านจอดิจิทัล LG มีความภาคภูมิใจในการให้บริการผลิตภัณฑ์และเทคโนโลยีที่ทันสมัยและคุณภาพสูงสุด.

คุณสมบัติอันทรงคุณค่าของ LG

แผงควบคุมที่น่าเชื่อถือที่สุดในตลาด: เทคโนโลยีแผงควบคุมระดับแนวหน้า

IPS แสดงคุณภาพและสีของภาพได้อย่างแม่นยำที่มุมมองกว้างพิเศษ 178° ไม่มีความผิดเพี้ยนของสีและไม่มีการเบี่ยงเบนในอัตราส่วนคอนทราสต์ที่มุมกว้าง ตั้งแต่แสงแดดจ้าไปจนถึงสภาพแสงที่ท้าทายที่สุด จอแสดงผลได้รับการออกแบบมาเพื่อสร้างซ้ำและรักษาอุณหภูมิสีที่ดีที่สุดสำหรับภาพที่เหมือนมีชีวิต.

ด้วยนวัตกรรมใหม่ที่มีความบางถึง 0.44 มม. ขอบจอที่สม่าเสมอ

ในที่สุด LG ก็ได้เปิดตัวขอบจอที่บางเฉียบ * ตัวแรกของโลกที่มีขนาดบางกว่า 1 มม., 0.44 มม. ขอบจอที่สม่าเสมอ (* ณ เดือนพฤศจิกายน 2018) ขอบจอที่บางเฉียบอย่างที่ไม่เคยมีมาก่อน - 0.44 มม. ขอบจอที่สม่าเสมอ และความกว้าง 0.88 มม. จากขอบจอถึงขอบจอ - ทำให้เนื้อหาดูเหมือนภาพต้นฉบับจริงโดยการถ่ายทอดภาพได้อย่างสมบูรณ์แบบตามรูปแบบโดยไม่มีการผิดสัดส่วนใด ๆ.

UHD ให้ความคมชัดที่เหนือกว่าและรายละเอียดที่คมชัดแม้ในการรับชมระยะใกล้

เทคโนโลยีการแสดงผล UHD ที่มีระยะการรับชมใกล้เป็นพิเศษและการสร้างภาพที่สมจริงช่วยให้สามารถจำลองหน้าต่างและทางเลือกอื่นในการประยุกต์ใช้ต่าง ๆ ที่ไม่มีมุมมองหรือไม่มีหน้าต่าง.

แพลตฟอร์มอัจฉริยะ SoC-based

เพื่อจับภาพสิ่งที่ดีที่สุดของโลกในซอฟต์แวร์จอโฆษณาดิจิทัล LG ได้สร้าง WebOS ซึ่งเป็นแพลตฟอร์มสำหรับประสบการณ์การใช้งานที่ใช้งานง่าย ปรับแต่งง่าย เชื่อมต่อง่าย และการจัดการที่สะดวก WebOS สำหรับจอโฆษณายังเปิดใช้งานแอปพลิเคชันบนเว็บที่หลากหลายในหลายแพลตฟอร์ม (Linux, Android, iOS, Windows, HTML5).

จอแสดงผล Digital Signage

SuperSign เป็นซอฟต์แวร์การจัดการแบบครบในหนึ่งเดียว ที่ช่วยให้ผู้ใช้ควบคุมจอแสดงผลและเครื่องเล่นสื่อและเปิดใช้งานการสร้างและแจกจ่ายเนื้อหาดิจิทัล SuperSign ประกอบด้วย PC Editor ฝั่งผู้ใช้งานสำหรับการสร้างและแก้ไขเนื้อหาและ Web Editor ฝั่งเซิร์ฟเวอร์.

ระบบทีวีโรงแรม

LG Pro: Centric Smart เป็นวิธีที่ชาญฉลาดที่สุดในการควบคุมและปรับแต่งคอนเทนต์ของโรงแรม สำหรับการปรับแต่งทีวีของโรงแรมด้วยเนื้อหา IP-based เช่น Web-kit และ HTML5 จึงสามารถให้บริการในโรงแรมระดับพรีเมียมโดยไม่จำเป็นต้องมีกล่องรับสัญญาณ.

ผู้ให้บริการที่มีความสำคัญระดับโลก

LGE มีเครือข่ายทั่วโลกที่แข็งแกร่ง เรามีโรงงานผลิต สำนักงานขาย และสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกด้านการวิจัยและพัฒนาใน 128 ประเทศ ที่รองรับธุรกิจของเราอย่างเต็มที่ในกว่า 200 ประเทศ เรามุ่งมั่นที่จะเปลี่ยนแปลงชีวิตและธุรกิจของลูกค้าทั่วโลกด้วยเทคโนโลยีและผลิตภัณฑ์ที่เป็นนวัตกรรมใหม่.

เครือข่ายบริการ B2B ใน 49 ประเทศ

- การฝึกอบรมและการรับรองผลิตภัณฑ์.

บริการรับประกันข้ามประเทศ

- การสนับสนุนด้านวิศวกรรมการขายในพื้นที่.

การสนับสนุนด้านวิศวกรรมก่อนการขาย

- การฝึกอบรมและการสนับสนุนด้านเทคนิคสำหรับผู้นำทาง.

แพ็คเกจการรับประกัน B2B

- การขยายเวลารับประกัน การแลกเปลี่ยนด่วน ฯลฯ.

ประวัติของข้อมูลจอแสดงผลตั้งแต่ปี 2009 ถึง 2016

ประวัติความเป็นมา

เราพยายามอย่างต่อเนื่องในการค้นหาวิธีการใหม่ ๆ ในการใช้ประโยชน์จากความสามารถหลักของเราในด้านจอแสดงผลและอุปกรณ์ต่อพ่วงแบบดิจิทัล เพื่อสร้างนวัตกรรม คงความดั้งเดิม และเชื่อถือได้สำหรับโซลูชันที่เกิดจากความต้องการทางเทคนิคที่พัฒนาอย่างรวดเร็วในตลาดลูกค้ากลุ่มธุรกิจ B2B ต่าง ๆ;

ปี 2016 ~
เปิดตัวผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ไม่ซ้ำใคร
- 86"ULTRA Stretch ด้วยอัตราส่วน 58:9
- OLED
- Smart Hybrid Cooler;

ปี 2015
Information Display Business Unit ของบริษัท HE
- เปิดตัว Narrow Bezel Video Wall ระดับโลก;

ปี 2014
Information Display Business Unit ของบริษัท HE
- เปิดตัว แพลตฟอร์ม webOS Signage;

ปี 2012~2013
ย้ายไปที่หน่วยธุรกิจ IT บริษัท Home Entertainment (HE)
- เปิดตัว ULTRA HD Large Signage (84");

ปี 2010 ~ 2011
Commericial Display & Security Business Unit ของบริษัท BS;

ปี 2009
Commericial Display Business Unit ของบริษัท Business Solution(BS);

LG C-Display Customer App_D

LG C-Display+ แอปลูกค้า

ค้นหาข้อมูลผลิตภัณฑ์ล่าสุดในโครงการอ้างอิง โปรแกรมคำนวณพื้นที่ OLED/Video Wall และข้อมูลการติดต่อฝ่ายขาย.

LG C-Display+ แอปลูกค้า เยี่ยมชมแอปพลิเคชันเว็บของเรา LG C-Display+ แอปลูกค้า ไปยังแอปดาวน์โหลด