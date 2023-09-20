We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ice Thermal Storage Centrifugal Chiller
LG Ice Thermal Storage Centrifugal Chiller เป็นเทคโนโลยีที่ทำให้พื้นที่ในร่มเย็นลงโดยการละลายน้ำแข็งที่ผลิตในชั่วข้ามคืน.
การทำงานที่มั่นคง
ให้ช่วงการทำงานที่กว้างขึ้นในสภาวะโหลดต่ำและป้องกันไม่ให้แผงลอยปล่อยก๊าซเพื่อการทำงานที่มั่นคง.
Variable Diffuser
ระบบโหลดบางส่วนอันยอดเยี่ยมช่วยให้สามารถประหยัดค่าใช้จ่ายและเพิ่มพลังงานสูงสุดแม้ว่าน้ำหนักจะเบามากก็ตาม.
