Ice Thermal Storage Centrifugal Chiller 

LG Ice Thermal Storage Centrifugal Chiller เป็นเทคโนโลยีที่ทำให้พื้นที่ในร่มเย็นลงโดยการละลายน้ำแข็งที่ผลิตในชั่วข้ามคืน.

Ice Thermal Storage Centrifugal Chiller

Ice Thermal Storage Centrifugal Chiller

Ice Thermal Storage เป็นเทคโนโลยีที่ทำให้พื้นที่ในอาคารเย็นลงโดยการละลาย น้ำแข็งที่ผลิตไว้ในช่วงกลางคืน สามารถใช้ร่วมกับ centrifugal chillers เพื่อสร้างระบบที่ดีที่สุด.

ใช้งานง่าย และมีประสิทธิภาพ Ice Thermal Storage Centrifugal Chiller

ใช้ตู้แช่แข็งในเวลากลางคืนเพื่อผลิตน้ำแข็งเก็บไว้ในถังเก็บความร้อน และละลายน้ำแข็งในเวลากลางวันเพื่อให้ความเย็นแก่อาคาร เนื่องจากใช้พลังงานในเวลากลางคืนมีต้นทุนและค่าใช้จ่ายในการดำเนินงานต่ำ และสามารถรับมือกับปัญหาการใช้พลังงานในปริมาณมากในช่วงฤดูร้อนได้อย่างง่ายดาย.

คอมเพรสเซอร์แบบ Two-Stage ประสิทธิภาพสูง

Centrifugal Chiller ได้ประสิทธิภาพสูงผ่านคอมเพรสเซอร์แบบ Two-stage ด้วยการปรับให้เข้ากับ วงจรคอมเพรสเซอร์แบบ Two-stage เพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการใช้พลังงานและ ลดต้นทุนค่าดำเนินการเมื่อเทียบกับแบบ One-stage Centrifugal Chiller.

การทำงานที่มั่นคง

ให้ช่วงการทำงานที่กว้างขึ้นในสภาวะโหลดต่ำและป้องกันไม่ให้แผงลอยปล่อยก๊าซเพื่อการทำงานที่มั่นคง.

Variable Diffuser

ระบบโหลดบางส่วนอันยอดเยี่ยมช่วยให้สามารถประหยัดค่าใช้จ่ายและเพิ่มพลังงานสูงสุดแม้ว่าน้ำหนักจะเบามากก็ตาม.

ระบบควบคุมส่วนกลางที่เหมาะสมสำหรับแต่ละพื้นที่

โซลูชันการควบคุมเช่น ACP และ AC Smart ช่วยให้สามารถตรวจสอบได้ง่ายและอนุญาตให้รีโมทคอนโทรลจัดการ HVAC รุ่นต่างๆได้จากทุกที่.

Ice Thermal Storage Centrifugal Chiller รุ่นต่างๆ

