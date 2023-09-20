About Cookies on This Site

Water-cooled Screw Chiller

LG Water-cooled Screw Chiller ติดตั้งเครื่องระเหยที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูงและระบบกู้คืนน้ำมันเพื่อการทำงานที่เชื่อถือได้.

oil_feature01_20171122_M_1511330693296

Water-cooled Screw Chiller

คุณสมบัติสินค้า รุ่นทั้งหมด
คุณสมบัติสินค้า
เครื่องระเหยประสิทธิภาพสูง

ด้วยการใช้ระบบกระจายสารทำความเย็นแบบแรงโน้มถ่วงทำให้มีการทำงานที่น่าเชื่อถือและมีประสิทธิภาพในการระเหยดีขึ้นโดยการกำจัดการจัดเรียงตัวและท่อระเหยให้เหมาะสมที่สุด.

ระบบแยกน้ำมัน

น้ำมันที่จ่ายระหว่างการหมุนรอบความเร็วสูงของคอมเพรสเซอร์จะถูกกู้คืนผ่านระบบแยกสามขั้นตอน.

เมื่อสารทำความเย็นถูกเคลื่อนย้ายจะป้องกันไม่ให้สิ่งสกปรกเข้ามาและช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพในการทำความเย็น โดยการจัดหาและกู้คืนน้ำมันอย่างต่อเนื่องสามารถป้องกันการขาดแคลนน้ำมันได้.

น้ำหนักและขนาดลดลง

สามารถวางแผนการใช้พื้นที่ได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพผ่านการลดการใช้พื้นที่ในการติดตั้งรวมไปถึงน้ำหนัก.

ลดเสียงรบกวน

ลดเสียงรบกวนที่เกิดจากลม.

คุณสมบัติกล่องดำ

จัดเก็บและวิเคราะห์บันทึกการทำงานเพื่อการวินิจฉัยอย่างรวดเร็วเพื่อให้การแก้ปัญหาในกรณีที่เกิดความล้มเหลว.

ใช้ระบบเก็บความร้อนประสิทธิภาพสูงโดยใช้น้ำแข็ง

Ice Thermal Storage System ทำให้พื้นที่เย็นลงในตอนกลางวันและผลิตน้ำแข็งตลอดทั้งคืน.

โซลูชันประยุกต์นี้ช่วยให้การติดตั้งผลิตภัณฑ์มีประสิทธิภาพมากขึ้นและการใช้พลังงาน.

ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม

ระบบควบคุมส่วนกลางที่เหมาะสมสำหรับแต่ละพื้นที่

โซลูชันการควบคุมเช่น ACP และ AC Smart ช่วยให้สามารถตรวจสอบได้ง่ายและอนุญาตให้รีโมทคอนโทรลจัดการ HVAC รุ่นต่างๆได้จากทุกที่.

ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม
water-cooled-screw-chiller_05_Water-cooled_Screw_Chiller_Line_Up_22112017_M_1511335432918

กลุ่มผลิตภัณฑ์ชิลเลอร์แบบสกรูระบายความร้อนด้วยน้ำ

ดาวน์โหลด Catalogue Leaflet Document

หัวเรื่องตารางขนาด
ประเภทข้อมูล ชื่อเรื่อง ขนาด

ดาวน์โหลดคู่มือ หรือ ข้อมูลทางวิศวกรรมได้ที่หน้าสนับสนุน

ไป