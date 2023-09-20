We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Water-cooled Screw Chiller
LG Water-cooled Screw Chiller ติดตั้งเครื่องระเหยที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูงและระบบกู้คืนน้ำมันเพื่อการทำงานที่เชื่อถือได้.
เครื่องระเหยประสิทธิภาพสูง
ด้วยการใช้ระบบกระจายสารทำความเย็นแบบแรงโน้มถ่วงทำให้มีการทำงานที่น่าเชื่อถือและมีประสิทธิภาพในการระเหยดีขึ้นโดยการกำจัดการจัดเรียงตัวและท่อระเหยให้เหมาะสมที่สุด.
ใช้ระบบเก็บความร้อนประสิทธิภาพสูงโดยใช้น้ำแข็ง
Ice Thermal Storage System ทำให้พื้นที่เย็นลงในตอนกลางวันและผลิตน้ำแข็งตลอดทั้งคืน.
โซลูชันประยุกต์นี้ช่วยให้การติดตั้งผลิตภัณฑ์มีประสิทธิภาพมากขึ้นและการใช้พลังงาน.
