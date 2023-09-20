About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Modular Chiller

LG Modular Centrifugal Chiller มีหลายวิธีในการติดตั้งผ่านการผสมผสานแบบอนุกรมและขนานของโมดูลปัจจุบัน.

modular_feature01_20171122_M_1511322628986

Modular Centrifugal Chiller

คุณสมบัติสินค้า รุ่นทั้งหมด
คุณสมบัติสินค้า
สอบถามรายละเอียดการซื้อ
modular-chilleroil_feature02_19122017_M_1513664912426

ปรับปรุงการติดตั้งด้วยการรวมหลากหลายโมดูล

Modular Centrifugal Chiller รองรับการติดตั้งที่หลากหลายตามพื้นที่ติดตั้ง ผ่านการผสมผสานแบบอนุกรมและแบบขนาน โดยการรวมนี้สามารถควบคุมการทำงานของแต่ละโมดูล ซึ่งทำให้เกิดประสิทธิภาพมากขึ้น.

การทำให้อุปกรณ์น้ำหนักเบา

เนื่องจากสามารถบรรทุกได้ในหน่วยโมดูลจึงสามารถบรรทุกผลิตภัณฑ์โดยใช้เครนขนาดเล็กได้

เป็นทางออกที่ดีสำหรับการติดตั้งในสถานที่ที่ยากต่อการเคลื่อนย้ายด้วยเครนขนาดใหญ่และในสถานที่ จำกัด.

ขนาดกะทัดรัด

Modular Centrifugal Chiller สามารถโหลดบนลิฟท์ขนส่งด้วยโมดูลาร์ขนาดเล็ก

โดยเฉพาะอย่างยิ่งมันเป็นเรื่องง่ายในการขนย้ายผลิตภัณฑ์โดยเฉพาะในสถานที่ที่มีพื้นที่จำกัด.

ประสิทธิภาพสูง

ประสิทธิภาพในการโหลดชิ้นส่วนที่พัฒนาขึ้น 17% เมื่อเทียบกับหน่วยเดี่ยว.

ระบบควบคุมส่วนกลางที่เหมาะสมสำหรับแต่ละพื้นที่

โซลูชันการควบคุมเช่น ACP และ AC Smart ช่วยให้สามารถตรวจสอบได้ง่ายและอนุญาตให้รีโมทคอนโทรลจัดการ HVAC รุ่นต่างๆได้จากทุกที่.

ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม
centrifugal-chiller_04_M_1515145018662

คอมเพรสเซอร์แบบ Two-stage ประสิทธิภาพสูง

Centrifugal Chiller มี COP สูงสุดระดับโลก ด้วยคอมเพรสเซอร์แบบ Two-stage ประสิทธิภาพสูง ด้วยรอบการอัดแบบ Two-stage จึงช่วยประหยัดพลังงานได้มากขึ้น และลดค่าใช้จ่ายในการดำเนินงาน ซึ่งต่างจาก Centrifugal Chiller แบบ One-stage รุ่นก่อนหน้า.

modular_feature011_20171122_M_1511323035633

รุ่นทั้งหมดของ Modular Centrifugal Chiller

[Mobile]Inquiry to Buy_1516255117146

สอบถามรายละเอียดการซื้อ

กรุณากรอกรายละเอียด หากมีข้อสงสัยหรือต้องการสอบถามข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ เราจะติดต่อกลับโดยเร็วที่สุด.

สอบถามรายละเอียดการซื้อ ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม

ดาวน์โหลด Catalogue Leaflet Document

หัวเรื่องตารางขนาด
ประเภทข้อมูล ชื่อเรื่อง ขนาด

ดาวน์โหลดคู่มือ หรือ ข้อมูลทางวิศวกรรมได้ที่หน้าสนับสนุน

ไป