About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

ซอฟต์แวร์ LG SuperSign

LG Digital Signage นำเสนอโซลูชั่นเทคโนโลยีที่พร้อมสรรพ ทันสมัย พร้อมผลิตภัณฑ์ดิจิตอลรุ่นล่าสุด LG ปฏิวัติรูปแบบการดำเนินธุรกิจอย่างแท้จริง.

SuperSign_Hero_01_M01_Main_1526441317505

ซอฟต์แวร์ LG SuperSign

ระบบจัดการคอนเทนต์

SuperSign CMS

โซลูชั่นจัดการคอนเทนต์โดยใช้ซอฟต์แวร์ระดับชั้นนำของอุตสาหกรรม โซลูชั่นแบบครบวงจรสำหรับการตัดต่อ จัดตารางเวลา และเผยแพร่ เหมาะสำหรับการควบคุมจอแสดงผลขนาดใหญ่ จัดการคอนเทนต์ที่หลากหลายได้อย่างไร้รอยต่อสำหรับจอแสดงผลที่แตกต่างกัน.

ควบคุมและตรวจสอบ

SuperSign Control & Control+

โซลูชั่นซอฟต์แวร์สำหรับการควบคุมและตรวจสอบระยะไกล มีทั้งเวอร์ชั่นที่เปิดให้ใช้งานฟรีและเวอร์ชั่นขั้นสูง.

Signage 365 Care

บริการบนระบบคลาวด์ที่รองรับการควบคุมและตรวจสอบแบบระยะไกลโดยฝ่ายบริการของ LG.

ควบคุม White Balance

SuperSign WB

ซอฟต์แวร์ปรับเทียบสมดุลของสีขาว (White Balance) สำหรับวิดีโอวอลล์ รองรับการปรับเทียบเซ็นเซอร์ (พื้นฐาน) และการปรับเทียบ DSLR (ออปชั่นเสริม).

Simple Editor และอื่นๆ

LG Simple Editor

โซลูชั่นสำหรับการสร้าง/เผยแพร่คอนเทนต์ การสร้างโดยใช้เทมเพลตแบบในตัว การเผยแพร่ที่ง่ายดายผ่านทาง USB หรือเครือข่าย.

SuperSign Media Editor

ซอฟต์แวร์ตัดต่อวิดีโอ ใช้สำหรับวิดีโอวอลล์ที่มีขนาดไม่เท่ากัน ไม่สม่ำเสมอ และรุ่น LG Unique Ratio วิดีโอวอลล์รุ่นพิเศษ.

SuperSign Media Studio

โปรแกรมแปลงวิดีโอ แปลงคอนเทนต์ให้เป็นรูปแบบที่ต้องการ สร้างคอนเทนต์ได้อย่างง่ายดายโดยใช้แหล่งข้อมูลที่หลากหลาย เช่น วิดีโอ และรูปภาพ.

Main_Bottom_Banner_1543821714815

LG C-Display+แอปลูกค้า

ค้นหาข้อมูลผลิตภัณฑ์ล่าสุดในโครงการอ้างอิง โปรแกรมคำนวณพื้นที่ OLED/Video Wall และข้อมูลการติดต่อฝ่ายขาย.

LG C-Display+แอปลูกค้า เยี่ยมชมแอปพลิเคชันเว็บของเรา LG C-Display+แอปลูกค้า ไปยังแอปดาวน์โหลด