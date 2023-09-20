About Cookies on This Site

VRF

ระบบปรับอากาศแบบ VRF ของแอลจีเป็นระบบปรับอากาศที่มีประสิทธิภาพมากที่สุด ในเรื่องความคุ้มค่าและสามารถติดตั้งได้ง่าย มั่นใจในระบบปรับอากาศแบบ VRF ของแอลจี.

VRF_01_MULTI_V_16112017_D_1510803482496

MULTI V

VRF_02_MULTI_V_5-1_16112017_D_1510804169178

Multi V 5

VRF_02_MULTI_V_S-2_16112017_D_1510804174094

Multi V S

VRF_02_MULTI_V_Water_S-4_16112017_D_1510804186365

Multi V Water IV

คอยล์เย็น

ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม

ระบบน้ำร้อน : Hydro Kit

ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม

ระบบระบายอากาศ : ERV

ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม

ระบบ AHU สำหรับ Multi V

ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม
VRF_04_LG_VRF_Solution_16112017_D_1510804477787

ระบบ VRF ของ LG

MULTI V คือระบบ Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) ของ LG ช่วยลดการสูญเสียประสิทธิภาพและให้ประโยชน์ด้านพลังงานที่ยั่งยืน ระบบ VRF ของ LG ให้ความสะดวกสบายที่เหนือกว่า ทั้งยังช่วยประหยัดพลังงาน และน่าเชื่อถือ จึงนับเป็นระบบเครื่องปรับอากาศที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูงสุด และรองรับการใช้งานได้หลากหลายมากที่สุด.

a black basic image

สามารถดาวน์โหลดข้อมูล Catalog

สามารถดาวน์โหลดข้อมูล Catalog ดาวน์โหลด