About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Multi V S

LG MULTI V S เป็นโซลูชั่น VRF ขนาดกะทัดรัด แต่ทรงพลัง เหมาะสำหรับที่พักอาศัยและออฟฟิศขนาดเล็ก ให้ประสิทธิภาพสูง พร้อมต้นทุนการดำเนินงานต่ำ พบกับ MULTI V S ที่มีขนาดเล็กกว่า ทรงพลังกว่า และใส่ใจสิ่งแวดล้อมมากขึ้น.

รูปภาพของที่พักอาศัยที่ติดตั้ง Multi V S

Multi V S

ระบบ VRF ขนาดกะทัดรัด เปี่ยมด้วยพลัง เป็นมิตรต่อสิ่งแวดล้อม เหมาะสำหรับที่พักอาศัยและออฟฟิศขนาดเล็ก.

คุณสมบัติสินค้า แอปพลิเคชันโซลูชัน เหมาะสำหรับ
คุณสมบัติสินค้า
สอบถามรายละเอียดการซื้อ
วิดีโอแสดงภาพของชุดเครื่องปรับอากาศภายในอาคารหลายเครื่องที่เชื่อมต่อกับ Multi VS หนึ่งเครื่องในที่พักอาศัยระดับพรีเมียม

หนึ่งโซลูชั่นสำหรับ
ทุกพื้นที่

เชื่อมต่อหลายพื้นที่เข้ากับชุดเครื่องปรับอากาศภายนอกอาคารขนาดกะทัดรัดเพียงเครื่องเดียว ชุดเครื่องปรับอากาศภายในอาคารหลายเครื่องสามารถเชื่อมต่อกับชุดเครื่องปรับอากาศภายนอกอาคารเครื่องเดียว รองรับการทำความเย็นอย่างไร้รอยต่อสำหรับรูปแบบบ้านที่หลากหลาย.

แบบฝังฝ้า 4 ทิศทาง

แบบฝังฝ้า 1 ทิศทาง

แบบติดผนัง

โซลูชั่นภายในอาคารที่เหมาะกับทุกพื้นที่

รวมเครื่องปรับอากาศแบบติดผนังแบบพื้นฐานเข้ากับดีไซน์แบบติดตั้งบนฝ้าเพดานในรูปแบบต่างๆ เพื่อให้เข้ากับโครงสร้างบ้านของคุณ นอกจากนี้ ยังมีชุดฟอกอากาศที่ช่วยปรับปรุงคุณภาพของอากาศภายในอาคารอีกด้วย.

โซลูชั่นภายในอาคารที่เหมาะกับทุกพื้นที่

รวมเครื่องปรับอากาศแบบติดผนังแบบพื้นฐานเข้ากับดีไซน์แบบติดตั้งบนฝ้าเพดานในรูปแบบต่างๆ เพื่อให้เข้ากับโครงสร้างบ้านของคุณ นอกจากนี้ ยังมีชุดฟอกอากาศที่ช่วยปรับปรุงคุณภาพของอากาศภายในอาคารอีกด้วย.

โซลูชั่นภายในอาคารที่เหมาะกับทุกพื้นที่

รวมเครื่องปรับอากาศแบบติดผนังแบบพื้นฐานเข้ากับดีไซน์แบบติดตั้งบนฝ้าเพดานในรูปแบบต่างๆ เพื่อให้เข้ากับโครงสร้างบ้านของคุณ นอกจากนี้ ยังมีชุดฟอกอากาศที่ช่วยปรับปรุงคุณภาพของอากาศภายในอาคารอีกด้วย.

*ชุดฟอกอากาศไม่ครอบคลุมเครื่องปรับอากาศแบบติดผนัง.

ขนาดกะทัดรัด น้ำหนักเบา

MULTI V S รุ่นพัดลม 1 ตัว ประกอบด้วยเทคโนโลยีและประสิทธิภาพเทียบเท่ากับรุ่นพัดลม 2 ตัว ด้วยขนาดที่เล็กกะทัดรัด น้ำหนักเบา ตัวเครื่องภายนอกดูสวยงาม เพิ่มความสะดวกในการติดตั้ง.

ภาพของ Multi V S ที่ติดตั้งอย่างกะทัดรัดบนระเบียง

สารทำความเย็นที่ใส่ใจต่อสิ่งแวดล้อม

 

MULTI V S ใช้สารทำความเย็น R32 ที่มี GWP ต่ำ* ช่วยลดค่าใช้จ่ายสำหรับสารทำความเย็น** และค่าใช้จ่ายที่เกี่ยวข้อง.

Ocean Black Fin แข็งแรงทนทาน

 

ใช้การเคลือบสีดำด้วยอีพอกซีเรซินที่ได้รับการปรับปรุงสำหรับการป้องกันที่แข็งแกร่งจากสภาวะภายนอกที่กัดกร่อนในรูปแบบต่างๆ.

 

*R32 ซึ่งมี GWP(Global Warming Potential) ต่ำลง 68%.
**ค่าใช้จ่ายสำหรับสารทำความเย็นลดลง 23%.

ภาพของคอมเพรสเซอร์ R1 อุปกรณ์ของ Multi V S

คอมเพรสเซอร์ R1 เทคโนโลยีพิเศษจาก LG

MULTI V S ประกอบด้วยคอมเพรสเซอร์ R1 โครงสร้าง scroll แบบไฮบริดของคอมเพรสเซอร์ดังกล่าวขยายช่วงการทำงาน ขณะที่โครงสร้างการบีบอัด shaft-through bottom-compression ลดการสิ้นเปลืองพลังงาน นอกจากนี้ เสียงและการสั่นสะเทือนยังลดลงอีกด้วย.

Dual Sensing Control

 

Dual Sensing Control ตรวจจับทั้งความชื้นและอุณหภูมิ มอบความสบายให้แก่ผู้ใช้ และช่วยประหยัดพลังงาน ในช่วงฤดูร้อน ที่อากาศมีความชื้นสูง เครื่องปรับอากาศจะปล่อยลมที่เย็นกว่าเพื่อให้อุณหภูมิลดลงอย่างรวดเร็ว ส่วนในช่วงฤดูร้อนที่อากาศแห้งและมีความชื้นต่ำ เครื่องจะปล่อยลมเพียงเบาๆ เพื่อรักษาความชื้นภายในห้อง.

ภาพการควบคุมเครื่องปรับอากาศฝังฝ้าแบบ 4 ทิศทางผ่านทางแอป ThinQ

ควบคุมระยะไกลได้จากทุกที่

ด้วยแอป ThinQ™ ผู้ใช้จะสามารถควบคุมระบบทำความเย็นได้ทุกที่ทุกเวลา การเข้าถึงระบบทำความเย็นผ่านการเชื่อมต่อระยะไกลช่วยให้ผู้ใช้ได้รับความสะดวกสบายสูงสุด.

*อุปกรณ์เสริมที่จำเป็น : PWFMDD200 (โมเด็ม Wi-Fi ของ LG)

ตรวจสอบได้อย่างง่ายดายผ่านทาง LG MV

LG MV(Monitoring View) ช่วยให้วิศวกรสามารถตรวจสอบและกำกับดูแลเครื่องปรับอากาศได้อย่างง่ายดาย.

 

เชื่อมต่อกับระบบเครือข่ายภายในบ้าน

ระบบควบคุมที่ต่อขยายได้สามารถเชื่อมต่อเข้ากับอุปกรณ์ของบริษัทอื่น เช่น เซ็นเซอร์ และระบบภายในอาคาร รวมถึงเครื่องปรับอากาศ ทำให้การจัดการอาคารเป็นไปอย่างชาญฉลาดโดยการตั้งค่าให้เหมาะสมกับสถานที่.

รูปภาพที่แสดงพื้นที่ที่สามารถติดตั้ง Multi V S ในรูปแบบไอคอน

Multi V S เหมาะสำหรับ

MULTI V S รุ่นต่างๆ

Multi V S รุ่นต่างๆ

[PC]Inquiry to Buy_1516267890119

สอบถามการสั่งซื้อ

กรุณาสอบถามข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ และเราจะติดต่อกลับโดยเร็วที่สุด.

สอบถามการสั่งซื้อ เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม