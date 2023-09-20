About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Indoor Unit

คอยล์เย็นของแอลจีสามารถตอบสนองทุกความต้องการและมั่นใจได้ว่าสามารถเลือกตั้งค่าอุณหภูมิของคุณได้อย่างเหมาะสม ค้นพบคอยล์เย็นของแอลจีที่เหมาะสําหรับธุรกิจของคุณ.

คอยล์เย็น MULTI V1

คอยล์เย็น Multi V

เครื่องปรับอากาศฝังฝ้า ...

D03-01_CAC_TA_TW1450A9SR_Side1_VaneOpen2

เครื่องปรับอากาศแบบรอบทิศทาง

D03-02_round_cassette

เครื่องปรับอากาศแบบฝังฝ้าเพดาน

D03-03_4_4way_PT-MPGW0_Perspective1_Close

ท่อลมแบบซ่อนใต้ฝ้า

D03-04_global-indoorunit-categoryselector-2

เครื่องปรับอากาศแบบติดผนัง

D03-05_global-indoorunit-categoryselector-3

เพดานและพื้น

D03-06_global-indoorunit-categoryselector-4

คอนโซล

D03-07_global-indoorunit-categoryselector-5

a black basic image

สามารถดาวน์โหลดข้อมูล Catalog

สามารถดาวน์โหลดข้อมูล Catalog ดาวน์โหลด

ดาวน์โหลด Catalogue Leaflet Document

หัวเรื่องตารางขนาด
ประเภทข้อมูล ชื่อเรื่อง ขนาด

ดาวน์โหลดคู่มือ หรือ ข้อมูลทางวิศวกรรมได้ที่หน้าสนับสนุน

ไป