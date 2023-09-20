About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

DUAL vane cassette

LG Dual Vane Cassette ให้การไหลเวียนของอากาศที่กว้างขึ้นโดยใช้ใบพัดสองตัว ไม่ว่าจะติดตั้งไว้ที่ใดคุณสามารถปรับแต่งการไหลเวียนของอากาศด้วยการควบคุมมุมองศา

An image of two vanes of cassette

DUAL Vane Cassette

LG Dual Vane Cassette ให้การไหลเวียนของอากาศที่กว้างขึ้นโดยใช้ใบพัดสองตัว ไม่ว่าจะติดตั้งไว้ที่ใดคุณสามารถปรับแต่งการไหลเวียนของอากาศด้วยการควบคุมมุมองศา

ทำไมต้อง DUAL Vane ? Air Purification Customized Airflow Control ThinQ™ Line Up
ทำไมต้อง DUAL Vane ?
Inquiry to buy

ทำไมต้อง DUAL Vane ?

นอกจากการปรับแต่งทิศทางลมตามความต้องการแล้ว เครื่องปรับอากาศแบบฝังฝ้า DUAL Vane
ยังช่วยเติมเต็มอากาศบริสุทธิ์ที่มาพร้อมกับความเย็น ด้วยระบบฟอกอากาศ 5 ขั้นตอน

icon

Air purification kit

icon

Removes ultrafine dust, Bacteria & Virus

icon

Certified by

An image of various harmful substances filtered through 5 filters.

ระบบฟอกอากาศเพื่อคุณภาพอากาศในบ้านที่ดียิ่งขึ้น

ระบบฟอกอากาศ 5 ขั้นตอน ช่วยขจัดกลิ่น เชื้อโรค และฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็กถึงPM 1.0
แผ่นกรองนี้สามารถล้างทำความสะอาดด้วยน้ำ
จึงสามารถใช้งานได้อย่างยาวนาน

*สามารถซื้อชุดระบบฟอกอากาศในรูปแบบของอุปกรณ์เสริม

 

ขั้นตอนที่ 1

แผ่นกรองชั้นแรก

กรองฝุ่นที่มีขนาดใหญ่

 

ขั้นตอนที่ 2

แผ่นกรองไฟฟ้าสถิตย์

เพิ่มแรงไฟฟ้าสถิตย์ เพื่อประสิทธิภาพในการดักจับฝุ่นได้มากขึ้น

ขั้นตอนที่ 3

แผ่นกรองฝุ่นขนาดเล็ก PM 1.0

กำจัดฝุ่นที่มีขนาดเล็ก ได้ถึง 99%

 

 

 

ขั้นตอนที่ 4

แผ่นกรองกลิ่นที่ไม่พึงประสงค์

เทคโนโลยีการดูดซับก๊าซประสิทธิภาพสูง เพื่อขจัดกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์และก๊าซที่เป็นอันตราย

 

 

 

ขั้นตอนที่ 5

อุปกรณ์กำเนิดไอออนประจุลบ

ยับยั้งเชื้อแบคทีเรีย เชื้อโรค และไวรัส

* ประสิทธิภาพการกำจัดฝุ่นขนาดเล็กของระบบฟอกอากาศ ได้รับการรับรองโดย TUV Rheinland ในการทดสอบหมายเลข 60382341 001 ตามมาตรฐานการทดลองของเกาหลี SPS-KACA002-132: 2018 ว่าสามารถกำจัดฝุ่นละเอียด 50 และ 100 นาโนเมตร ได้ถึง 99.9%

* ประสิทธิภาพการกำจัดแบคทีเรียและไวรัส ได้รับการรับรองโดยTUV Rheinland ในการทดสอบหมายเลข 60375745 001 เพื่อกำจัดแบคทีเรีย Staphylococcus epidermidis ได้ถึง 99.9% ภายใน 60 นาที และกำจัดไวรัส Phi-X174 ได้ถึง 99.4% ภายใน 30 นาทีในห้องทดลองขนาด 60 ลบ.ม. และโดย บริษัทอินเตอร์เทค ในการทดสอบหมายเลข RT20E-S0054 ว่าสามารถยับยั้งเชื้อแบคทีเรียบนพื้นผิวได้ถึง 99%

 

Antibacterial treatment is installed inside a dual vane cassette.

สะอาดจากภายในสู่ภายนอก

Safe Plus Insulation คือฉนวนภายในที่ใช้ส่วนประกอบจากยาป้องกันและควบคุมการก่อเชื้อโรค
เพื่อป้องกันการเติบโตของเชื้อราภายใน และให้การไหลเวียนของอากาศที่สะอาดและสดชื่นยิ่งขึ้น

*Safe plus insulation ถูกนำไปใช้เป็นส่วนประกอบภายใน ตั้งแต่เดือนพฤษภาคม 2021 โปรดติดต่อสำนักงาน LG ในพื้นที่ของคุณสำหรับข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์

 

อากาศที่ดีต่อสุขภาพสำหรับพื้นที่ขนาดใหญ่

ระบบฟอกอากาศจาก LG สามารถครอบคลุมได้ถึง 147 ตร.ม. เพื่อสร้างสภาพแวดล้อมที่สะอาดและดีต่อสุขภาพ
แม้ในพื้นที่เพดานสูง และมีความหนาแน่น เช่น โรงเรียน และห้างสรรพสินค้า

 

ตรวจสอบคุณภาพอากาศภายในอาคารของคุณได้ตลอดเวลา

คุณสามารถตรวจสอบและควบคุมคุณภาพอากาศทั้งอาคารผ่านตัวควบคุมส่วนกลาง
หรือตรวจสอบแบบเรียลไทม์ด้วยรีโมทคอนโทรลหรือสมาร์ทโฟน

Image of a product being controlled on the central controller, individual controller, and mobile.

ติดตั้งง่าย

แผ่นกรองยึดติดกับชุดคอยล์เย็น สามารถติดตั้งและถอดออกได้

แผ่นกรองสามารถล้างทำความสะอาดได้

ประหยัดค่าเปลี่ยนแผนกรอง ด้วยแผ่นกรองกึ่งถาวร ที่ทำความสะอาดง่าย

เทคโนโลยี DUAL Vane สามารถกำหนดทิศทางลมตามความต้องการใช้งานได้

LG DUAL Vane Cassette มาพร้อมบานสวิง 2 ชั้น เพื่อให้ได้อากาศที่เหมาะกับทุกสภาพแวดล้อมที่คุณต้องการ

 

ครอบคลุมพื้นที่ที่กว้างขึ้น

เข้าถึงทุกมุมได้ไกลขึ้น

การไหลเวียนของอากาศที่มากขึ้น

การกำหนดทิศทางลมตามความต้องการใช้งาน

ทางออกสำหรับทุกพื้นที่ LG DUAL Vane มอบการไหลเวียนของอากาศที่ดีที่สุด

 

Indirect Airflow

การกระจายลมเย็นโดยลมไม่ปะทะตัวโดยตรง

 

Up & Down swing

รักษาระดับอุณหภูมิอย่างสม่ำเสมอในทุกพื้นที่

Direct airflow

สามารถส่งแรงลมไกลให้ถึงตัวคุณโดยตรงได้ ถึง 5 เมตร

 

 

 

Power mode

มอบอากาศเย็นเร็ว ตามที่คุณต้องการ

การใช้งานด้วย LG ThinQ™

สามารถตรวจสอบและควบคุมเครื่องปรับอากาศฝังฝ้า DUAL Vane ผ่านโทรศัพท์เคลื่อนที่ เพื่อประหยัดพลังงานและมั่นใจในคุณภาพอากาศได้ตลอดเวลา

 

Monitor and control the product from the outside with LG ThinQ App.

เซ็นเซอร์อัจฉริยะ

Floor temperature

มั่นใจในความสามารถของการกระจายความเย็นอย่างทรงพลังที่ทรงพลังและทั่วถึง
*เซ็นเซอร์ Floor Temperature เป็นอุปกรณ์เสริมสามารถซื้อและติดตั้งเพิ่มได้

Human detection

ระบบตรวจจับตําแหน่งผู้ใช้งาน ฟังก์ชันนี้จะช่วยปิดการทำงานของเครื่องปรับอากาศโดยอัตโนมัติเมื่อพบว่าไม่มีผู้ใช้งานอยู่ในพื้นที่*เซ็นเซอร์ตรวจจับความร้อนผู้ใช้งานเป็นอุปกรณ์เสริมสามารถซื้อและติดตั้งเพิ่ม

เครื่องปรับอากาศ 4 ทิศทาง รุ่น DUAL Vane

An image of Dual vaan cassette's line up

Inquiry To Buy

สอบถามรายละเอียดการซื้อ

กรุณากรอกรายละเอียด หากมีข้อสงสัยหรือต้องการสอบถามข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ เราจะติดต่อกลับโดยเร็วที่สุด

ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม

 

สอบถามรายละเอียดการซื้อ ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม