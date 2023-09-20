About Cookies on This Site

Ice Thermal Storage Air-cooled Inverter Scroll Chiller

LG Ice Thermal Storage Air-cooled Scroll Chiller is a technology that cools the indoor area by melting the ice produced overnight.

Ice Thermal Storage Air-cooled Inverter Scroll Chiller

Ice Thermal Storage Air-cooled Inverter Scroll Chiller

Ice Thermal Storage System เป็นเทคโนโลยีที่ทำให้พื้นที่ภายในอาคารเย็นลงโดยการละลาย น้ำแข็งที่ผลิตไว้ในช่วงกลางคืน สามารถทำงานร่วมกับ air-cooled inverter scroll chiller เพื่อสร้างระบบที่ดีที่สุด.

 

ใช้งานง่าย และมีประสิทธิภาพ Ice Thermal Storage Air-cooled Inverter Scroll Chiller

ใช้ตู้แช่แข็งในเวลากลางคืนเพื่อผลิตน้ำแข็งเก็บไว้ในถังเก็บความร้อน และละลายน้ำแข็งในเวลากลางวันเพื่อให้ความเย็นแก่อาคาร เนื่องจากใช้พลังงานในเวลากลางคืนมีต้นทุนและค่าใช้จ่ายในการดำเนินงานต่ำ และสามารถรับมือกับปัญหาการใช้พลังงานในปริมาณมากในช่วงฤดูร้อนได้อย่างง่ายดาย.

 

คอมเพรสเซอร์ Twin All Inverter

Twin All Inverter Compressor ช่วยให้สามารถทำงานได้หลากหลายตั้งแต่ 15Hz ถึง 120Hz.

HiPOR™ Applied

เทคโนโลยี HiPOR ™ช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพของคอมเพรสเซอร์โดยการส่งน้ำมันกลับเข้าสู่คอมเพรสเซอร์โดยตรง.

พัฒนาประสิทธิภาพการทำความร้อน

เทคโนโลยีการฉีดไอช่วยให้สามารถทำความร้อนได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพโดยการควบคุมอัตราการไหลของสารทำความเย็นที่เหมาะสมแม้ว่าภายนอกจะมีอุณหภูมิต่ำก็ตาม.

ดีไซน์แบบโมดูลาร์

การออกแบบโมดูลาร์ช่วยให้สามารถปรับเปลี่ยนการติดตั้งได้ตามความเหมาะสมของพื้นที่.

ควบคุมอย่างมีเสถียรภาพ

ด้วยอินเวอร์เตอร์เทคโนโลยีช่วยให้สามารถควบคุมอุณหภูมิของน้ำได้อย่างคงที่.

สารทำความเย็นที่เป็นมิตรต่อสิ่งแวดล้อม

R410A เป็นสารทำความเย็นที่เป็นมิตรต่อสิ่งแวดล้อมที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูงด้วยการไม่ทำลายชั้นโอโซน.

ฟังก์ชั่นการควบคุมระยะไกลสูงถึง 500 เมตร

การติดตั้งตัวควบคุม HMI แยกต่างหากและการควบคุมเครื่องทำความเย็นในห้องควบคุมสามารถทำได้.

ระบบควบคุมส่วนกลางที่เหมาะสมสำหรับแต่ละพื้นที่

โซลูชันการควบคุมเช่น ACP และ AC Smart ช่วยให้ตรวจสอบการใช้งานได้ง่ายรวมทั้งยังสามารถใช้รีโมทคอนโทรลจัดการ HVAC รุ่นต่างๆได้ทุกที่อีกด้วย.

รุ่นทั้งหมดของ Ice Thermal Storage Air-cooled Inverter Scroll Chiller

*Ice Thermal Storage type สามารถผลิตได้ตามคำสั่งพิเศษเท่านั้น.

สอบถามรายละเอียดการซื้อ

กรุณากรอกรายละเอียด หากมีข้อสงสัยหรือต้องการสอบถามข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ เราจะติดต่อกลับโดยเร็วที่สุด.

