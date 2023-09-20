We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ice Thermal Storage Air-cooled Inverter Scroll Chiller
LG Ice Thermal Storage Air-cooled Scroll Chiller is a technology that cools the indoor area by melting the ice produced overnight.
คอมเพรสเซอร์ Twin All Inverter
Twin All Inverter Compressor ช่วยให้สามารถทำงานได้หลากหลายตั้งแต่ 15Hz ถึง 120Hz.
HiPOR™ Applied
เทคโนโลยี HiPOR ™ช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพของคอมเพรสเซอร์โดยการส่งน้ำมันกลับเข้าสู่คอมเพรสเซอร์โดยตรง.
ฟังก์ชั่นการควบคุมระยะไกลสูงถึง 500 เมตร
การติดตั้งตัวควบคุม HMI แยกต่างหากและการควบคุมเครื่องทำความเย็นในห้องควบคุมสามารถทำได้.
*Ice Thermal Storage type สามารถผลิตได้ตามคำสั่งพิเศษเท่านั้น.