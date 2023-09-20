About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

ผลิตภัณฑ์ไอที

lgdigitour

อยู่ที่นี่

เข้ามาและโต้ตอบกับจอแสดงผลเชิงพาณิชย์รุ่นล่าสุดของ LG รวมถึงโซลูชั่นไอทีในรูปแบบเสมือนจริง 3 มิติ.

อยู่ที่นี่ เข้าดูในตอนนี้
กลุ่มผลิตภัณฑ์โปรเจกเตอร์ 4K และ Full HD รุ่นใหม่ ขนาดกะทัดรัด

องค์กรธุรกิจชื่นชอบโปรเจกเตอร์รุ่นใหม่ของ LG

กลุ่มผลิตภัณฑ์โปรเจกเตอร์ 4K และ Full HD

รุ่นใหม่ ขนาดกะทัดรัด แปรเปลี่ยนพื้นที่ทำงานให้กลายเป็นช่องทางสำหรับการติดต่อสื่อสาร การประสานงานร่วมกัน

และติดตามความคืบหน้า.

LG gram สำหรับธุรกิจ

เปลี่ยนแผนงานให้กลายเป็นผลลัพธ์

ด้วยประสิทธิภาพการทำงานที่หลากหลายและอายุแบตเตอรี่ที่ยาวนาน LG gram รุ่นใหม่สำหรับธุรกิจจะช่วยให้คุณบรรลุเป้าหมายที่ตั้งไว้.

เลเซอร์โปรเจกเตอร์ LG ProBeam และ CineBeam 4K UHD

ภาพที่ชวนดื่มด่ำ ฟีเจอร์อัจฉริยะ

เลเซอร์โปรเจกเตอร์ LG ProBeam และ CineBeam 4K UHD มอบภาพที่ชัดเจนสดใส แม้กระทั่งในบริเวณที่มีแสงจ้า.

ภาพที่ชวนดื่มด่ำ ฟีเจอร์อัจฉริยะ ดูเพิ่มเติม
จอภาพ UltraWide™ 1

จอมอนิเตอร์ Ultrawide

เมื่อคุณต้องการ: เพิ่มพื้นที่ทำงานแบบดิจิตอล เพิ่มประสิทธิภาพและปรับปรุงการทำงานหลายอย่างในเวลาเดียวกัน.

โซลูชั่นสำหรับการทำงานจากที่บ้าน

การค้นหาโซลูชั่นที่เหมาะสมสำหรับพนักงานที่ทำงานจากที่บ้านถือเป็นเรื่องสำคัญอย่างมาก LG มีจอคอมพิวเตอร์ แล็ปท็อป gram สำหรับธุรกิจ และอุปกรณ์คลาวด์ให้เลือกมากมาย เพื่อตอบสนองความต้องการของพนักงานที่ทำงานจากที่บ้าน.

เทคโนโลยีสำหรับการวินิจฉัยที่แม่นยำ

พบกับประสบการณ์ดิจิตอล 2020 สำหรับจอแสดงผลทางการแพทย์ของ LG.

พบกับจอเดสก์ท็อป Nano IPS

เทคโนโลยีการแสดงผลขั้นสูงที่ผสมผสานสีสันที่สมบูรณ์และบริสุทธิ์เข้ากับมุมมองที่กว้าง จาก LG เท่านั้น.

จอภาพเพื่อการวินิจฉัย

จอภาพเพื่อการวินิจฉัยของ LG ช่วยให้บุคลากรทางการแพทย์สามารถแยกรายละเอียดที่ละเอียดอ่อนได้อย่างง่ายดาย.

จอคอมพิวเตอร์

LG มีจอคอมพิวเตอร์หลากหลายรุ่น รวมถึงจอ 4K, จอ TAA, จอ FHD และจอโค้ง UltraWide.

สำรวจโซลูชั่นเพื่อธุรกิจของ LG เพิ่มเติม

บล็อกจอแสดงผลเชิงพาณิชย์ของ LG

อ่านข่าวคราวล่าสุดของ LG รวมถึงข้อมูลผลิตภัณฑ์ เคล็ดลับ ข้อมูลเชิงลึก และอื่นๆ.

บล็อกจอแสดงผลเชิงพาณิชย์ของ LG

โครงการพาร์ทเนอร์ของ LG

ยกระดับยอดขายและผลกำไรของคุณด้วยการเข้าร่วมโครงการพาร์ทเนอร์ของเรา และเรียนรู้เพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับสิทธิประโยชน์ที่คุณจะได้รับจากโครงการพาร์ทเนอร์ของเรา.

เครื่องมือและทรัพยากร

พบกับโชว์รูมเสมือนจริงของเรา ตัวกำหนดค่าวิดีโอวอลล์ และอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย.