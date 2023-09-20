About Cookies on This Site

ได้รับรางวัลด้านการออกแบบ

Red Dot Design Award 2020

Red Dot Design Award 2020.

IDEA Design Award 2020

IDEA Design Award 2020.

2020 PIN UP Design Awards

2020 PIN UP Design Awards.

2020 Good Design Award Korea

2020 Good Design Award Korea.

LG MAGNIT จอ Micro LED รุ่นแรกของเรา3

LG Magnit จอ Micro LED รุ่นแรกของเรา

รับชมความสำเร็จที่น่าทึ่งจากการใช้งาน LG MAGNIT ในด้านธุรกิจและความบันเทิง.

นิยามใหม่แห่งความหรูหราผสานนวัตกรรมล้ำสมัย

LG MAGNIT มอบภาพที่น่าตื่นตาตื่นใจและชวนดื่มด่ำ สร้างความประทับใจในทุกการรับชม นำเสนอภาพจินตนาการที่สมจริง ด้วยรายละเอียดที่คมชัด หลากสีสัน โดยอาศัยชิป Micro LED.

ดื่มด่ำกับสีดำสนิท รายละเอียดคมชัดดุจมีชีวิต

ด้วยการเอาชิป R, G, B LED โดยรอบออกไป และใช้เทคโนโลยี Full Black Coating ของ LG ทำให้ LG MAGNIT สามารถแสดงผลสีดำที่มีมิติลึกละเอียดกว่าจอ LED Signage ทั่วไป* ซึ่งนอกจากจะช่วยเพิ่มความสว่างสดใสของสีแล้ว ยังเผยให้เห็นรายละเอียดที่ซ่อนอยู่ในเงามืด ช่วยให้ผู้ชมรู้สึกดื่มด่ำมากยิ่งขึ้น.

ใบหน้าของเสือขาว ขับเน้นสีดำให้เด่นชัด

แสงและเงาที่ชัดเจนมากขึ้น

LG MAGNIT สีดำสนิทยังแสดงผลในอัตราส่วนคอนทราสต์ที่สูงมาก ซึ่งนับเป็นส่วนสำคัญอย่างยิ่งสำหรับคุณภาพของภาพ ความแตกต่างระหว่างส่วนที่มืดและส่วนที่สว่างมีความชัดเจนอย่างมาก ทำให้มองเห็นทุกรายละเอียดของเนื้อหาได้อย่างเด่นชัด.

แสงและเงาที่ชัดเจนมากขึ้น1

ค่าสีที่แม่นยำตามที่ตั้งใจไว้

ด้วยการเลือกสรรชิป LED ซึ่งเป็นปัจจัยสำคัญที่กำหนดความบริสุทธิ์ของสี ความยาวคลื่นที่แคบลงทำให้ LG MAGNIT สามารถแสดงสีที่สม่ำเสมอทั่วทั้งหน้าจอ นอกจากนั้น เทคโนโลยี Gamut Transfer ที่ได้รับการปรับปรุงยังรองรับการแสดงผลสีที่ใกล้เคียงกับต้นฉบับ ซึ่งนับว่ามีความสำคัญอย่างมากสำหรับการใช้งานที่จำเป็นต้องถ่ายทอดสีได้อย่างแม่นยำ.

ชิงช้าสวรรค์ Seattle Great Wheel เปล่งแสงหลากสีสัน

Alpha 7 Intelligent Processor

ชิปประมวลผลภาพอัจฉริยะ

Alpha 7 Intelligent Processor จากเทคโนโลยีทีวีของ LG ทำหน้าที่จดจำและวิเคราะห์เนื้อหาต้นฉบับ รวมถึงปรับแต่งความสว่างและความชัดเจนของเนื้อหาโดยอัตโนมัติ.

* ฟังก์ชั่นข้างต้นสร้างขึ้นโดยใช้เทคโนโลยี Deep Learning AI เพื่อปรับปรุงคุณภาพของภาพ.

แสดงสีที่สดใส ขับเคลื่อนด้วย HDR

ด้วยการออกแบบมาให้รองรับ HDR (HDR10, HDR10 Pro*) เนื้อหาคอนเทนต์จึงดูสว่างสดใส สร้างความประทับใจให้แก่ผู้ชม สเปกตรัมสีที่กว้างกว่าและอัตราส่วนคอนทราสต์ที่ดีกว่าช่วยให้ผู้ชมเพลิดเพลินกับคอนเทนต์ที่มีชีวิตชีวาได้อย่างเต็มอารมณ์.

ทิวทัศน์ยามค่ำคืนของหมู่บ้านแห่งหนึ่งในรูปแบบ HDR และ SDR แสดงความแตกต่างของสเปกตรัมสีและอัตราส่วนคอนทราสต์

* HDR10 Pro เป็นโซลูชั่น HDR ของ LG สำหรับการประมวลผลสัญญาณ HDR โดยใช้ Tone Mapping แบบไดนามิก.

มุมรับชมสีที่กว้าง

ด้วยโครงสร้างของ LG MAGNIT จึงช่วยลดความผิดเพี้ยนของสีเนื่องจากมุมรับชม กล่าวอีกอย่างหนึ่งก็คือ คุณจะมองเห็นสีต้นฉบับได้แม้กระทั่งเมื่อรับชมจากด้านข้างจอ จึงดึงดูดสายตาของผู้ที่เดินผ่านไปมาได้แม้กระทั่งในกรณีที่ติดตั้งไว้ในพื้นที่สาธารณะขนาดใหญ่.

MAGNIT แสดงภาพน้ำตกที่มองจากด้านข้าง

ดีไซน์ที่แข็งแกร่ง ทนทาน ง่ายแก่การดูแล

LG MAGNIT ประกอบด้วยฟิล์มเคลือบหลายชั้น จึงสามารถปกป้องชิป LED จากความเสี่ยงต่างๆ เช่น น้ำหยดใส่ ฝุ่นละออง ไฟฟ้าสถิตย์ หรือการชนกระแทก เนื่องจากอุปกรณ์ถูกติดตั้งไว้ในที่สาธารณะที่มีผู้คนจำนวนมากสัญจรผ่านไปมา ดังนั้นความแข็งแรงทนทานจึงนับว่ามีความสำคัญอย่างมาก เพื่อลดอุบัติเหตุที่ไม่คาดคิด.

การปกป้องชิป LED จากน้ำหยดใส่ ฝุ่นละออง ไฟฟ้าสถิตย์ และการชนกระแทก

* Based on in-house testing in accordance with the certification criteria, or under actual operating conditions.

ดีไซน์โฉบเฉี่ยว พื้นผิวเรียบลื่น

พื้นผิวหน้าจอของ LG MAGNIT มีความเรียบลื่นเหมือนกับจอ LCD จึงมีรูปลักษณ์ที่สวยงามแม้กระทั่งเมื่อหน้าจอปิดอยู่ นอกจากนี้ ผู้ชมหรือผู้ติดตั้งจะรู้สึกถึงความอ่อนนุ่มเมื่อสัมผัสหน้าจอ ถ้ามีรอยนิ้วมือบนพื้นผิว ก็สามารถเช็ดออกได้อย่างง่ายดายโดยใช้ผ้านุ่ม ไม่จำเป็นต้องใช้สารเคมีใดๆ.

รูปลักษณ์โฉบเฉี่ยวของ MAGNIT พร้อมพื้นผิวที่เรียบลื่น

ดีไซน์แบบไร้สาย ติดตั้งง่าย

มีการปรับใช้เทคโนโลยีบรอดแบนด์ไร้สาย จึงไม่ต้องเชื่อมต่อสายสัญญาณและสายไฟระหว่างกล่องจอ และคุณไม่ต้องใช้สายเชื่อมต่อใดๆ ยกเว้นการเชื่อมต่อหน้าจอเข้ากับตัวควบคุมระบบและแหล่งจ่ายไฟ.

เทคโนโลยีบรอดแบนด์ไร้สายทำให้กล่องจอเชื่อมต่อระหว่างกัน และดีไซน์แบบเป็นชุดช่วยลดความซับซ้อนของโครงสร้างด้านหลังหน้าจอ

การถ่ายโอนข้อมูลไร้สายและการเชื่อมต่อไฟฟ้าแบบไม่ใช้สาย

ใช้พลังงานอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพโดยแยกตามสี

Common Cathode Drive-IC คือเหตุผลหนึ่งที่ทำให้ LG MAGNIT มีการใช้พลังงานน้อย เพราะจะทำหน้าที่จ่ายกระแสไฟที่จำเป็นให้กับพิกเซลย่อย R, G, B แต่ละอันโดยแยกจากกัน เพื่อลดการใช้พลังงานโดยไม่จำเป็น.

ฉากหลังของผู้ประกาศข่าวประกอบด้วย LG MAGNIT และการเปรียบเทียบการส่งกระแสไฟไปยังชิป LED ระหว่าง MAGNIT และ LED Signage รุ่นเก่าของ LG

ประหยัดพลังงานด้วยโหมดสแตนด์บาย

เมื่อไม่มีสัญญาณเข้าเป็นเวลานาน หน้าจอจะดับลง และชิ้นส่วนวงจรหลักภายในกล่องจอ LED จะเข้าสู่โหมดสแตนด์บาย จึงช่วยประหยัดพลังงานเพิ่มเติม และสามารถเปิดใช้งานอุปกรณ์อีกครั้งได้ง่ายๆ โดยใช้รีโมทคอนโทรล.

พนักงานกำลังพักผ่อนอยู่ในสำนักงาน โดยไม่ใช้จอแสดงผลซึ่งอยู่ในโหมดสแตนด์บายเพื่อลดการใช้พลังงาน

ผู้หญิงในห้องประชุมเข้าถึงการตั้งค่าอย่างง่ายดายด้วยรีโมทคอนโทรล

UX ใช้งานง่ายด้วยรีโมทคอนโทรล

ด้วยการใช้ UI* ที่ใช้งานง่ายแบบเดียวกับ LG Digital Signage ผู้ใช้จึงสามารถเริ่มต้นใช้งานได้อย่างสะดวกรวดเร็ว นอกจากนี้ ผู้ใช้ยังสามารถเข้าถึงการตั้งค่าได้อย่างง่ายดายโดยใช้รีโมทคอนโทรล แทนการเชื่อมต่อกับพีซี.

* พร้อมใช้งานสำหรับหน้าจอที่มีความละเอียดสูงกว่า 1,280 × 720.

อุปกรณ์เสริมพิเศษเพื่อความเป็นระเบียบ

อุปกรณ์เสริมสำหรับติดตั้งบนผนังสามชุด และชุดกรอบโครง เป็นอุปกรณ์เสริมสำหรับ LG MAGNIT ชุดติดตั้งบนผนังสามารถรองรับหน้าจอทุกขนาด ช่วยให้ติดตั้งได้อย่างเป็นระเบียบเรียบร้อย นอกจากนี้ ในการสร้างหน้าจอขนาด 163 นิ้ว ความละเอียด Ultra HD ชุดกรอบโครงจะช่วยให้ขอบหน้าจอดูราบเรียบและกลมกลืน.

อุปกรณ์เสริมพิเศษเพื่อความเป็นระเบียบ1