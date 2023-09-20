About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
A screen with emoticons showing the features of the LG Online Business Shop, where purchases can be made 24 hours a day on LG Gram laptops and can be purchased immediately.

Business Shop

Your Business can find solutions with LG

 LG Business solutions will lead you to a better selection.

Explore our Business Shop

Every business has its own characteristics. Find your solutions at our Business Shop.

The screen zooms in to show the customer and the café owner exchanging ordered drinks in a cafe.

Food & Beverage

Explore the products that your store needs for better customer experience.

Shop Now
A scene in a company conference room where several people are analyzing performance through a large conference screen connected to a laptop.

Corporate

Find the products that make a better workplace

Shop Now
A scene of hotel rooms being cleaned for guests with a view of the blue sea.

Hotel & Resort

Make every place feel like home

Shop Now
A teacher teaching through a large electronic whiteboard in an elementary school classroom and a student raising her hand to make a presentation.

Education

Discover the reliable Education solutions

Shop Now
A scene where a large LG commercial TV is installed on the wall in a residential space.

Residence

Upgrade your experience with Residence solution

Shop Now

Even more member benefits

Sign In Join Us

Welcome Voucher

Get 5% off your first purchase by joining

Exclusive Pricing

Receive an extra 2% membership discount

Free Delivery

Free delivery for All LG.com orders

 