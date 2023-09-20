About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
ภาพคู่รักเช็คอินกับพนักงานต้อนรับที่ล็อบบี้ของโรงแรม

วิธีที่ ที่ทำให้โรงแรมของคุณน่าประทับใจมากที่สุด

Energy Saving

- Free heating and hot water with heat recovery technology-

Prevents wasted energy with dry contact- Top-class energy

efficiency with innovative technologies.

Smart Energy Management

- Integrated central control system with smart management-

Compatible with existing building management system.

Comfort Condition

- Enhanced indoor comfort- An indoor unit as quiet as a library-

Easy-to-use individual controller.

ภาพของโรงแรมที่มีภาพขนาดย่อของสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกส่วนรวม, สระว่ายน้ำ, ห้องพัก, ล็อบบี้ และศูนย์ควบคุม

An image of a spacious hotel lobby with air conditioning on.

ล็อบบี้และโถงรับแขก

ความสามารถในการทำความเย็นในเครื่องความจุขนาดใหญ่ช่วยให้สามารถกระจายอากาศบริสุทธิ์ได้อย่างทั่วถึงครอบคลุมทุกพื้นที่ แม้ในพื้นที่ที่มีขนาดใหญ่และเพดานสูง.

An image of a guest room with air conditioning on.

ห้องพัก

ด้วยเสียงการทำงานเครื่องปรับอากาศที่เบาทำให้รู้สึกสบายและผ่อนคลาย.

ภาพของร้านกาแฟ, ร้านอาหาร และห้องออกกำลังกายพร้อมเครื่องปรับอากาศ

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกส่วนกลาง

ด้วยความหลากหลายของเครื่องปรับอากาศ LG ตอบโจทย์การใช้งานของผู้ใช้ในทุกสถานที่.

ภาพสปาของโรงแรมที่มีระบบน้ำร้อน

สระว่ายน้ำและห้องอาบน้ำ

เครื่องทำความร้อนและเครื่องน้ำร้อนด้วยเทคโนโลยีการทำความร้อนจาก LG.

An Image of someone using dual monitors for efficient energy management.

โซลูชันการควบคุมส่วนกลางอัจฉริยะ

การจัดการพลังงานอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพผ่าน LG’s smart central controller ช่วยลดต้นทุนได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ.

รายการสินค้าทั้งหมดสำหรับโรงแรม

MULTI V 5

Multi V 5

MULTI V S

Multi V S

Multi V Indoor units

Multi V Indoor Units

Hot Water Solution (Hydro Kit)

ระบบน้ำร้อน : Hydro Kit

ระบบระบายอากาศ : ERV

ระบบระบายอากาศ : ERV

Single Split

Air Handling Unit (AHU)

เครื่องทำความเย็น

เครื่องทำความเย็น

ระบบควบคุม

ระบบควบคุม
An image of a man holding a smartphone with LG web page on the screen.

สอบถามรายละเอียดการซื้อ

กรุณากรอกรายละเอียด หากมีข้อสงสัยหรือต้องการสอบถามข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ เราจะติดต่อกลับโดยเร็วที่สุด.

สอบถามรายละเอียดการซื้อ ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม

พบกับโซลูชันที่ดีที่สุดของ LG สำหรับโรงแรม

Lotte Hotels & Resorts

The finest modern hotel brand in Myanmar./ Multi V, Chiller, Indoor units.

See More

Voyage Belek

Luxury 5-star resort in Turkey. / Multi V, Indoor units.

See More

Rydges Hotel

Australia and New Zealand’s leading hotel brand. / Multi V, Indoor units.

See More

INSULA ALBA Resort & Spa

Luxury 5-star seaside hotel in Greece. / Multi V, Hydro kit, Indoor units.

See More

ดาวน์โหลด Catalogue Leaflet Document

หัวเรื่องตารางขนาด
ประเภทข้อมูล ชื่อเรื่อง ขนาด

ดาวน์โหลดคู่มือ หรือ ข้อมูลทางวิศวกรรมได้ที่หน้าสนับสนุน

ไป