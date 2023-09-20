About Cookies on This Site

Multi V 5

Multi V 5

Multi V 5 เมื่อใช้งานร่วมกับชุดเครื่องปรับอากาศภายในอาคารอาคารที่มีระบบฟอกอากาศและการระบายอากาศที่มีประสิทธิภาพ จะช่วยให้คุณสามารถสูดอากาศที่สะอาดสดชื่นภายในอาคารได้เฉกเช่นเดียวกับอากาศบริสุทธิ์ในธรรมชาติ.

คุณสมบัติสินค้า
ภาพที่แสดงถึงประสิทธิภาพระดับสุดยอดของ Multi V 5

ประสิทธิภาพระดับสุดยอด

MULTI V 5 มีประสิทธิภาพด้านพลังงานที่ดีที่สุดในโลก ด้วยนวัตกรรมเทคโนโลยีที่ทันสมัย.

ภาพที่แสดง dual sensing control ของ Multi V 5

Dual Sensing Control

Dual Sensing Control ตรวจจับทั้งความชื้นและอุณหภูมิ มอบความสบายให้แก่ผู้ใช้ และช่วยประหยัดพลังงาน.

Smart Load Control

Smart Load Control จัดการระบบทำความเย็นโดยตรวจจับทั้งอุณหภูมิและความชื้นเพื่อเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพในการใช้พลังงาน.

Comfort Cooling

Comfort Cooling ช่วยรักษาการทำงานในโหมดทำความเย็นแบบอ่อนโดยไม่มีการหยุดระหว่างการทำงาน.

ทำความร้อนได้อย่างเหนือชั้น

ให้ความร้อนได้ยาวนานขึ้น เพราะตัวแลกเปลี่ยนความร้อนเกิดการจับตัวเป็นน้ำแข็งช้าลงเนื่องจากมีการคาดการณ์จุดน้ำค้างที่แม่นยำ.

รูปภาพที่แสดง ultimate inverter compressor ของ Multi V 5

Ultimate Inverter Compressor

Ultimate Inverter Compressor ปรับปรุงประสิทธิภาพด้านพลังงานและเพิ่มเสถียรภาพการทำงานของคอมเพรสเซอร์.

ปรับปรุงแบริ่งด้วยวัสดุ PEEK

แบริ่งที่ได้รับการปรับปรุงด้วยวัสดุ PEEK (Polyetheretherketone) ช่วยเพิ่มความทนทานและความน่าเชื่อถือของคอมเพรสเซอร์ ด้วยวัสดุแบริ่งที่มีการหล่อลื่นและรูปทรงที่ประณีต.

Vapor Injection

การบีบอัดแบบสองขั้นตอนช่วยให้ทำความร้อนได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพในสภาวะที่มีอุณหภูมิต่ำ.

การจัดการน้ำมันแบบอัจฉริยะ

เซ็นเซอร์น้ำมันจะเรียกใช้การดำเนินการกู้คืนน้ำมันเฉพาะในกรณีที่จำเป็น เพื่อเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพของคอมเพรสเซอร์ นอกจากนี้ยังปรับสมดุลและจัดการระดับน้ำมันในคอมเพรสเซอร์ทั้งสอง.

HiPOR™

HiPOR™ (High Pressure Oil Return) ลดการสูญเสียพลังงานด้วยการคืนน้ำมันโดยตรง.

รูปภาพของอากาศบริสุทธิ์ที่จ่ายให้กับสำนักงานผ่าน Multi V 5

โซลูชั่นคุณภาพอากาศประสิทธิภาพสูงที่เหมาะสมที่สุด

ติดตั้ง LG ERV ควบคู่ไปกับ Multi V 5 และเพลิดเพลินกับการระบายอากาศแบบประหยัดพลังงาน ERV ทำปฏิกิริยากับอุณหภูมิภายนอกอาคารและระดับ CO2 เพื่อให้ความร้อนและความเย็นมีประสิทธิภาพมากขึ้น.

รูปภาพที่แสดงการทำความร้อนอย่างต่อเนื่องของ Multi V 5

ทำความร้อนอย่างต่อเนื่อง

ด้วยการละลายน้ำแข็งที่ช้าลงโดยอาศัยเซ็นเซอร์ความชื้น และการจัดการน้ำมันแบบอัจฉริยะที่ใช้เซ็นเซอร์น้ำมัน จึงช่วยปรับปรุงเทคโนโลยีการทำความร้อนอย่างต่อเนื่อง.

รูปภาพที่แสดงการติดตั้งที่ยืดหยุ่นของ Multi V 5

ติดตั้งได้อย่างยืดหยุ่นด้วยระบบภายนอกที่มีความจุขนาดใหญ่

ด้วยการปรับปรุงชิ้นส่วนหลักๆ ทำให้ระบบภายนอกแบบเดี่ยวของ MULTI V 5 สามารถรองรับความจุได้สูงสุด 26HP จึงใช้พื้นที่ได้อย่างยืดหยุ่น ลดขนาดพื้นที่ติดตั้ง และลดน้ำหนักอุปกรณ์ติดตั้งทั้งหมดได้อย่างมากเลยทีเดียว.

เทคโนโลยี Biomimetics

พัดลมที่ได้รับการปรับปรุงเพิ่มอัตราการไหลของอากาศได้ถึง 10% และลดการใช้พลังงานได้ถึง 20%.

เพิ่มอัตราการไหลของอากาศ

ส่วนครอบที่ขยายออกช่วยเพิ่มความสามารถในการแลกเปลี่ยนความร้อนเพื่อเพิ่มอัตราการไหลของอากาศ.

ตัวแลกเปลี่ยนความร้อน 4 ด้าน

ปรับปรุงการถ่ายเทความร้อนได้ถึง 20 ซึ่งในท้ายที่สุดแล้วจะช่วยเพิ่มความจุและประสิทธิภาพ.

รูปภาพที่แสดงการควบคุมที่ง่ายดายด้วยการเชื่อมต่อ Multi V-AHU ของ Multi V 5

การควบคุมที่ง่ายดายด้วยการเชื่อมต่อ Multi V-AHU

MULTI V สามารถเชื่อมต่อกับคอยล์ DX ของ Air Handling Unit เพื่อสภาพแวดล้อมที่มีอากาศบริสุทธิ์
มีตัวเลือกการควบคุมที่หลากหลาย สำหรับคอนโทรลเลอร์ LG หรือ DDC ที่ให้มา ซึ่งสามารถเชื่อมต่อผ่านสัญญาณหรือโปรโตคอล Modbus ได้.

รูปภาพที่แสดงพื้นที่ที่สามารถติดตั้ง Multi V 5 ในรูปแบบไอคอน

Multi V 5 เหมาะสำหรับ

รูปภาพที่แสดง Multi V 5 รุ่นต่างๆ

Multi V 5 รุ่นต่างๆ

