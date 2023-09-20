About Cookies on This Site

ระบบทีวีโรงแรม

ระบบทีวีโรงแรม และโซลูชั่น Signage ของ LG ช่วยให้คุณสามารถสร้างและปรับแต่งคอนเทนต์สำหรับแขกที่เข้าพักได้อย่างง่ายดายมากขึ้น LG ปฏิวัติรูปแบบการดำเนินธุรกิจอย่างแท้จริง.

ID_CommercialTV_hero_01_M01_1551167619318

ระบบทีวีโรงแรม

ด้วย LG Pro: Centric และโซลูชัน Signage คุณสามารถสร้างเนื้อหา และบริหารจัดการคอนเทนต์ให้เหมาะสมกับแต่ละบุคคลได้อย่างรวดเร็วและง่ายดาย.

Product

ID_CommercialTV_products_01_M08_Hotel-TV_1551167678101

ระบบทีวีโรงแรม

ID_CommercialTV_products_03_M08_Special_1551167693162

จอแสดงผลชนิดพิเศษ

ID_Commercial-TV_products_04_M08_Accessories_1520920335857

อุปกรณ์เสริม
ID_CommercialTV_features_01_M03_Hotel-TV_1551167767931

ระบบทีวีโรงแรม

LG Hotel TV พร้อมโซลูชั่นต่างๆ อย่างเช่น Pro:Centric ช่วยให้คุณสร้างจุดขายที่แตกต่างและจัดการโรงแรมของคุณได้ดียิ่งขึ้น.

ระบบทีวีโรงแรม เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม
ID_CommercialTV_features_03_M02_Special_1551747351373

จอแสดงผลชนิดพิเศษ

LG นำเสนอทีวีเชิงพาณิชย์และบริการที่หลากหลาย ซึ่งได้รับการออกแบบมาเพื่อเพิ่มคุณภาพชีวิตของผู้คน.

จอแสดงผลชนิดพิเศษ เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม
ID_Commercial-TV_features_04_M03_Accessories_1520920605735

อุปกรณ์เสริม

สัมผัสกับความสะดวกสบายและเทคโนโลยีที่ก้าวล้ำของ LG Commercial TV.

PC_Bottom_BANNER_1600x450_1581461489690

ประสบการณ์ดิจิทัล 2020

สัมผัสประสบการณ์ดิจิทัลของ LG ประจำปี 2020 ตอนนี้เลย.

ประสบการณ์ดิจิทัล 2020 ค้นพบเดี๋ยวนี้