About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Air Handling Unit (AHU)

LG Air Handling Unit เป็นโซลูชันการจัดการอากาศที่สามารถปรับเปลี่ยนเพื่อให้เหมาะสมสำหรับสภาพแวดล้อมภายในอาคาร มอบอากาศที่สดชื่นและสะดวกสบายยิ่งขึ้น LG AHU ทำให้สภาพแวดล้อมภายในอาคารดีขึ้น และประหยัดพลังงานในทุกฤดูกาล.

AHU_feature01_20171124_D_1511944269268

AHU Solution for Multi V

โซลูชันการจัดการอากาศที่ยืดหยุ่นสำหรับสภาพอากาศภายในอาคารที่สดชื่นและเย็นสบาย.

คุณสมบัติสินค้า รุ่นทั้งหมด
คุณสมบัติสินค้า
สอบถามรายละเอียดการซื้อ

การเชื่อมต่อ Multi V-AHU

MULTI V สามารถเชื่อมต่อกับคอยล์ DX ของ Air Handling Unit เพื่อทำให้สภาพแวดล้อมอากาศบริสุทธิ์ขึ้น และสามารถเลือกควบคุมได้ทั้ง LG คอนโทรลเลอร์หรือ DDC ที่ให้มา ซึ่งสามารถเชื่อมต่อผ่านสัญญาณหรือโปรโตคอล Modbus ได้ทั้งสิ้น.

AHU_feature03_20171124_D_1511944396455

ระบบควบคุมอากาศแบบประหยัดพลังงานสำหรับทุกสภาพอากาศ

DX AHU คือปั๊มความร้อน AHU ที่รวมเข้ากับเทคโนโลยีเฉพาะของ AHU และ MULTI V นับเป็นโซลูชั่นใหม่ซึ่งสามารถทำความเย็น, ทำความร้อน และระบายความร้อนได้อย่างอิสระ เพื่อลดการใช้พลังงาน ผ่านการควบคุมอากาศจากภายในและภายนอกอาคารในทุกฤดูกาล.

AHU_feature04_20171124_D_1511944472109

ควบคุมสภาพอากาศด้วยเซนเซอร์วัดอุณหภูมิ

เมื่อมีการควบคุมอุณหภูมิภายในอาคาร ผู้ใช้สามารถกำหนดอุณหภูมิภายในอาคารให้เหมาะสมกับ ได้ทั้งสภาพอากาศภายนอกหรืออากาศที่ต้องการผ่านเซ็นเซอร์อุณหภูมิ.

Flexible & Expandable Air Solution

AHU สามารถเข้ากับโซลูชั่นของไซต์งานที่หลากหลาย เนื่องจากมีความยืดหยุ่นในการใช้งานและมีหลากหลายรุ่นที่มีความจุขนาดใหญ่ สามารถเชื่อมต่อกับอุปกรณ์ภาคสนามต่างๆ และยังสามารถเชื่อมต่อกับคอนโทรลเลอร์ของบุคคลอื่น ทำให้เป็นโซลูชันอากาศที่สามารถใช้งานด้วยกันได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพยิ่งขึ้น.

unit_06_20171219_D_1513668929921

หลากหลายตัวเลือกสำหรับการเชื่อมต่อแผงควบคุม

AHU สามารถเชื่อมต่อกับแผงควบคุมได้หลากหลาย เช่นควบคุมด้วยรีโมทคอนโทรลแบบเดี่ยว, ระบบควบคุมส่วนกลางของ LG, การควบคุมผ่านการติดต่อโดยตรงกับ DDC และ Modbus.

AHU_feature07_20171124_D_1511944998027

รุ่นทั้งหมด

Inquiry To Buy_1516255102043

สอบถามรายละเอียดการซื้อ

กรุณากรอกรายละเอียด หากมีข้อสงสัยหรือต้องการสอบถามข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ เราจะติดต่อกลับโดยเร็วที่สุด.

สอบถามรายละเอียดการซื้อ ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม

ดาวน์โหลด Catalogue Leaflet Document

หัวเรื่องตารางขนาด
ประเภทข้อมูล ชื่อเรื่อง ขนาด

ดาวน์โหลดคู่มือ หรือ ข้อมูลทางวิศวกรรมได้ที่หน้าสนับสนุน

ไป