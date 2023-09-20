About Cookies on This Site

Individual Controller

LG Individual Controller ได้รับการออกแบบด้วยอินเทอร์เฟซที่ใช้งานง่ายพร้อมทั้งมีหลากหลายตัวเลือกในฟังก์ชั่นการตั้งค่า เพื่อการจัดการที่ง่ายและสะดวก.

Individual Controller

แผงควบคุมเครื่องปรับอากาศภายในอาคารได้ง่ายพร้อมด้วยดีไซน์เรียบง่ายและขนาดกะทัดรัด.

คุณสมบัติสินค้า รุ่นทั้งหมด
คุณสมบัติสินค้า
สอบถามรายละเอียดการซื้อ
แสดงคุณภาพอากาศ 5 ระดับ

แสดงระดับคุณภาพอากาศ

ตรวจสอบคุณภาพอากาศภายในอาคารได้อย่างง่ายดายโดยไม่ต้องใช้โปรแกรมเพิ่มเติม พร้อมอินเทอร์เฟซที่ใช้งานง่าย แสดงผลการตรวจจับฝุ่นPM1.0 เป็นสีและตัวเลขอย่างชัดเจน.

การออกแบบที่หรูหราพร้อมอินเทอร์เฟซที่ใช้งานง่าย

ดีไซน์รีโมทคอนโทรล ที่หรูหราเข้ากับการออกแบบภายในอาคาร ผ่านจอแสดงผลที่ชัดเจนพร้อมรูปแบบปุ่มที่เรียบง่ายและเป็นมิตรกับผู้ใช้ ทำให้ใช้งานได้สะดวกและง่ายขึ้น.

การออกแบบที่หรูหราพร้อมอินเทอร์เฟซที่ใช้งานง่าย

individual-controller_Energy_Management_21112017_D_1511232213289

การจัดการด้านพลังงาน

ผู้ใช้สามารถตรวจสอบปริมาณการใช้พลังงานและสรุปผลการทำงาน (รายสัปดาห์, รายเดือน, รายปี) ตั้งค่าการจัดการพลังงานได้หลากหลาย เช่นการตั้งค่าเป้าหมายการใช้พลังงาน, การแจ้งเตือนแบบป็อปอัพ, การควบคุมจำกัดเวลา และการควบคุมจากนอกบ้าน เพื่อการจัดการที่มีประสิทธิภาพ.

individual-controller_Variable_Functions_21112017_D_1511232615261

ฟังก์ชั่นที่หลากหลาย

ผู้ใช้สามารถตรวจสอบข้อมูลสภาพแวดล้อม เช่น อุณหภูมิ, ความชื้น และความสะอาดของอากาศ (ERV สามารถตรวจสอบ CO2 ได้) ตลอดจนการตั้งค่าแบบรายสัปดาห์, รายเดือน และรายปี นอกจากนี้ยังสามารถตั้งโปรแกรมด้วย digital output (อุปกรณ์เสริมสำหรับ Standard III), เพื่อตั้งการเปิด-ปิดอุปกรณ์อื่นๆที่เชื่อมต่อ เช่น แสงสว่าง, เครื่องทำความร้อน และพัดลม.

individual-controller_Easy_Setting_21112017_D_1511232724807

ควบคุมอย่างง่ายดาย

คุณสมบัติหลักบางประการของ MULTI V 5 ได้แก่ Smart Load Control, Low Noise Operation และ Comfort Cooling รวมถึงฟังก์ชันมาตรฐานอื่น ๆ สามารถควบคุมได้ตลอดเวลา.

ควบคุมได้ ทุกที่ ทุกเวลา

สามารถใช้โมเด็ม Wi-Fi ควบคุมและตรวจสอบการฟอกอากาศจากแอปฯ ThinQ ของคุณ.

individual-controller_Line_Up_21112017_D_1511232854971

รุ่นทั้งหมดของ Individual Controller

[PC]Inquiry To Buy_1516267890119

ควบคุมอย่างง่ายดาย

กรุณากรอกรายละเอียด หากมีข้อสงสัยหรือต้องการสอบถามข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ เราจะติดต่อกลับโดยเร็วที่สุด.

ควบคุมอย่างง่ายดาย ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม