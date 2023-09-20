About Cookies on This Site

Multi V Water IV

LG MULTI V Water IV เป็นระบบระบายความร้อนด้วยน้ำเพื่อการทำงานที่ประหยัดและมีประสิทธิภาพสูง
ยูนิตภายนอกขนาดกะทัดรัดและน้ำหนักเบานี้ช่วยให้มีความยืดหยุ่นในการติดตั้ง.

Multi V Water IV

ระบบแหล่งน้ำประสิทธิภาพสูงและประหยัดค่าใช้จ่าย พร้อมพื้นที่ติดตั้งที่ยืดหยุ่น.

คุณสมบัติสินค้า
ระบบประสิทธิภาพสูงและประหยัดค่าใช้จ่าย

ด้วยการปรับใช้วิธีทำความเย็นโดยใช้แหล่งน้ำ MULTI V Water IV ได้พัฒนาประสิทธิภาพการทำงานและการแลกเปลี่ยนความร้อนสำหรับอาคารสูง จึงช่วยประหยัดค่าใช้จ่ายได้อีกทางหนึ่ง.

คอมเพรสเซอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์รุ่นที่ 4 ของ LG

MULTI V Water IV ใช้คอมเพรสเซอร์แบบ Inverter Scroll ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง รองรับช่วงความถี่ตั้งแต่ 15Hz ถึง 150Hz ช่วยปรับปรุงประสิทธิภาพ ลดแรงสั่นสะเทือนและเสียงรบกวน.

ขยายความเร็วของคอมเพรสเซอร์

การตอบสนองการทำงานอย่างรวดเร็วช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพในการโหลดชิ้นส่วน.

การจัดการน้ำมันแบบอัจฉริยะ

การกู้คืนน้ำมันจะเกิดขึ้นเมื่อจำเป็นเท่านั้นซึ่งจะช่วยเพิ่มความน่าเชื่อถือของคอมเพรสเซอร์และความสะดวกสบายของผู้ใช้.

HiPOR™

การสูญเสียพลังงานจะถูกกำจัดโดยการส่งน้ำมันกลับไปยังคอมเพรสเซอร์โดยตรงเพื่อเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพ.

 

ขนาดกะทัดรัด

การออกแบบที่เหมาะสมที่สุดของคอยล์ร้อนขนาดกะทัดรัดน้ำหนักเบาช่วยให้สามารถวางซ้อนกันได้สองชั้นซึ่งส่งผลให้ประหยัดพื้นที่ติดตั้ง 50%.

น้ำหนักเบา

ง่ายต่อการขนส่งและติดตั้งเนื่องจากขนาดหน่วยลดลง 13% และน้ำหนักโดยรวมลดลง 15%.

 

 

 

ควบคุมกระแสน้ำแบบแปรผัน (อุปกรณ์เสริม)

ประสิทธิภาพสูงในทุกสภาวะแวดล้อม

ระบบแหล่งน้ำประสิทธิภาพสูงและประหยัดค่าใช้จ่าย พร้อมพื้นที่ติดตั้งที่ยืดหยุ่น.

Multi V Water IV เหมาะสำหรับ

กลุ่มผลิตภัณฑ์ Multi V Water IV

สอบถามรายละเอียดการซื้อ

กรุณากรอกรายละเอียด หากมีข้อสงสัยหรือต้องการสอบถามข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ เราจะติดต่อกลับโดยเร็วที่สุด.

สอบถามรายละเอียดการซื้อ ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม

ดาวน์โหลด Catalogue Leaflet Document

ดาวน์โหลดคู่มือ หรือ ข้อมูลทางวิศวกรรมได้ที่หน้าสนับสนุน

