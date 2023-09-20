About Cookies on This Site

เครื่องทำความเย็น

แอลจี Chiiler ได้รับการออกแบบมาเพื่อให้สามารถระบายความร้อนได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพสําหรับอาคารขนาดใหญ่และพื้นที่อํานวยความสะดวก ค้นพบโซลูชั่นระบายความร้อนด้วยอากาศที่ทรงพลังเหมาะสําหรับในทุกธุรกิจของคุณ.

chiller_feature01_20171107_D_1511168812253

เครื่องทำความเย็น

ออกแบบเพื่อการทำความเย็นอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ แม้กระทั่งอาคารขนาดใหญ่และสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก ระบบปรับอากาศส่วนกลางโดยใช้น้ำเย็นของ LG เหมาะสำหรับโรงงานอุตสาหกรรม เช่น โรงไฟฟ้า และโรงงานผลิต รวมไปถึงการทำความเย็นสำหรับพื้นที่ขนาดใหญ่.

Centrifugal Chiller

Centrifugal

chiller_feature02_20171107_D_1511169453409

Oil-Free Centrifugal

chiller_feature03_20171107_D_1511169625066

Modular

chiller_feature04_20171107_D_1511169630605

Screw & Scroll Chiller

Water-Cooled Screw

chiller_feature05_20171107_D_1511170322560

Air-Cooled Screw

chiller_feature03_20171107_D_1511169625066

Air-Cooled Inverter Scroll

chiller_feature07_20171107_D_1511170337915

Absorption Chiller

แบบใช้การเผาไหม้โดยตรง

chiller_feature08_20171107_D_1511170435569

แบบใช้น้ำร้อน

04_02_1517892057975

แบบใช้ไอน้ำ

04_03_1517892087023

แบบใช้พลังงานความร้อนหลายแหล่ง

chiller_feature011_20171107_D_1511170453274

Heat Pump

Centrifugal

chiller_feature012_20171107_D_1511170901753

การดูดซับ

chiller_feature013_20171107_D_1511170908073

คอมเพรสเ...

chiller_feature014_20171107_D_1511170913990

คอมเพรสเซอร์...

chiller_feature015_20171107_D

คอมเพรสเซอร์แบบ SC...

chiller_feature016_20171107_D

GEO Thermal Heat Pump

คอมเพรสเซอร์แบบสกรู

chiller_feature017_20171107_D

Ice Thermal Storage Chiller

Centrifugal

chiller_feature019_20171107_D

คอมเพรสเซอร์แบบสกรู

chiller_feature020_20171107_D

Air-Cooled Invdrter Scroll

chiller_feature021_20171107_D

