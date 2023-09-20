About Cookies on This Site

จอแสดงผล LED ภายในอาคาร

จอแสดงผล LED ภายในอาคารของ LG มีหลากหลายรุ่น ตั้งแต่ LG LED Bloc ไปจนถึง Transparent LED Film รองรับการ.

ใช้งานภายในอาคารหลากหลายรูปแบบ LG ปฏิวัติรูปแบบการดำเนินธุรกิจอย่างแท้จริง.

ID_LED-Signage_Hero_indoor_1567729006530

จอแสดงผล LED ภายในอาคาร

ID_LED-Signage_main_Hero_1567728854330

วิสัยทัศน์ชัดเจน ตัดสินใจได้อย่างดีเยี่ยม

สร้างสรรค์ช่วงเวลาที่ชวนดื่มด่ำ.

สร้างสรรค์ประสบการณ์ที่แปลกใหม่.

LG LED Signage คือจุดเริ่มต้นของคุณ.

วิสัยทัศน์ชัดเจน ตัดสินใจได้อย่างดีเยี่ยม เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

Product

LG LED Bloc

LG LED Bloc

All-In-One Series

All-in-one Series

ID_Digital-Signage_products_02_M08_Premium Fine-pitch_1559023752935

Real Curve Series

Ultra Slim Series

Ultra Slim Series

LG LED Bloc1

LG LED Bloc

ด้วยคุณภาพของภาพที่สมบูรณ์แบบและการออกแบบไร้สายที่ลงตัว จึงสามารถเพิ่มความเป็นไปได้ในพื้นที่ทาง

ธุรกิจ.

เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม
ซีรีส์ออลอินวัน1

ซีรีส์ออลอินวัน

LED ซีรีส์ออลอินวันของ LG ประกอบด้วยหน้าจอขนาดใหญ่ 136 นิ้ว

และ 130 นิ้วที่เสนอแพ็กเกจแบบออลอินวันที่มีโปรแกรมควบคุม

แบบในตัว สัมผัสรายละเอียดและดื่มด่ำไปกับหน้าจอที่น่าประทับใจ.

ซีรีส์ออลอินวัน เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม
Real Curve Series

Real Curve Series

สีที่มีความละเอียดและคอนทราสต์ขั้นสูง ซีรีส์จอโค้งแบบสมจริงของ

LG จึงทำให้เนื้อหาดูมีชีวิตชีวาผ่านการออกแบบที่ไม่มีขีดจำกัด.

Real Curve Series เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม
Fine-pitch Essential Series

Fine-Pitch Essential Series

Fine-pitch Essential Series มีกล่องยูนิตในอัตราส่วน 16:9 รวมถึงการออกแบบตู้น้ำหนักเบา และพื้นที่ด้านหน้าเพื่อดำเนินการติดตั้งและบำรุงรักษาได้อย่างง่ายดาย.

Fine-Pitch Essential Series เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม
Ultra Slim Series

Ultra Slim Series

Ultra Slim Series ให้ความลงตัวได้อย่างสมบูรณ์แบบ และมอบ

เนื้อหาที่ราบลื่นและไร้รอยต่อให้แก่ลูกค้าด้วยความบางเป็นพิเศษซึ่ง

เป็นข้อดีที่สุดของผลิตภัณฑ์.

Ultra Slim Series เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม
โปรแกรมออกแบบจอแสดงผลอัจฉริยะ

มอบประสบการณ์เสมือนจริงด้วย AR และข้อเสนอพิเศษผ่านระบบ

อัตโนมัติ.

เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม