About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Absorption Chiller Multi Heat Source Type

Absorption Chiller Multi Heat Source Type uses heat instead of electricity. This highly efficient solution is best for areas with severe power shortages.

Absorption Chiller Multi Heat Source Type1

Absorption Chiller Multi Heat Source Type

Absorption Chiller Multi Heat Source Type

Absorption Chiller Multi Heat Source Type

ระบบทำความเย็นแบบดูดซับความร้อนได้หลายแหล่งใช้ความร้อนแทนการใช้กระแสไฟฟ้า ซึ่งเหมาะสำหรับพื้นที่ที่ขาดแคลนไฟฟ้า เป็นผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ประหยัดพลังงานและมีประสิทธิภาพสูง เนื่องจากสามารถใช้แหล่งความร้อนได้หลายแหล่งตามสภาพแวดล้อมและตามความต้องการ.

การควบคุมตัวดูดกลืนและการป้องกันระบบไฟฟ้าล้มเหลว

การควบคุมตัวดูดกลืนและการป้องกันระบบไฟฟ้าล้มเหลว

การควบคุมการดูดซึมถูกคำนวณโดยหลักการ การป้องกันคริสตัลที่สร้างขึ้นในแผงควบคุม และการควบคุมการป้องกันจะทำงานเมื่อมีค่าความเข้มข้นสูงกว่าค่าที่ตั้งไว้ ด้วยการควบคุมอัตโนมัติ ระบบจะป้องกันการดูดซึมของ ของเหลวล่วงหน้า และคำนวณเวลาตั้งแต่ไฟฟ้าดับเพื่อให้การกู้คืนเสร็จสมบูรณ์ตามเวลาที่ถูกกำหนดมากับผลิตภัณฑ์.

การติดตั้งสะดวกสบายขึ้น

3 พาร์ติชั่นชิ้นส่วนช่วยให้ติดตั้งง่ายในสถานที่แคบเช่นสถานที่ ที่กำลังปรับปรุงพื้นที่.

ทำความสะอาดท่อได้อย่างง่ายดาย

เมื่อทำความสะอาดท่อสามารถเปิดได้เฉพาะฝาปิดกล่องน้ำโดยไม่ต้องถอดท่อออก.

ตรวจสอบแรงดันด้วยระบบดิจิตอล

เครื่องวัดความดันแบบดิจิตอลใช้เพื่อตรวจสอบความดันภายในตู้เย็นแบบเรียลไทม์ อัตราสุญญากาศจะถูกตั้งค่าและบันทึกโดยอัตโนมัติข้อมูลที่บันทึกไว้สามารถใช้เพื่อตรวจสอบและวินิจฉัยการรั่วไหลได้อย่างแม่นยำและรวดเร็ว.

ระบบควบคุมส่วนกลางที่เหมาะสมสำหรับแต่ละพื้นที่

โซลูชันการควบคุมเช่น ACP และ AC Smart ช่วยให้สามารถตรวจสอบได้ง่ายและอนุญาตให้รีโมทคอนโทรลจัดการ HVAC รุ่นต่างๆได้จากทุกที่.

รุ่นทั้งหมดของ Absorption Chiller Multi Heat Source Type

รุ่นทั้งหมดของ Absorption Chiller Multi Heat Source Type

สอบถามรายละเอียดการซื้อ

สอบถามรายละเอียดการซื้อ

กรุณากรอกรายละเอียด หากมีข้อสงสัยหรือต้องการสอบถามข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ เราจะติดต่อกลับโดยเร็วที่สุด.

สอบถามรายละเอียดการซื้อ ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม