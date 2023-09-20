We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Absorption Chiller Multi Heat Source Type
Absorption Chiller Multi Heat Source Type uses heat instead of electricity. This highly efficient solution is best for areas with severe power shortages.
ตรวจสอบแรงดันด้วยระบบดิจิตอล
เครื่องวัดความดันแบบดิจิตอลใช้เพื่อตรวจสอบความดันภายในตู้เย็นแบบเรียลไทม์ อัตราสุญญากาศจะถูกตั้งค่าและบันทึกโดยอัตโนมัติข้อมูลที่บันทึกไว้สามารถใช้เพื่อตรวจสอบและวินิจฉัยการรั่วไหลได้อย่างแม่นยำและรวดเร็ว.