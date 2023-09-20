About Cookies on This Site

ภาพสวนสาธารณะขนาดใหญ่ติดกับตึกสูง

เพิ่มมูลค่าอาคารของคุณด้วยโซลูชั่นพลังงานสีเขียว

ประหยัดพลังงาน

ประสิทธิภาพการใช้พลังงานที่ทรงประสิทธิภาพด้วยเทคโนโลยี

นวัตกรรมใหม่

แหล่งความร้อนที่เป็นมิตรต่อสิ่งแวดล้อม Human Detection Sensor

ปรับการทำงาน.

พื้นที่ที่สะดวกสบาย

ระบบฟอกอากาศ 3 ขั้นตอนให้อากาศบริสุทธิ์

อุณหภูมิการไหลของอากาศและความชื้นที่เหมาะสมที่สุด.

การจัดการที่มีประสิทธิภาพ

การตรวจสอบและจัดการพลังงานแบบบูรณาการ

BMS Gateway ให้ลิงค์ไปยังระบบอาคารที่มีอยู่ได้อย่างง่ายดาย.

Vertical-Solution-Page-Office-03-Space-USP-Desktop

ภาพพื้นที่สำนักงานที่เปิดเครื่องปรับอากาศ

อากาศบริสุทธ์ภายในสำนักงาน

เครื่องปรับอากาศที่สะอาดและดีต่อสุขภาพเพื่อสภาพแวดล้อมในสำนักงานที่น่าอยู่.

 

ภาพโรงงาน, สะพานเหล็ก และแผงโซลาร์เซลล์ที่มีสัญลักษณ์ตรงกัน

เป็นมิตรกับสิ่งแวดล้อมช่วยลดต้นทุน

เพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการใช้พลังงานโดยการใช้แหล่งความร้อนจากธรรมชาติ เช่นแสงอาทิตย์และน้ำ และการนำความร้อนจากสิ่งปฏิกูลและจากโรงงานกลับมาใช้ใหม่.

ภาพบุคคลที่ใช้จอภาพคู่เพื่อการจัดการพลังงานอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ

ระบบควบคุมพลังงาน

การตรวจสอบและจัดการพลังงานแบบบูรณาการทำให้การใช้พลังงานมีประสิทธิภาพมากขึ้นและช่วยลดต้นทุน.

 

ภาพหน่วยภายนอกที่ติดตั้งบนหลังคาอาคารและการรับรอง LEED® บนผนัง

โซลูชันสำหรับการรับรอง LEED®

ด้วยเทคโนโลยี HVAC ที่ล้ำสมัยและระบบต่างๆ โซลูชัน VRF ของ LG จึงมีประโยชน์อย่างมากต่อการได้รับการรับรอง LEED®.

ภาพขนาดย่อของไอคอนอาคาร, ผลิตภัณฑ์ BMS Gateway และเครื่องปรับอากาศ LG พร้อมเส้นเชื่อมต่อ

เชื่อมต่อเข้ากับระบบอาคารได้ง่าย

การจัดการแบบบูรณาการของ LG HVAC Control Solution เชื่อมโยงการทำงานของเครื่องปรับอากาศ LG กับระบบภายนอกเพื่อขยายพื้นที่การทำงาน ในการเปิดการใช้งานสื่อสาร BMS จะช่วยให้สามารถเชื่อมต่อโดยตรงกับระบบอื่นได้โดยไม่ต้องมีเกตเวย์ BMS อื่นเพิ่มเติม.

รายการสินค้าสำหรับสำนักงาน

MULTI V 5

Multi V 5

MULTI V WATER IV

Multi V Water

Multi V Indoor units

Indoor_unit

Ventilation Solution (ERV)

Ventilation Solution (ERV)

เครื่องทำความเย็น

Chiller

ระบบควบคุม

Control Solutions
ภาพชายคนหนึ่งถือสมาร์ทโฟนที่มีหน้าเว็บ LG บนหน้าจอ

สอบถามรายละเอียดการซื้อ

กรุณากรอกรายละเอียด หากมีข้อสงสัยหรือต้องการสอบถามข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ เราจะติดต่อกลับโดยเร็วที่สุด.

สอบถามรายละเอียดการซื้อ ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม

พบกับโซลูชันที่ดีที่สุดของ LG สำหรับสำนักงานประเภทต่างๆ

WeWork ในสหราชอาณาจักร

โครงการปรับปรุงพื้นที่ สำหรับบ้านพักนักบินครั้งในลอนดอน / Multi V, คอยล์เย็น.

ดูข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม

CIBIS Tower 9

สถานที่สำคัญและอาคารรับรอง Leed Platinum ในจาการ์ตา / Multi V, คอยล์เย็น.

ดูข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม

Promenady ZITA

อาคารที่ได้รับการรับรอง Leed Platinum ในโปแลนด์ / Multi V, คอยล์เย็น.

ดูข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม

Infinity Tower

อาคารสำนักงานสูงที่ได้รับการรับรอง LEED Gold ในบราซิล / Multi V Water, คอยล์เย็น.

ดูข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม