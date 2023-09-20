We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
ประหยัดพลังงาน
ประสิทธิภาพการใช้พลังงานที่ทรงประสิทธิภาพด้วยเทคโนโลยี
นวัตกรรมใหม่
แหล่งความร้อนที่เป็นมิตรต่อสิ่งแวดล้อม Human Detection Sensor
ปรับการทำงาน.
พื้นที่ที่สะดวกสบาย
ระบบฟอกอากาศ 3 ขั้นตอนให้อากาศบริสุทธิ์
อุณหภูมิการไหลของอากาศและความชื้นที่เหมาะสมที่สุด.
Vertical-Solution-Page-Office-03-Space-USP-Desktop
พบกับโซลูชันที่ดีที่สุดของ LG สำหรับสำนักงานประเภทต่างๆ
WeWork ในสหราชอาณาจักร
โครงการปรับปรุงพื้นที่ สำหรับบ้านพักนักบินครั้งในลอนดอน / Multi V, คอยล์เย็น.