Absorption Chiller Steam Type
Absorption Chiller Steam Type เป็นโซลูชันที่เป็นมิตรกับสิ่งแวดล้อมและประหยัดค่าใช้จ่ายด้วยการนำความร้อนจากโรงไฟฟ้าใกล้เคียงแทนการใช้ไฟฟ้า.
ตรวจสอบแรงดันด้วยระบบดิจิตอล
เครื่องวัดความดันแบบดิจิตอลใช้เพื่อตรวจสอบความดันภายในแบบเรียลไทม์ อัตราสุญญากาศจะถูกตั้งค่าและบันทึกโดยอัตโนมัติ ข้อมูลที่บันทึกไว้สามารถใช้เพื่อตรวจสอบและวินิจฉัยการรั่วไหลได้อย่างแม่นยำและรวดเร็ว.