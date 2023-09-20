About Cookies on This Site

Absorption Chiller Steam Type

Absorption Chiller Steam Type เป็นโซลูชันที่เป็นมิตรกับสิ่งแวดล้อมและประหยัดค่าใช้จ่ายด้วยการนำความร้อนจากโรงไฟฟ้าใกล้เคียงแทนการใช้ไฟฟ้า.

Absorption Chiller Steam Type

คุณสมบัติสินค้า
Absorption Chiller Steam Type ใช้ความร้อนแทนไฟฟ้า ซึ่งเหมาะสมเป็นอย่างยิ่งสำหรับพื้นที่ที่ขาดแคลนไฟฟ้า เป็นผลิตภัณฑ์ที่เป็นมิตรต่อสิ่งแวดล้อมเนื่องจากใช้แหล่งพลังงานความร้อนจากโรงไฟฟ้าโดยรอบ มาเป็นแหล่งกำเนิดความร้อน.

ควบคุมความเข้มข้นของสารดูดซับ1

การป้องกันไฟฟ้าขัดข้อง.

ควบคุมความเข้มข้นของสารดูดซับ

การควบคุมการป้องกันจะดำเนินการเมื่อความเข้มข้นสูงกว่าค่าที่ตั้งไว้ การควบคุมความเข้มข้นของของเหลวในการดูดซึมโดยอัตโนมัติจะป้องกันการดูดซึมของ ของเหลวและคำนวณเวลาตั้งแต่ไฟฟ้าดับไปจนถึงการกู้คืนพลังงานจนเสร็จสมบูรณ์ ผ่านการตั้งเวลาที่ติดตั้งมาในผลิตภัณฑ์.

ติดตั้งสะดวกขึ้น

3 ชิ้นส่วนที่สามารถติดตั้งได้ง่ายแม้ในสถานที่ที่มีพื้นที่จำกัดเช่นสถานที่ ที่กำลังปรับปรุงและซ่อมแซม.

ทำความสะอาดท่อได้อย่างง่ายดาย

การทำความสะอาดท่อ ฝาปิดกล่องน้ำสามารถเปิดได้โดยไม่ต้องถอดท่อออก.

ตรวจสอบแรงดันด้วยระบบดิจิตอล

เครื่องวัดความดันแบบดิจิตอลใช้เพื่อตรวจสอบความดันภายในแบบเรียลไทม์ อัตราสุญญากาศจะถูกตั้งค่าและบันทึกโดยอัตโนมัติ ข้อมูลที่บันทึกไว้สามารถใช้เพื่อตรวจสอบและวินิจฉัยการรั่วไหลได้อย่างแม่นยำและรวดเร็ว.

ระบบควบคุมส่วนกลางที่เหมาะสมสำหรับแต่ละพื้นที่

การควบคุม โซลูชันเช่น ACP และ AC Smart ช่วยให้สามารถตรวจสอบได้ง่ายและทำงานได้จากระยะไกล ควบคุมเพื่อจัดการ HVAC รุ่นต่างๆ ได้ทุกที่.

รุ่นทั้งหมดของ Absorption Chiller Steam Type

