ภาพของพนักงานขายที่ยิ้มแย้มและส่งมอบถุงช้อปปิ้งให้กับลูกค้าในร้านขายเสื้อผ้า

ดีไซน์ให้ร้านค้าของคุณให้กลายเป็นร้านยอดนิยม

การออกแบบและประสิทธิภาพที่เหมาะสมที่สุด

การออกแบบและประสิทธิภาพที่เหมาะสมสำหรับแต่ละพื้นที่ด้วยตัวเลือกต่างๆคอยล์เย็นที่บางและกะทัดรัด

การออกแบบโมดูลาร์พร้อมคอมเพรสเซอร์แยกและตัวและการแลกเปลี่ยนความร้อน.

ประหยัดพลังงาน

เซ็นเซอร์ตรวจจับความร้อนจากมนุษย์จะปรับเวลาและทิศทาง

ขยะความร้อนจากคอยล์เย็นสามารถใช้สำหรับน้ำร้อนได้.

ห้างสรรพสินค้ากลางแจ้งที่มีภาพขนาดย่อของโชว์รูม, ร้านอาหาร, ร้านกาแฟ, ฟาสต์ฟูดส์, และร้านขายเสื้อผ้า

ภาพร้านกาแฟในห้างสรรพสินค้าที่เปิดเครื่องปรับอากาศ

ร้านกาแฟที่ตกแต่งภายในอย่างมีสไตล์

Round Cassette โดดเด่นด้วยการออกแบบอย่างประณีตเพื่อให้การตกแต่งภายในร้านดูโดดเด่น สวยงาม.

 

ภาพร้านอาหารในห้างสรรพสินค้าที่เปิดเครื่องปรับอากาศ

ร้านอาหารขนาดใหญ่

Ceiling Convertible ด้วยแรงลมที่ทรงพลัง ทำให้สามารถส่งลมได้ไกลถึง 15 เมตร และทำความเย็นได้อย่างรวดเร็วแม้ในพื้นที่ขนาดใหญ่.

ภาพผู้คนในโชว์รูมรถที่เปิดเครื่องปรับอากาศ

โชว์รูมที่มีลูกค้าแวะเวียนเข้ามาอย่างสม่ำเสมอ

4 Way Cassette มาพร้อมเซนเซอร์ Human Detection ตรวจจับผู้ใช้งานและขนาดของพื้นที่ เพื่อให้สามารถปรับทิศทางของลมและการกระจายความเย็นได้อย่างทั่วถึง รวมถึงช่วยประหยัดพลังงานอีกด้วย.

 

ภาพคนล้างผักด้วยน้ำร้อนและการตกแต่งภายในร้านฟาสต์ฟู้ดส์

ร้านอาหารที่มีระบบล้างจานด้วยน้ำร้อน

การใช้ Multi V S ร่วมกับ Hydro Kit ช่วยลดต้นทุนและประหยัดพลังงานโดยการนำความร้อนเหลือใช้จากอาคาร กลับมาใช้ในระบบทำน้ำร้อนได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ.

ภาพหน้าต่างด้านหน้าของร้านขายเสื้อผ้าจากมุมมองด้านนอก

ร้านเสื้อผ้าที่มีพื้นที่กลางแจ้งแบบจำกัด

Multi V M เป็นโมดูลาร์ที่มีคอมเพรสเซอร์และเครื่องแลกเปลี่ยนความร้อนแยกจากกันเพื่อให้คุณสามารถติดตั้งในพื้นที่กลางแจ้งภายในอาคารได้.

 

รายการสินค้าทั้งหมดสำหรับร้านค้าปลีก

MULTI V S

Multi V Indoor units

โซลูชั่นระบบทำน้ำร้อน (Hydro Kit)

Single split

Single Packaged

Multi Split

