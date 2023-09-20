About Cookies on This Site

Centrifugal Heat Pump

LG Centrifugal Heat Pump is a unique and economical solution that utilizes unused energy as its heat source.

Centrifugal Heat Pump

Centrifugal Heat Pump

การนำพลังงานที่ไม่ได้ใช้แล้วมาเป็นแหล่งกำเนิดความร้อนด้วย LG Heat Pump Solution

การนำพลังงานที่ไม่ได้ใช้แล้วมาเป็นแหล่งกำเนิดความร้อนด้วย LG Heat Pump Solution

เป็นระบบที่จ่ายน้ำที่มีอุณหภูมิสูงถึง 80 องศาเซลเซียส โดยการนำเอา 70-80% ของพลังงานที่ไม่ได้ใช้ประโยชน์ เช่น แหล่งความร้อนเหลือทิ้ง น้ำในแม่น้ำและน้ำใต้ดินที่ปล่อยออกจากโรงไฟฟ้าและโรงบำบัดน้ำเสีย นำมาทำให้เกิดประโยชน์รวมถึงช่วยประหยัดพลังงานได้ จากดึงพลังงานความร้อนอุณหภูมิต่ำมาเป็นพลังงานความร้อนที่มีอุณหภูมิสูงโดยใช้พลังงานเพียงเล็กน้อย.

นำไปปรับใช้กับพื้นที่ต่างๆ

ระบบผลิตพลังงานอุณหภูมิปานกลางโดยใช้พลังงานอุณหภูมิสูงและพลังงานความร้อนทิ้งอุณหภูมิต่ำ เป็นทางเลือกที่ประหยัดเนื่องจากช่วยลดปริมาณความร้อนโดยการดูดซับความร้อนจากแหล่งความร้อนที่มีอุณหภูมิต่ำเพื่อนำไปใช้ในอุณหภูมิกลาง.

ระบบประหยัดพลังงาน

ระบบนี้ผลิตพลังงานอุณหภูมิสูงและอุณหภูมิต่ำโดยใช้พลังงานความร้อนทิ้งที่อุณหภูมิปานกลาง เมื่อความร้อนถูกจ่ายที่อุณหภูมิกลางความร้อนจะถูกเปลี่ยนเป็นอุณหภูมิสูงและอุณหภูมิต่ำซึ่งเป็นวิธีการที่มีประโยชน์มากในการกู้คืนความร้อนทิ้งจากอุตสาหกรรม.

คอมเพรสเซอร์แบบ Two-stage ประสิทธิภาพสูง

คอมเพรสเซอร์แบบ Two-Stage ประสิทธิภาพสูง

Centrifugal Chiller ได้รับประสิทธิภาพสูงผ่านคอมเพรสเซอร์แบบ Two-stage ด้วยการปรับให้เข้ากับ วงจรคอมเพรสเซอร์แบบ Two-stage เพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการใช้พลังงานและ ลดต้นทุนค่าดำเนินการเมื่อเทียบกับแบบ One-stage Centrifugal Chiller.

Variable Diffuser

3 พาร์ติชั่นชิ้นส่วนช่วยให้ติดตั้งง่ายในสถานที่แคบเช่นสถานที่ ที่กำลังปรับปรุงพื้นที่.

การทำงานที่เสถียร

เมื่อทำความสะอาดท่อสามารถเปิดได้เฉพาะฝาปิดกล่องน้ำโดยไม่ต้องถอดท่อออก.

ระบบควบคุมส่วนกลางที่เหมาะสมสำหรับแต่ละพื้นที่

ระบบควบคุมส่วนกลางที่เหมาะสมสำหรับแต่ละพื้นที่

Control solutions เช่น ACP และ AC Smart ช่วยให้สามารถตรวจสอบการใช้งานได้ง่ายและทำงานได้จากระยะไกล ควบคุมและจัดการ HVAC ได้ทุกรุ่นและทุกที่.

Centrifugal Heat Pump รุ่นต่างๆ

Centrifugal Heat Pump รุ่นต่างๆ

