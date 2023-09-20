About Cookies on This Site

จอแสดงผลเชิงพาณิชย์

LG จะเปลี่ยนโฉมธุรกิจของคุณ และช่วยให้คุณสัมผัสประสบการณ์ด้านการสร้างสรรค์ก้าวไปอีกระดับด้วยจอแสดงผลเชิงพาณิชย์ LG จะปฏิวัติแนวทางที่คุณดำเนินธุรกิจ.

DC2020

เยี่ยมชมโชว์รูมเสมือนจริง LG Digital Connect

เยี่ยมชมโชว์รูมเสมือนจริง LG Digital Connect ค้นพบเดี๋ยวนี้
a black basic image

LG MAGNIT

นิยามใหม่แห่งความหรูหราผสานนวัตกรรมล้ำสมัย.

ความเรียบง่ายเบื้องหลังนวัตกรรมที่แท้จริง

นวัตกรรมที่อยู่เบื้องหลังความเรียบง่าย

HERO_BANNER_1600x800_1581325229367

LED Cinema

มิติใหม่แห่งโรงภาพยนต์ ค้นพบโอกาสทางธุรกิจได้ที่นี่.

LED Cinema ค้นพบเดี๋ยวนี้
HERO_BANNER_1600x800_1581325229367

ค้นพบสิ่งที่คุณไม่เคยได้เห็นสัมผัสสิ่งที่คุณไม่เคยสัมผัส

ค้นพบสิ่งที่คุณไม่เคยได้เห็นสัมผัสสิ่งที่คุณไม่เคยสัมผัส ค้นพบเดี๋ยวนี้
ID_LED-Signage_main_Hero_1567728854330

วิสัยทัศน์ชัดเจน ตัดสินใจได้อย่างดีเยี่ยม

สร้างสรรค์ช่วงเวลาที่ชวนดื่มด่ำรังสรรค์ประสบการณ์ที่แปลกใหม่ LG LED Signage คือจุดเริ่มต้นของคุณ.

วิสัยทัศน์ชัดเจน ตัดสินใจได้อย่างดีเยี่ยม เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม
ID_main_hero_01_M03_new_1547082752692

จอแสดงผลเชิงพาณิชย์.

นวัตกรรมเพื่อชีวิตที่ดีขึ้น

ทางเลือกของคุณสำหรับจอ Digital Signage และโซลูชันทีวีเชิงพาณิชย์ที่มีส่วนช่วยในการจูงใจลูกค้า.

ID_main_hero_01_M03_new_1547082752692

จอแสดงผลเพื่อการโฆษณาอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ

นำเสนอข้อมูลต่างๆ ที่น่าสนใจ.

จอแสดงผลเพื่อการโฆษณาอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ Download Catalog 2021 จอแสดงผลเพื่อการโฆษณาอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ Download Catalog Digital Signage
ID_Main_hero_banner_M03_1543820115373

LG C-Display+แอปลูกค้า

ค้นหาข้อมูลผลิตภัณฑ์ล่าสุดพร้อมโครงการอ้างอิง โปรแกรมคำนวณ

พื้นที่ OLED/Video Wall และข้อมูลการติดต่อฝ่ายขาย.

LG C-Display+แอปลูกค้า เยี่ยมชมแอปพลิเคชันเว็บของเรา LG C-Display+แอปลูกค้า ไปยังแอปดาวน์โหลด

Product

ID_main_products_01_M08_Digital-Signage_1520833029392

จอแสดงผล Digital Signage

ID_main_products_03_M08_Oled-Signage_1520833074719

จอแสดงผล OLED Signage

ID_main_products_04_M08_Led-Signage_1520833096379

จอแสดงผล LED Signage

ID_main_products_02_M08_Commercial-TV_1520833051166

ระบบทีวีโรงแรม

LG SuperSign Software

ซอฟต์แวร์ LG SuperSign
ID_VideoWall_features_M01_ZERO-VIDEOWALL_1548145085999

เหนือกว่าวิดีโอวอลล์ทั่วไป

วิดีโอวอลล์ที่มีขอบจอบางที่สุดในโลกเพียง 0.44 มม.

เหนือกว่าวิดีโอวอลล์ทั่วไป เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม
ID_main_features_03_M01_Ultra-Stretch_1520832222002

ผลิตภัณฑ์มาใหม่

จอแสดงผลชนิดพิเศษ

สัมผัสประสบการณ์ LG Special Signage ความบันเทิงประสิทธิภาพสูง ซึ่งได้รับการออกแบบให้ตรงตามการใช้งานกับธุรกิจแต่ละประเภท.

จอแสดงผลชนิดพิเศษ เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม
ID_main_features_04_M03_Interactive_1520832347286

อินเทอร์แอคทีฟ

โซลูชันแบบออลอินวันสำหรับการประชุมที่มีประสิทธิภาพด้วยเทคโนโลยีระบบสัมผัสขั้นสูงและระบบ System-on-Chip ประสิทธิภาพสูง.

อินเทอร์แอคทีฟ เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม
ID_main_features_05_M01_High-Brightness_1520832448628

จอแสดงผลกลางแจ้งความสว่างระดับสูง

ด้วยความคมชัดและประสิทธิภาพที่น่าเชื่อถือ โซลูชันกลางแจ้งที่สมบูรณ์แบบสำหรับการแสดงผลทั้งโฆษณาและข้อมูล.

จอแสดงผลกลางแจ้งความสว่างระดับสูง เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม
ID_main_features_01_M01_Video-wall_1520899066065

วิดีโอวอลล์

วิดีโอวอลล์ช่วยมอบประสบการณ์ความรู้สึกที่ดื่มด่ำไปกับความงดงามให้กับผู้รับชม.

วิดีโอวอลล์ เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม
ID_main_features_05_M03_LED-Singage_1520832697567

จอ LED Signage

จอแสดงผล LG LED ทั้งภายในอาคารและกลางแจ้งช่วยมอบโซลูชันจอแสดงผลอันดื่มด่ำสำหรับการใช้งานต่าง ๆ.

จอ LED Signage เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

Solution by Industry

Software

Supersign CMS

ID_main_Software_01_M08_SuperSign_CMS_1526443779615

โซลูชันที่ครอบคลุม ซึ่งรองรับการสร้างและจัดการเนื้อหาดิจิทัล

Supersign Control+

ID_main_Software_02_M08_SuperSign_Control_Plus_1526443512558

โซลูชันที่เหมาะสำหรับการควบคุมและติดตามตรวจสอบการทำงานของจอแสดงผลจากระยะไกล

Signage 365 Care

ID_main_Software_03_M08_Signage-365-Care_1526443519230

การวินิจฉัยปัญหาหรือข้อผิดพลาดเบื้องต้นที่มีประสิทธิภาพและการควบคุมการทำงานระยะไกล
ID_CommercialTV_hero_01_M01_1551167619318

ระบบทีวีโรงแรม

ด้วยซอฟต์แวร์ LG Pro: Centric และโซลูชัน Signage คุณสามารถจัดการเนื้อหาที่เหมาะสมกับแต่ละบุคคลได้อย่างรวดเร็วและง่ายดาย.

ระบบทีวีโรงแรม เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม
LG LED Signage Visual Planner

สัมผัสประสบการณ์แบบ AR พร้อมรับข้อเสนอผ่านระบบอัตโนมัติ.

ดาวน์โหลดตอนนี้