Round Cassette

เครื่องปรับอากาศแบบรอบทิศทาง ไม่เพียงแต่ดีไซน์ที่หรูหรา แต่ยังเต็มเปี่ยมด้วยความสามารถในการกระจายลมได้ครอบคลุมพื้นที่ขนาดใหญ่เพื่อการกระจายความเย็นได้ยอย่างทั่วถึง

 

เครื่องปรับอากาศ
แบบรอบทิศทาง

กระจายลมรอบทิศทางอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ พร้อมดีไซน์ทรงกลม สวยสง่า เหมาะกับพื้นที่ภายในที่หรูหรา และมีสไตล์

 

คุณสมบัติสินค้า ติดตั้งและบำรุงรักษา
คุณสมบัติสินค้า
สอบถามรายละเอียดการซื้อ
ดีไซน์ทรงกลมที่โดดเด่น

เครื่องปรับอากาศแบบรอบทิศทาง(Round Cassette) ของ LG มอบดีไซน์พรีเมียม ทำให้พื้นที่ดูสวยสง่า มีสไตล์ น่าดึงดูดยิ่งขึ้น

 

ขนาดกะทัดรัด

 

ตัวเครื่องมีความหนาลดลงเหลือเพียง 330 มม. ทำให้พื้นที่ภายในดูเปิดโล่งและกว้างขวางมากขึ้น

 

สีสวยงาม ดูสะอาดตา

หน้ากากสีขาวเพิ่มความสง่างามให้กับพื้นที่ ดึงดูดผู้เข้ามาเยี่ยมชมและพักผ่อนอย่างสบายใจได้มากยิ่งขึ้น

ดีไซน์ทรงกลมรองรับการกระจายลมอย่างทั่วถึง

เนื่องจากไม่มีจุดบอด เครื่องปรับอากาศแบบรอบทิศทางของ LG จึงสามารถกระจายลมได้ครอบคลุมพื้นที่ขนาดใหญ่ ยิ่งไปกว่านั้น ด้วยรูปทรง วงกลมทำให้สามารถการกระจายลมเย็นได้อย่างสม่ำเสมอและทั่วถึงทั้งห้อง

 

Round-Cassette_04_Perfectly-Round-for-Flexible-Airflow_PC

ทำความเย็นได้อย่างแม่นยำ

ทำความเย็นได้เร็วยิ่งขึ้น

* สภาพแวดล้อมการทดลอง: ความสูง 3.2 เมตร, 14.5kW, โหมดทำความเย็น, อัตราการไหลเวียนสูง, ทิศทางลมแนวนอน

Round-Cassette_06_Silent-Operation-Powerful-Airflow_PC

กระจายลมทรงพลัง ทำงานเงียบ

ด้วยพัดลม Full 3D Fan จึงช่วยเพิ่มการกระจายลมได้มากขึ้น 5% เมื่อเทียบกับแอร์ฝังฝ้า 4 ทิศทางรุ่นเก่า อย่างไรก็ตาม เสียงรบกวนขณะทำงานลดลงเหลือเพียง 39dB(A)* ซึ่งเบากว่าเสียงในห้องสมุด (40dB(A)) จึงทำให้พื้นที่เงียบสงบและผ่อนคลายอย่างแท้จริง

 

* ตรวจวัดระดับเสียงรบกวนที่อัตรากระแสลมต่ำ 14.5kW

ติดตั้งและบำรุงรักษาง่าย

 

 

ท่อแต่ละชุด (ท่อระบายน้ำ สารทำความเย็น) ถูกต่อเข้าด้วยกันในทิศทางและตำแหน่งเดียวกัน จึงเพิ่มความสะดวกรวดเร็วในการติดตั้ง นอกจากนั้น กล่องควบคุมถูกต่อเข้ากับด้านนอกของอุปกรณ์ จึงช่วยให้ผู้ติดตั้งสามารถซ่อมบำรุงได้อย่างง่ายดาย

Round-Cassette_08_Inquiry-To-Buy_PC

สอบถามรายละเอียดการซื้อ

กรุณากรอกรายละเอียด หากมีข้อสงสัยหรือต้องการสอบถามข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ เราจะติดต่อกลับโดยเร็วที่สุด

สอบถามรายละเอียดการซื้อ ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม