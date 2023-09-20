About Cookies on This Site

Ceiling Concealed Duct

LG Ceiling Concealed Duct เป็นระบบทำความเย็นและทำความร้อนแบบซ่อนอยู่ในฝ้าเพดาน ให้การควบคุมอุณหภูมิที่เหมาะสมโดยไม่กระทบต่อความสวยงามภายในอาคาร.

รูปภาพสำนักงาน มีอากาศบริสุทธิ์ที่ปล่อยออกมาจาก LG Duct

Features Solution Application Line Up
Features
Inquiry to Buy

อากาศสะอาดสดชื่นด้วย LG Duct UVnano Filter Box

LG Ceiling Concealed Duct พร้อมด้วย Duct UVnano Filter Box คือโซลูชั่นที่เหมาะสมสำหรับการสร้างสภาพแวดล้อมที่สะอาดและสดชื่น.

วิดีโอแสดงภาพ UVnano และแผ่นกรองที่ปรากฏขึ้น เมื่อถอดแยกชิ้นส่วนของ LG UVnano Duct

กำจัดฝุ่นและไวรัสอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ

LG UVnano Duct Filter Box เป็นระบบกำจัดฝุ่นและไวรัสที่ตอบสนองความต้องการที่เพิ่มขึ้นสำหรับคุณภาพอากาศภายในอาคาร เพียงแค่ประกอบกล่องตัวกรองเข้ากับชุดท่อ เพื่อฆ่าเชื้อแผ่นกรองขั้นต้นด้วย UVnano และกำจัดแบคทีเรียและไวรัสด้วยแผ่นกรอง MERV13.

icon

UVnano™

icon

แผ่นกรอง MERV 13

icon

รับรองโดย

แผ่นกรองขั้นต้น

ดักจับฝุ่นละเอียด แบคทีเรีย และไวรัสในละออง.

UVnano™

ฆ่าเชื้อแบคทีเรียและไวรัสได้ถึง 99.99% ในแผ่นกรองขั้นต้น.

แผ่นกรอง MERV 13

แผ่นกรอง MERV 13 ขจัดอนุภาค 1-3 μm ได้มากกว่า 85% และขจัดอนุภาค 0.3-1 μm ได้มากกว่า 50% มีประสิทธิภาพมากกว่า 89.93% เมื่อไวรัสแพร่กระจายในรูปแบบละออง (*ตามผลการทดสอบ ASHRAE).

* Uvnano™ เป็นคำประสมที่ได้มาจากคำว่า UV และหน่วยของยูวีที่เรียกว่านาโนเมตร.

** จากการทดสอบของ TÜV Rheinland ที่ดำเนินการตามวิธีการทดสอบของ LG ตามมาตรฐาน ISO 20743 : 2007 พบว่า 99.99 เปอร์เซ็นต์ของ Staphylococcus aureus, Staphylococcus epidermidis และ Klebsiella pneumoniae ถูกขจัดออกจากพัดลมเป่าของเครื่องปรับอากาศ หลังจากสัมผัสแสง UV LED เป็นเวลา 4 ชั่วโมง (รุ่นที่ทดสอบ : PBM13M1UA, PBM13M2UA, PBM13M3UA) ค่าผลลัพธ์ถูกวัดตรงจุดที่กำหนดในการทดสอบ.

*** ผลลัพธ์นี้อาจแตกต่างไปตามสภาพการใช้งานจริงของระบบปรับอากาศ.

 

* อ้างอิงจากการทดสอบ KCL ที่ดำเนินการตาม ASHRAE 52.2 ASHARE แนะนำให้ใช้แผ่นกรองเทียบเท่า MERV 13 เพื่อลดการสัมผัสกับละอองที่มีเชื้อโรคในอากาศ.

โซลูชั่นคุณภาพอากาศภายในอาคารที่เหมาะกับพื้นที่ทุกประเภท

พื้นที่ประเภทใดก็ตามสามารถใช้โซลูชั่นอากาศภายในอาคารที่ประกอบด้วยชุดท่อของ LG และกล่องตัวกรอง Duct UVnano แนะนำให้ใช้งานร่วมกับระบบระบายอากาศที่เพียงพอ.

*อ้างอิงจากข้อมูลการทดลองของ ASHRAE Standard.

LG Duct UVnano Filter Box ติดตั้งง่าย

ประกอบเข้ากับ Duct ได้อย่างง่ายดาย และดูแลรักษาได้สะดวก.

การเปลี่ยนแผ่นกรอง

ขอแนะนำให้เปลี่ยนแผ่นกรอง MERV13 หลังจากใช้งาน 960 ชั่วโมง แผ่นกรองสามารถถอดแยกได้ง่ายจากทางด้านข้างหรือด้านล่าง.

แผ่นกรองล้างทำความสะอาดได้

แผ่นกรองขั้นต้นสามารถใช้ซ้ำได้หลังจากล้างด้วยน้ำโดยไม่ต้องเปลี่ยนใหม่.

*รอบการเปลี่ยนแผ่นกรองอาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับสภาพแวดล้อม.

**จำนวนชั่วโมงแสดงเวลาที่ใช้แผ่นกรองจนกว่าอัตราการไหลของอากาศที่กำหนดจะลดลงเหลือประมาณ 30%.

ภาพห้องหลายห้องเมื่อมองจากมุมสูง

ทำงานได้หลายห้องพร้อมกัน

การใช้ท่อเกลียว (แบบฝังหรือแบบยืดหยุ่น) และ stream chamber ทำให้สามารถทำความเย็นและทำความร้อนได้หลายห้องพร้อมกัน.

รูปภาพของสำนักงานที่มีลมพัดสบายจากระบบทำความเย็นและความร้อน

E.S.P. Control

E.S.P. Control (External Static Pressure) สามารถควบคุมปริมาณอากาศได้อย่างง่ายดายด้วยรีโมทคอนโทรล มอเตอร์ BLDC สามารถควบคุมความเร็วพัดลมและปริมาณลมโดยแยกจากความดันสถิตภายนอก ไม่จำเป็นต้องมีอุปกรณ์เสริมเพิ่มเติมเพื่อควบคุมการไหลของอากาศ.

รูปภาพของสำนักงานที่มีเทอร์มิสเตอร์ของชุดอุปกรณ์ภายในอาคารและเทอร์มิสเตอร์ในรีโมทคอนโทรล

ควบคุมด้วยเทอร์มิสเตอร์สองตัว

สามารถตรวจสอบอุณหภูมิภายในอาคารได้โดยใช้เทอร์มิสเตอร์ในรีโมทคอนโทรล รวมทั้งตรวจสอบอุณหภูมิจากในอาคารไปยังเซ็นเซอร์อุณหภูมิที่แตกต่างกันด้วยแผงควบคุมเพียงอันเดียว เทอร์มิสเตอร์สองตัวสามารถปรับอุณหภูมิภายในอาคารให้เหมาะสมเพื่อสภาพแวดล้อมทีรู้สึกสบายยิ่งขึ้น.

ภาพของท่อและสองภาพของตารางที่ให้ข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับขนาดผลิตภัณฑ์ที่เล็กลง

ความสูงต่ำสุด

ท่อลมแรงดันปานกลางแบบใหม่เป็นทางเลือกที่ดีสำหรับการติดตั้งในพื้นที่ที่จำกัด.

*รุ่นปกติคือ ARNU28GBGA2, ARNU36GBGA2, ARNU42GBGA2 และรุ่นใหม่คือ ARNU28GM2A4, ARNU36GM2A4, ARNU42GM2A4.

รูปภาพแสดงวิธีที่ยืดหยุ่นในการติดตั้งท่อ

การติดตั้งที่ยืดหยุ่น (Low Static Duct เท่านั้น)

Low Static Duct แบบใหม่ช่วยให้มีช่องอากาศเข้าที่ด้านหลังหรือด้านล่างในขณะติดตั้ง.

Ceiling Concealed Duct รุ่นต่างๆ

ตารางให้ข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับ Ceiling Concealed Duct รุ่นต่างๆ ทั้งหมด

ภาพชายคนหนึ่งถือสมาร์ทโฟนที่มีหน้าเว็บ LG บนหน้าจอ

สอบถามการสั่งซื้อ

"กรุณาสอบถามข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ และ เราจะติดต่อกลับในทันที".

สอบถามการสั่งซื้อ เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม