เครื่องปรับอากาศแบบฝังฝ้าเพดาน

เครื่องปรับอากาศแบบฝังฝ้าจากแอลจี ดีไซน์สวยงามพร้อมมอบอากาศที่เย็นสบาย เติมสมบูรณ์แบบสําหรับธุรกิจของคุณ คอยล์เย็นมาพร้อมระบบฟอกอากาศเพื่อฟอกอากาศภายในห้องให้สะอาดขึ้นและให้คุณได้มีสุขภาพดีขึ้นไปพร้อมกัน

 

cassette_Ceiling_11202017_D_1511147159567

เครื่องปรับอากาศแบบฝังฝ้าเพดาน

เพิ่มความสวยงามให้กับพื้นที่ภายในอาคาร พร้อมสภาพแวดล้อมที่สะดวกสบายมากขึ้น

 

เครื่องปรับอากาศแบบฝังฝ้าพร้อมระบบฟอกอากาศ

ชุดคอยล์เย็นแบบฝังฝ้าเพดานจาก LG มาพร้อมกับฟังก์ชั่นฟอกอากาศ ช่วยแก้ปัญหาฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็กซึ่งเป็นอันตรายต่อร่างกาย ผลิตภัณฑ์ประสิทธิภาพสูง ผ่านการรับรอง CAC* มอบอากาศที่สะอาดและเย็นสดชื่นแม้ในพื้นที่ขนาดใหญ่

 

เครื่องปรับอากาศแบบฝังฝ้าพร้อมระบบฟอกอากาศ1

*การรับรองเครื่องปรับอากาศ, ทดสอบความสามารถของการฟอกอากาศสะอาดจากประเทศเกาหลี ว่าเป็นผลิตภัณฑ์ที่สามารถเชื่อถือได้

Dust is filtered through four step filters and turned into clean wind

ฟอกอากาศเพื่อสุขภาพที่ดียิ่งขึ้น

ระบบฟอกอากาศ 5 ขั้นตอน ช่วยขจัดกลิ่น เชื้อโรค และฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็กถึง PM 1.0 ที่มองไม่เห็น แผ่นกรองนี้สามารถล้างทำความสะอาดด้วยน้ำ จึงใช้งานได้อย่างยาวนาน

 

*สามารถซื้อชุดฟอกอากาศในรูปแบบของอุปกรณ์เสริม

มอบอากาศที่ดีต่อสุขภาพครอบคลุมแม้ในพื้นที่ขนาดใหญ่

ทำความเย็นและฟอกอากาศบริสุทธิ์แม้ในพื้นที่ขนาดใหญ่ ครอบคลุมพื้นที่สูงสุด 147m² สร้างสภาพแวดล้อมที่สะอาดและดีต่อสุขภาพในพื้นที่ที่หลากหลาย เช่น โรงเรียนอนุบาล สถานศึกษา และห้างสรรพสินค้า

 

มอบอากาศที่ดีต่อสุขภาพครอบคลุมแม้ในพื้นที่ขนาดใหญ่1

*พื้นที่ครอบคลุมสำหรับการฟอกอากาศอาจแตกต่างกันไป ขึ้นอยู่กับสภาพแวดล้อมภายในอาคาร

การตรวจสอบคุณภาพอากาศแบบเรียลไทม์

การตรวจสอบคุณภาพอากาศแบบเรียลไทม์ด้วยรีโมทคอนโทรลแบบไร้สายหรือแบบมีสาย, แผง LED โคมไฟ และสมาร์ทโฟน

สะดวกในการติดตั้งและถอด

ติดตั้งง่ายจากอุปกรณ์ของคอยล์เย็น

เครื่องปรับอากาศแบบฝังฝ้า 4 ทิศทางแบบอัจฉริยะ3

เครื่องปรับอากาศแบบฝังฝ้า 4 ทิศทาง

ระบบอัจฉริยะควบคุมสภาพแวดล้อมภายในอาคารโดยใช้เซ็นเซอร์ตรวจจับผู้ใช้งานและเซ็นเซอร์ความชื้น

เทคโนโลยีตรวจจับผู้ใช้งาน

เซ็นเซอร์ตรวจจับผู้ใช้งานจะตรวจสอบตำแหน่งของผู้ใช้ เพื่อมอบความสบายและประสิทธิภาพด้านพลังงานสูงสุด ด้วยเซ็นเซอร์ตรวจจับอุณหภูมิร่างกายมนุษย์ ผู้ใช้จะสามารถเลือกได้ว่าต้องการให้ลมเย็นปะทะตัวโดยตรงหรือไม่ และสามารถเลือกโหมดการทำงานตามที่ต้องการ ช่วยให้สภาพแวดล้อมภายในอาคารน่าอยู่มากขึ้น นอกจากนั้น ยังสามารถประหยัดพลังงานได้มากขึ้นด้วยการตั้งค่าอุณหภูมิที่ต้องการแบบอัตโนมัติ โดยขึ้นอยู่กับผู้ใช้งาน

*สามารถซื้อเซ็นเซอร์ตรวจจับผู้ใช้งานในรูปแบบของอุปกรณ์เสริม

เทคโนโลยีตรวจจับความชื้น

มีการตรวจสอบระดับความชื้นของพื้นที่ภายในอาคารเพื่อรองรับการทำความเย็นอย่างเหมาะสมสำหรับสภาพอากาศที่หลากหลาย ในช่วงฤดูร้อนที่มีความชื้นสูง เครื่องปรับอากาศจะปล่อยลมที่เย็นกว่าเพื่อให้อุณหภูมิลดลงอย่างรวดเร็ว ส่วนในช่วงฤดูร้อนที่อากาศแห้งและมีความชื้นต่ำ เครื่องจะปล่อยลมเพียงเบาๆ เพื่อรักษาความชื้นภายในห้อง ฟังก์ชั่นตรวจจับความชื้นจะช่วยแก้ไขปัญหา เช่น อาการเจ็บป่วยที่เกิดจากการใช้เครื่องปรับอากาศ ตาแห้ง และโรคผิวหนังแห้ง

ควบคุมระยะไกลผ่าน Wi-Fi ด้วยแอปฯ ThinQ™1

ควบคุมระยะไกลผ่าน Wi-Fi ด้วยแอปฯ ThinQ™

ด้วยแอปฯ LG ThinQ™ ผู้ใช้จะสามารถควบคุมเครื่องปรับอากาศได้จากทุกที่ทุกเวลา การเข้าถึงเครื่องปรับอากาศแบบระยะไกลช่วยให้ผู้ใช้ได้รับความสะดวกสบายสูงสุด

 

ขนาดกะทัดรัด

ดีไซน์แบบบางและขนาดกะทัดรัดของเครื่องปรับอากาศแบบ 4 ทิศทางนี้ ไม่เพียงแต่ช่วยให้ประหยัดพื้นที่ แต่ยังช่วยลดค่าใช้จ่ายในการติดตั้ง ออกแบบมาให้เหมาะกับการใช้งานในอาคารและเหมาะสำหรับในพื้นที่ ที่ต่างกัน

เพดานสูง

โหมดเพดานสูง ให้การระบายความร้อนที่มีประสิทธิภาพและความร้อนสูงถึง 4.2 เมตรจากเพดานถึงพื้น สามารถเพิ่มความแรงของลมได้โดยการปรับความเร็วพัดลม

การควบคุมใบพัดอิสระ

ลักษณะการทํางานใบพัดอิสระโดยใช้มอเตอร์ที่แยกส่วน ทําให้สามารถควบคุมใบพัดทั้งสี่ได้อย่างอิสระ

การติดตั้งหน้ากาก

การออกแบบมุมที่สามารถถอดออกได้ ช่วยให้ง่ายต่อการปรับและตรวจสอบการรั่วไหลในท่อระบายน้ํา หน้ากากถูกออกแบบมาให้ง่ายต่อการติดตั้งและการใช้งาน

ตะแกรงยกขึ้นลงอัตโนมัติ

ตะแกรงยกขึ้นลงอัตโนมัติช่วยเพิ่มความสะดวกในการทำความสะอาดแผ่นกรอง ด้วยโครงสร้างรับน้ำหนัก 4 จุด พร้อมฟีเจอร์ปรับระดับอัตโนมัติและหยุดอัตโนมัติ รวมถึงการบันทึกความจำเกี่ยวกับระดับความสูงของผู้ใช้

ตะแกรงติดตั้งง่าย1

ตะแกรงติดตั้งง่าย

ดีไซน์มุมแบบถอดออกได้ทำให้ง่ายต่อการปรับที่แขวนระหว่างการติดตั้ง รวมถึงง่ายต่อการตรวจสอบท่อจุดรั่วไหลในส่วนที่เชื่อมต่อกับส่วนระบายน้ำ

*ดีไซน์ตะแกรงช่องลมอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละภูมิภาค

