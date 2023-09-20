About Cookies on This Site

Ceiling Concealed Duct

LG Ceiling Concealed Duct เป็นโซลูชันการทำความเย็นและความร้อนด้วยการควบคุมอุณหภูมิที่เหมาะสมโดยไม่ส่งผลกระทบต่อความสวยงาม

Ceiling Concealed Duct

Ceiling Concealed Duct

ระบบระบายอากาศที่มองไม่เห็นเหมาะสำหรับงานที่ต้องการความสวยงามภายในอาคาร

คุณสมบัติสินค้า
คุณสมบัติสินค้า
Operation for Multiple Rooms

ใช้งานได้หลายห้องในเวลาเดียวกัน

การใช้ท่อเกลียว (แบบฝังหรือแบบยืดหยุ่น) และ stream chamber ทำให้สามารถทำความเย็นและทำความร้อนได้หลายห้องพร้อมกัน

E.S.P. Control

E.S.P. Control

E.S.P. Control (External Static Pressure) สามารถควบคุมปริมาณอากาศได้อย่างง่ายดายด้วยรีโมทคอนโทรล มอเตอร์ BLDC สามารถควบคุมความเร็วพัดลมและปริมาณลมโดยแยกจากความดันสถิตภายนอก ไม่จำเป็นต้องมีอุปกรณ์เสริมเพิ่มเติมเพื่อควบคุมการไหลของอากาศ

Two Thermistors Control

Two Thermistors Control

สามารถตรวจสอบอุณหภูมิภายในอาคารได้โดยใช้เทอร์มิสเตอร์ในแผงควบคุมรีโมทคอนโทรล รวมทั้งตรวจสอบอุณหภูมิจากในอาคารไปยังเซ็นเซอร์อุณหภูมิที่แตกต่างกันด้วยแผงควบคุมเพียงอันเดียว เทอร์มิสเตอร์สองตัวสามารถปรับอุณหภูมิภายในอาคารให้เหมาะสมเพื่อสภาพแวดล้อมทีรู้สึกสบายยิ่งขึ้น

ความสูงที่น้อยที่สุด

ท่อไฟฟ้าสถิตย์แบบใหม่เป็นทางเลือกที่ดีสำหรับการติดตั้งในพื้นที่ที่จำกัด

Flexible Installation

การติดตั้งที่ยืดหยุ่น (Low Static Duct เท่านั้น)

Low Static Duct แบบใหม่ช่วยให้มีช่องอากาศเข้าที่ด้านหลังหรือด้านล่างในขณะติดตั้ง

