LG 19.3'' 1.3MP IPS Clinical Review Monitor

LG 19.3'' 1.3MP IPS Clinical Review Monitor

19HK312C-B

LG 19.3'' 1.3MP IPS Clinical Review Monitor

ความละเอียดแม่นยำ 330nits

330nits & NTSC 72% Precise Resolution

The clinical review monitor offers 330nits, making it brighter. An optimal range of colors for 1.3MP HD resolution medical images represented by NTSC 72% guarantee both precise picture quality and optimal grayscale.
รองรับ DICOM Part 14 1

DICOM Part 14 Compatible

To ensure the most accurate and consistent shading possible for medical images, LG measures and sets every grayscale tone on the production line to produce a monitor compliant with DICOM Part 14.
การปรับความสว่างให้มีความเสถียร 1

Brightness Stabilization

A sensor measures the monitor's backlight brightness stability and automatically compensates for brightness fluctuations caused by aging, for consistently stable images during usage.
เวลาการตอบสนองที่รวดเร็ว1

Quick Response Time

With a low input lag and quick response time, it allows the monitor to receive a signal quickly and display a clear image with no distortion, for precise decoding information to achieve an efficient review.
Flicker Safe1

Flicker Safe

The Flicker Safe reduces the flicker level on screen that may cause eye fatigue. With this feature, looking at your computer screen for longer periods of time is more comfortable.
โหมด Reader 1

Reader Mode

Reader Mode provides optimal conditions for clinical use. Reducing blue light to help
lessen eye fatigue, Reader Mode provides optimal condition for reading.
หมุนสองทิศทาง 1

Two-Way Pivot

The monitor with Bi-directional pivot stand can be configured according to user needs and medical environment alongside other medical devices.
พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

4:5

Brightness (Typ.)

330cd/m²

Color Bit

8bit

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72%(Coverage)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

900:1

Panel Type

IPS

Resolution

1280 x 1024

Response Time (GTG)

14ms(Off-setting), 5ms(Faster-setting)

Size (Inch)

19

Surface Treatment

Anti-glare, 3H

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178° (Right/Left), 178° (Up/Down)

FEATURE

Brightness stabilization

Yes

HW Calibration

Yes (True color pro)

DICOM Compliant

Yes

Color Temperature

6500K / 7500K / 9300K
Manual (5000K ~ 10000K)

Flicker safe

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

Yes

True Color Pro

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

D-Sub

YES(1ea)

DisplayPort

Yes(out 1ea)

DVI

Yes(1ea)

HDMI

Yes(out 1ea)

USB Downstream Port

Yes (2ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

Yes (1ea/ver3.0)

POWER

AC Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

DC Output

24V 2.1A

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Max.)

50W

Type

Internal Power(PSU)

MECHANICAL

Borderless Design

Normal

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

Down Height

70mm

Height Range

130mm

OneClick Stand

Yes

Pivot

Yes(±90°)

Swivel

Yes(±177.5°)

Tilt

Yes(-5°~35˚)

Wall Mount Size

100x100mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

475 x 504 x 199 mm

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

410 x 519.3 x 249.5 mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

410 x 343.8 x 57.6 mm

Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

480ea/960ea/1,152ea

Weight in Shipping

7.4kg(16.3lb)

Weight with Stand

5.1kg(11.2lb)

Weight without Stand

2.9kg(6.4lb)

STANDARD

IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)

Yes

EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)

Yes

IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)

Yes

EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)

Yes

cUL (ANSI/AAMI ES 60601-1, CSA CAN/CSA-C22.2 NO. 60601-1)

Yes

FCC (FCC part 15 Class A)

Yes

FDA

Registration (Class I)

ISO13485

Yes

GMP

Yes

KGMP

Yes

RoHS

Yes

REACH

Yes

WEEE

Yes

MFDS

Yes

ACCESSORY

Calibration Report (Paper)

Yes

D-Sub

Yes

DVI-D

Yes

Display Port

Yes

HDMI

Yes

Power Cord

Yes

USB3.0 Upstream Cable

Yes

