LG 17 x 17-inch Wired Digital X-ray Detector
Light yet Durable
*IP: Ingress protection (IP53 indicates Solids Level 5, and Liquids Level 3).
3.2kg(7lb)
Product Weight
300kg(661lb)
Maximum Uniform Load
100kg(220lb)
Maximum Local Load
Rapid Image Availability
Image availability in 2 seconds with a wired connection.
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
TFT Type
-
A-Si
-
Scintillator
-
Csi
-
Number of Pixels
-
3072 x 3072
-
Pixel Pitch
-
140㎛
-
TFT Dimensions(WxDxH, mm)
-
445 x 445 mm
-
TFT Active Area(mm)
-
430.08 × 430.08 mm
-
X-ray sensitive Pixel
-
3072 x 3072
-
X-ray sensitive Area(mm)
-
430.08 x 430.08mm
-
Sensor protection plate
-
Carbon Fiber Plate
-
Input
-
DC24V/2.1A
-
Power consumption
-
Typ. 17W
-
Weight(kg) / Icld. Battery (Typ.)
-
3.2kg
-
Maximum Load Weight
-
Full (Uniform Load) : 300kg Local (Point Load) : 100kg
-
Falling
-
80cm (1m Limit at IEC600601-1 test)
-
Cycle Time(Ethernet / WLAN)
-
8 sec
-
Full Image(Raw Image) (Typ.)
-
2 sec (Typ.)
-
Image-lag (Typ.)
-
0.023%
-
MTF @ 0.5lp/mm
-
89%
-
MTF @ 1lp/mm
-
74%
-
MTF @ 2lp/mm
-
47%
-
MTF @ 3lp/mm
-
29%
-
DQE @ 0.1lp/mm
-
72%
-
DQE @ 0.5lp/mm
-
67%
-
DQE @ 1lp/mm
-
61%
-
DQE @ 2lp/mm
-
49%
-
DQE @ 3lp/mm
-
28%
-
Sensitivity( lsb/uGy ) / Programmable
-
Typ. 900 / Yes
-
Expected lifetime (Gy)
-
100 Gy
-
Sensitivity degradation at the 'end of Life'
-
20%
-
Spatial Resolution(lp/mm)
-
3.57 lp/mm
-
A/D Conversion
-
16 bit
-
Data Output
-
16 bit
-
Auto Exposure Detection
-
Yes
-
X-ray generator voltage range
-
40 to 150kVp
-
Unit Interface
-
Connect to Control Box
-
Power unit interface
-
Connect to Control Box
-
Wired Communication
-
Yes
-
Detachable Wire (Easy to plug / unplug)
-
Yes (screw Fix)
-
X-ray period (ms) (=Window Time)
-
Standard: 500 ( ~4000)
-
Sensor
-
DXD Rotation & degree (0, 90, 180') to rotate image Drop count for SVC
-
Shock monitoring
-
Yes
-
Power Input
-
AC100 to 240V, 47-63Hz
-
Power Output
-
DC24V/2.1A
-
AC Power Cord
-
1.5m, White
-
Dimensions(WxDxH, mm)
-
125 x 255 x 109.8mm
-
weight(kg)
-
1.3 kg
-
Length
-
7m
-
Length
-
10m
-
Length
-
15m
-
Storage-Temperature
-
-20 to 60 ℃
-
Storage-Humidity
-
Less than 90% RH, No condensation
-
Storage-Pressure
-
50 ~ 106 kPa
-
Storage-Attitude
-
Less than 12,192 m
-
Operating-Temperature
-
10 to 35 ℃
-
Operating-Humidity
-
Less than 80% RH, No condensation
-
Operating-Pressure
-
70 ~ 106 kPa
-
Operating-Attitude
-
Less than 5000 m
-
Watertightness
-
IP53
-
Cleaning and desinfecting products
-
Isopropanel 100%, Ethanol 70%, Cidex OPA, 0.9% Nacl solution
-
Anti-Bacteria
-
JIS Z 2801 0.99%
-
Warranty
-
36 Month
-
CD
-
Manual, Calibration SW
-
Cable
-
Power cord, Manin Cable 7m (LAN Cable, Sync cable Option)
-
Other
-
Book Manual , Outgonig Inspection sheet
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
-
641 x 352 x 621
-
Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
-
120/270/324
-
Weight in Shipping
-
12.5kg
-
