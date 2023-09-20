About Cookies on This Site

LG 17 x 17-inch Wired Digital X-ray Detector

LG 17 x 17-inch Wired Digital X-ray Detector

17HK700G

LG 17 x 17-inch Wired Digital X-ray Detector

Front view
Ensure Diagnostic Accuracy

Superior Image Quality

LG DXD guarantees high resolution and clear image quality without image distortion through 16bit image processing. Plus, it also supports ideal pixel pitches of 140㎛ for high resolution images.
Light yet Durable

LG DXD protecting waterproof and dustproof

IP53 : Waterproof and Dustproof

IP*53 resistance rating ensures that LG DXD will be protected against objects of dust and spraying water at any angle up to 60° from the vertical shell.

*IP: Ingress protection (IP53 indicates Solids Level 5, and Liquids Level 3).

Magnesium, and Carbon-fiber Body

Magnesium & Carbon-fiber Body

With a super strong body that combines carbon-fiber with magnesium, LG DXD is not only lightweight but also exceptionally strong.

3.2kg(7lb)

Product Weight

300kg(661lb)

Maximum Uniform Load

100kg(220lb)

Maximum Local Load

Improve Work Efficiency

Rapid Image Availability

LG DXD increases productivity with a fast-processing. It takes only 2 seconds to get a raw image.

Image availability in 2 seconds with a wired connection.

The more finely detailed image result using Multi-layer Image Processing embedded in the AWS, comparing to the image result without Multi-layer Image Processing
LG AWS for LG DXD

Enhanced Details by MLP

Multi-layer Image Processing(MLP) embedded in the AWS(Acquisition Workstation Software) provides well-balanced visualization at each frequency level with contrast enhancement processing that improves tissue visibility within an image.
สเปคทั้งหมด

SENSOR(PANEL)UNIT

TFT Type

A-Si

Scintillator

Csi

Number of Pixels

3072 x 3072

Pixel Pitch

140㎛

TFT Dimensions(WxDxH, mm)

445 x 445 mm

TFT Active Area(mm)

430.08 × 430.08 mm

X-ray sensitive Pixel

3072 x 3072

X-ray sensitive Area(mm)

430.08 x 430.08mm

Sensor protection plate

Carbon Fiber Plate

Input

DC24V/2.1A

Power consumption

Typ. 17W

Weight(kg) / Icld. Battery (Typ.)

3.2kg

Maximum Load Weight

Full (Uniform Load) : 300kg Local (Point Load) : 100kg

Falling

80cm (1m Limit at IEC600601-1 test)

Cycle Time(Ethernet / WLAN)

8 sec

Full Image(Raw Image) (Typ.)

2 sec (Typ.)

Image-lag (Typ.)

0.023%

MTF(TYP.)

MTF @ 0.5lp/mm

89%

MTF @ 1lp/mm

74%

MTF @ 2lp/mm

47%

MTF @ 3lp/mm

29%

DQE(TYP)

DQE @ 0.1lp/mm

72%

DQE @ 0.5lp/mm

67%

DQE @ 1lp/mm

61%

DQE @ 2lp/mm

49%

DQE @ 3lp/mm

28%

Sensitivity( lsb/uGy ) / Programmable

Typ. 900 / Yes

DEGRADATION

Expected lifetime (Gy)

100 Gy

Sensitivity degradation at the 'end of Life'

20%

Spatial Resolution(lp/mm)

3.57 lp/mm

A/D Conversion

16 bit

Data Output

16 bit

Auto Exposure Detection

Yes

X-ray generator voltage range

40 to 150kVp

Unit Interface

Connect to Control Box

Power unit interface

Connect to Control Box

Wired Communication

Yes

Detachable Wire (Easy to plug / unplug)

Yes (screw Fix)

X-ray period (ms) (=Window Time)

Standard: 500 ( ~4000)

Sensor

DXD Rotation & degree (0, 90, 180') to rotate image Drop count for SVC

Shock monitoring

Yes

CONTROL BOX

Power Input

AC100 to 240V, 47-63Hz

Power Output

DC24V/2.1A

AC Power Cord

1.5m, White

Dimensions(WxDxH, mm)

125 x 255 x 109.8mm

weight(kg)

1.3 kg

MAIN CABLE(DXD-CONTROL BOX)

Length

7m

LAN CABLE(CONTROL BOX-PC): OPTIONAL(WHEN BUYER REQUIRES THIS CABLE, IS SHIPPED ACCORDING TO BOM)

Length

10m

SYNC CABLE(CONTROL BOX - X-RAY GENERATOR): OPTIONAL(WHEN BUYER REQUIRES THIS CABLE, IS SHIPPED ACCORDING TO BOM)

Length

15m

ENVIRONMETAL

Storage-Temperature

-20 to 60 ℃

Storage-Humidity

Less than 90% RH, No condensation

Storage-Pressure

50 ~ 106 kPa

Storage-Attitude

Less than 12,192 m

Operating-Temperature

10 to 35 ℃

Operating-Humidity

Less than 80% RH, No condensation

Operating-Pressure

70 ~ 106 kPa

Operating-Attitude

Less than 5000 m

WATERTIGHTNESS

Watertightness

IP53

Cleaning and desinfecting products

Isopropanel 100%, Ethanol 70%, Cidex OPA, 0.9% Nacl solution

Anti-Bacteria

JIS Z 2801 0.99%

WARRANTY

Warranty

36 Month

ACCESSORIES

CD

Manual, Calibration SW

Cable

Power cord, Manin Cable 7m (LAN Cable, Sync cable Option)

Other

Book Manual , Outgonig Inspection sheet

PAKAGE

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

641 x 352 x 621

Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

120/270/324

Weight in Shipping

12.5kg

