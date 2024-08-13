Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
43 inç LG UHD AI UT81 4K Smart TV AI Sihirli Kumanda HDR10 webOS24 2024
43UT81006LA PD.pdf
Enerji Sınıfı : EU
Ürün Bilgi Formu

Özellikler

Galeri

Teknik Özellikler

İncelemeler

Satış Noktaları

Destek

43 inç LG UHD AI UT81 4K Smart TV AI Sihirli Kumanda HDR10 webOS24 2024

43UT81006LA PD.pdf
Enerji Sınıfı : EU
Ürün Bilgi Formu
43UT81006LA

43 inç LG UHD AI UT81 4K Smart TV AI Sihirli Kumanda HDR10 webOS24 2024

(6)
LG UHD TV, UT80’un önden görünümü. Ekranda LG UHD AI ThinQ, 2024 yazısı ve webOS Re:New Program logosu yer alıyor.

Aşağıdaki genel ürün bilgilerinde kullanılan resimler temsili amaçlıdır. Gerçeğe uygun görüntüler için sayfanın üst kısmındaki resim galerisine bakın.

webOS

Pocket-lint

LG webOS en iyi akıllı TV işletim sistemi seçildi

Detaylı Bilgi

webOS 24 UX

iF Design Award 

iF Design Award ‘Kazananı’

Detaylı Bilgi
LG UHD TV’de canlı renklere sahip uzun bir parke döşemesi gösteriliyor.

Her detayı net bir şekilde görüntüleyin

Ultra HD her rengi canlılığa kavuşturur. Tamamen belirgin görüntüleri gerçeğe yakın netlikte görün.

*Ekran görüntüsü temsilidir.

HDR10 Pro

İnce detaylara ışık tutun

Renklerin öne çıktığı ve parlaklığın mükemmel görüntüler için incelikle ayarlandığı bir dünyaya dalın. Hepsi mükemmel HDR10 Pro sayesinde.

Mor tonlu, gölgeli bir odada bir adamın yüzünün bölünmüş ekran yakın çekim görüntüsü gösteriliyor. Solda “SDR” ifadesi yer alıyor ve görüntü bulanık. Sağda “HDR10 Pro” ifadesi yer alıyor ve görüntü net ve keskin.

*HDR10 Pro, LG Electronics tarafından geliştirilen ve standart görüntü kalitesi 'HDR10'u esas alan bir teknolojidir.

7. Nesil Alfa 5 AI 4K İşlemci

İçeriden geliştirilmiş üstün eğlence deneyimini yaşayın

A vibrantly colored, square-shaped tunnel getting gradually narrower towards the back, displayed on an LG TV.

Akıllı 7. Nesil Alfa 5 AI 4K İşlemci, aksiyona tamamıyla dalmak için sesi ve parlaklığı otomatik olarak optimize eder.

*Ekran görüntüsü temsilidir.

AI Kişiselleştirme

İzleme alışkanlıklarınıza göre senkronize olur

Oturma odasının duvarına monte edilmiş bir LG TV ekranında gitar sanatçısı görüntüsü. Ses dalgalarını temsil eden eş merkezli daire grafikleri.

AI Akustik Ayar

Mekanınıza uyum sağlayan optimum ses

Ses sistemi odanızın yerleşimini ve oturduğunuz yeri algılayarak etrafınızda odanızın benzersiz akustiğine göre mükemmel şekilde ayarlanmış bir ses kubbesi oluşturur.

Gece modern bir yaşam alanında LG TV ve LG Soundbar. Kuzey ışıklarını gösteren ekran görüntüsü ideal parlaklık seviyelerinde görüntüleniyor.

Gece

Gündüz modern bir yaşam alanında LG TV ve LG Soundbar. Kuzey ışıklarını gösteren ekran görüntüsü ideal parlaklık seviyelerinde görüntüleniyor.

Gün

Her ışıkta parlayan zeka

İster gündüz ister gece olsun, Parlaklık Kontrolü mekanınızın ışığını algılar ve resmi buna göre dengeleyerek ortaya canlı ve net görseller çıkarır.

AI Ses Pro

Akustiğin hiçbir detayını
kaçırmayın

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

**Ses modu menüsünden etkinleştirilmelidir.

***Ses, dinleme ortamına göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

webOS 24

TV deneyiminizi kişiselleştirin

Profilim, AI Konsiyerj ve Hızlı Kartlar ile size özel hazırlanmış bir TV deneyimini yaşayın.

TV deneyiminizi kişiselleştirin Daha Fazla Bilgi Edinin

*Desteklenen menüler ve uygulamalar ülkeden ülkeye değişiklik gösterebilir ve piyasaya sürüldükten sonra farklı olabilir.

**Anahtar sözcük önerileri uygulamaya ve günün vaktine göre değişiklik gösterebilir ve yalnızca NLP teknolojisini anadilinde destekleyen ülkelerde sağlanır.

***Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

Siyah arkaplan üzerinde ortada webOS logosu asılı duruyor ve altındaki boşluk logodaki kırmızı, turuncu ve sarı renklerle aydınlatılıyor. Logonun altında "webOS Yenileme Programı" yazısı yer alıyor.

webOS Yenileme Programı

5 yıl boyunca TV'niz güncel kalsın 

Eklediğimiz yeni özellikler ve kolaylıklar sayesinde daima yeni gibi güncelliğini korur.

Farklı renklerde beş dikdörtgen yukarı doğru kademeli olarak dizilmiştir. Her biri, "webOS 24"ten "webOS 28"e kadar bir yılla etiketlidir. Dikdörtgenler arasında yer alan yukarı yönde oklar "Güncelleme 1"den başlayarak "Güncelleme 4"e kadar etiketlidir.

Müşteriler, webOS Yenileme Programı sayesinde beş yıl boyunca dört güncellemenin keyfini sürebilir ve satın alma anındaki mevcut sürüm de dahil olmak üzere toplamda beş webOS sürümünden yararlanabilir.

*webOS Yenileme Programı, beş yıl boyunca toplam dört güncellemeyi destekler. Eşik, önceden yüklenmiş webOS sürümüdür. Güncelleme takvimi ay sonundan yıl başlangıcına kadar değişiklik gösterir.

**Güncellemeler ve takvim; bazı özellikler, uygulamalar ve hizmetler için model ve bölgeye göre değişiklik gösterir.

***2023 için mevcut güncellemeler, UHD ve üzeri modelleri içerir.

Neleri sevdiğinizi bilen bir TV

Profilim

Size özel bir alan

Profilim özelliği sayesinde, ailenin her bir üyesi için kolayca profil oluşturabilirsiniz. Herkes, kişiye özel içerik önerileri sunan kişisel bir ana sayfaya sahip olur.

Hızlı Kart

Favorilerinize kısayoldan ulaşın

Tek bir tıkla. Hızlı Kart, istediğiniz yere saniyeler içerisinde ulaşmanızı sağlar. Oyun merkezinize, sevdiğiniz oynatma listelerine veya evdeki ofisinize kolayca erişin.

LG TV ekranında geniş bir tarlada bir kadın ve köpek resmi görüntüleniyor. Ekranın alt kısmında pembe-mor renkli dairesel bir grafiğin yanında “Uzaktan kumandanın mikrofon düğmesine her bastığınızda yeni anahtar sözcükler önerir” yazısı görüntüleniyor. Pembe çubuklar aşağıdaki anahtar sözcükleri gösteriyor: Köpekli filmler, Köpek, Sonbahar, Rahatlama, Arkadaşlık. LG TV’nin önünde, TV’ye yönlendirilmiş bir LG Sihirli Kumanda görüntüsü. Mikrofon düğmesinin etrafında mor renkli neon eşmerkezli daireler yer alıyor. Uzaktan kumandanın yanında, düğmeye basan bir parmak grafiği ve “Kısa basın” yazısı görüntüleniyor.

AI Konsiyerj

Favorileriniz hizmetinizde

AI Konsiyerj, arama geçmişiniz aracılığıyla sizi tanır ve “Size Özel”, “Sizin için Önerilenler”, “Şu Anda Trend” ve “İpuçları” gibi içerik ve hazır anahtar sözcük önerilerinde bulunur.

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

**Gösterilen içerikler bölgeye ve ağ bağlantısına göre azaltılmış veya sınırlandırılmış olabilir.

***Sınırsız sayıda profil oluşturulabilir, ancak ana ekranda en fazla 10 profil görüntülenir.

****Desteklenen özellikler, menüler ve uygulamalar ülkeye göre değişiklik gösterebilir ve piyasaya sürüldükten sonra farklı olabilir.

*****AI Konsiyerj’in 'Size özel anahtar sözcük' özelliği yalnızca NLP teknolojisini anadilinde destekleyen ülkelerde sağlanabilir.

******Anahtar sözcük önerileri uygulamaya ve günün vaktine göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

*******Her Zaman Hazır özelliği LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 ve 86NANO80 modellerinde mevcuttur.

Orta dairesel düğmeli bir LG Sihirli Kumanda. Düğmenin etrafından yayılan mor renkli neon ışıkla vurgulanıyor. Siyah bir arkaplana yerleştirilen kumandayı yumuşak mor bir ışıltı sarıyor.

Sihirli Kumanda

Parmaklarınızın
ucundaki sihir

Eski tip düğmeli kumandaların kısıtlamalarından özgürleşin. LG Sihirli Kumanda; tıklama, kaydırma ve sesli komut özellikleri sayesinde LG TV’nizin tüm akıllı işlevlerini erişilebilir kılar.

*Sihirli Kumandanın işlevleri ve özellikleri bölgeye ve dile göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

TV’nizden tam bağlantı elde edin

Bir oturma odasında duvara monteli LG TV. Ekranda bir aslan ve aslan yavrusu görüntüleniyor. Görüntünün ön planında, elindeki telefon ekranında aynı aslan görüntüsü bulunan bir adam oturuyor. TV’ye yöneltilen akıllı telefonun hemen üst kısmında kırmızı renkli üç adet neon kavisli çubuk grafiği gösteriliyor.

Mobil Bağlantı

Uygulamalarınızı doğrudan TV’nize yansıtın

 

Dahili Apple AirPlay ve Chromecast ile iPhone veya Android cihazınızdaki içerikleri zahmetsiz bir şekilde LG TV’nizde görüntüleyin.

Ev Merkezi

Akıllı evinizi tek bir yerden kontrol edin

 

Ev Merkezi; akıllı aydınlatma, ısıtma, havalandırma ve iklimlendirme gibi mobil, soundbar ve IoT cihazlar dahil akıllı ekosisteminizi TV’niz üzerinden sorunsuz bir şekilde kontrol etmenizi sağlar.

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

**Apple, Apple logosu ve Apple TV, AirPlay ve HomeKit; Apple Inc.'in ABD ve diğer ülkelerde tescilli ticari markalarıdır.

***Dahili AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Chromecast desteği bölgeye ve dile göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

***LG, “Matter” Wi-Fi cihazlarını destekler. “Matter” destekli hizmetler ve özellikler bağlı cihazlara göre değişiklik gösterebilir. ThinQ ve Matter için ilk bağlantı, ThinQ mobil uygulaması üzerinden yapılmalıdır.

*****Uzaktan kumandasız eller serbest ses işlevi yalnızca alpha 9 AI İşlemci ile kullanılabilir ve ürünlere ve bölgelere göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

******Dahili Chromecast hizmeti, OLED CS4 satın alma anında mevcut olmayabilir ancak webOS yazılım güncellemelerini yükledikten sonra hizmetten faydalanabileceksiniz.

İzlenmeye hazır zengin bir içerik dizisi

Film ve TV programlarına ait altı adet küçük resim gösteriliyor ve altında Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ ve Apple TV+ logoları yer alıyor.

OTT Hizmetleri

Sevdiğiniz akış hizmetlerini kolayca keşfedin

Sevdiğiniz akış hizmetlerine ve uygulamalarına dahili kısayol erişimi sayesinde yeni dizinize kolayca ulaşın.

 

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

**Kullanılabilir içerik ve uygulamalar ülkeye, ürüne ve bölgeye göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

***Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime ve Apple TV+ için ayrı üyelik ve ilgili varlıklar gereklidir.

****Apple, Apple logosu ve Apple TV, Apple Inc.'in ABD ve diğer ülkelerde tescilli ticari markalarıdır.

*****Amazon, Prime Video ve diğer ilgili logolar ve diğer markalar, Amazon.com Inc.’in veya bağlı kuruluşlarının ticari markalarıdır.

A rhinoceros in a safari setting is shown on an Ultra Big LG TV, mounted on the brown wall of a living room surrounded by cream-colored modular furniture.

Ultra Büyük Ekran

Heyecanınızı süper boyutlara taşıyın

Ultra büyük ekran, tüm eğlencenizi gişe rekorları kıran bir ölçek ve netliğe dönüştürür.

WOW Arayüz ile 

Parmaklarınızın ucundaki sadelik

LG TV ile WOW Arayüz ile izlemeye devam ederken bile ulaşabilir ve modlar, profiller ve kullanışlı özellikler gibi basit soundbar kontrollerini buradan yapabilirsiniz.

*Soundbar ayrı olarak satın alınabilir ve Soundbar Mod Kontrolü modele göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

**LG TV Uzaktan Kumanda kullanımı belirli özelliklerle sınırlıdır.

***Satın alma anında servisin müsait olamayabileceğini lütfen unutmayın. Güncellemeler için ağ bağlantısı gereklidir.

****UHD, WOW arayüzle uyumludur.

Gişe rekortmeni filmlere ve muazzam
savaşlara dalın

FILMMAKER MODETM

Yönetmenlerin hayalindeki gibi görüntüleyin

Kendinizi en özgün çekimlerin büyüleyici dünyasına bırakın. FILMMAKER MODETM, hassas ayarları sayesinde filmleri tıpkı yönetmenin hayalindeki gibi sunar.

Karanlık bir kurgu stüdyosundaki bir adam ekranında günbatımı görüntüsü yer alan LG TV’ye bakıyor. Görüntünün sağ alt kısmında FILMMAKER MODE™ logosu yer alıyor.

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

**FILMMAKER MODETM, UHD Alliance, Inc'in ticari markasıdır.

Evde Sinema Deneyimi

Sinemanın büyüsünü evinizin rahatlığında yaşayın

Sinema salonu ambiyansı evde yeniden yaratılıyor. HDR10 Pro, daha sürükleyici sinematik görüntüler için her filmi benzersiz doğru renler ve kontrastla gerçek ihtişamında sunar.

Az aydınlatılmış bir oturma odasında küçük bir masanın yanında yerde oturan bir aile, duvara monte edilmiş ve Dünya'yı uzaydan gösteren bir LG TV'ye bakıyor.

*HDR10 Pro, LG Electronics tarafından geliştirilen ve standart görüntü kalitesi 'HDR10'u esas alan bir teknolojidir.

Güçlü Oyun Deneyimi

Aksiyona tam hız dalın

Sürükleyici HGiG, ALLM sayesinde yüksek hızda akıcı kalır ve eARC tüm seslerin muhteşem tınlamasını sağlar.

Bitiş çizgisinde bir araba yarışı oyunu, üzerinde "KAZAN!" yazan tabela ile oyuncu oyun kumandasını sıkıca tutuyor. ALLM, eARC, HGiG logoları sol alt köşede yer alıyor.

*HGiG, HDR'de tüketici oyun deneyimlerini iyileştirmek amacıyla kamuya açık yönergeleri belirlemek ve kullanıma sunmak için bir araya gelen, oyun ve TV ekranı endüstrilerinden oluşan gönüllü bir şirketler grubudur.

**HGiG desteği ülkeye göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

Kontroller tam ihtiyacınız olan yerde

Oyun Optimizasyonu ve Oyun Kontrol Panelini kullanmak için oyunu durdurmanıza gerek yok.

Oyun oynandığı sırada ekranın üzerinde Oyun Kontrol Paneli ile birlikte görüntülenen FPS oyun sahnesi. Oyunun üzerinde Oyun Optimizasyonu ile birlikte görüntülenen karanlık bir kış sahnesi.

*Oyun Kontrol Paneli yalnızca “Oyun Optimizasyonu” ve “Oyun Kontrol Paneli” birlikte açıkken etkinleşir.

**Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

Tüm favori oyunlarınıza erişin

Binlerce oyun evreni parmaklarınızın ucunda. Muhteşem bulut oyun kitaplığını keşfedin. Oyun oynayarak geçirebileceğiniz zamanı indirme veya güncellemelerle kaybetmeden oyunları anında yayınlayın.

Boosteroid ana sayfa görüntüsü üzerinde “Trine 4: The Nightmare Price" yer alıyor. GeForce NOW ana sayfasının sağında beş farklı oyuna ait küçük resim yer alıyor.

*Desteklenen ortaklıklar ülkeye göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

**GeForce NOW üyeliği gerekli olabilir.

***Boosteroid üyeliği gerekli olabilir.

Sürdürülebilirlik

LG UHD AI’nin gelecek vizyonunu keşfedin

Hafif, doğada çözünür ambalaj ve küresel sürdürülebilirlik referansları ile gezegen için doğru seçimi yapın.

Bej renkli bir arka plana karşı üzerinde ağaçlar çizili LG UHD ambalajı.

*Desteklenen ortaklıklar ülkeye göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

**Aşağıdaki modeller geri dönüştürülmüş plastikten yapılmıştır: Alt Braket UT90(75/65/55/50") ve UT80(86/75/70").

Yazdır

Ana Özellikler

  • Ekran Türü

    4K UHD

  • Yenileme Hızı

    60Hz Native

  • Görüntü İşlemcisi

    7.Nesil α5 AI 4K İşlemci

  • 　HDR (Yüksek Dinamik Aralık)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • TV Boyutları (Ayaksız) (GxYxD) (mm):

    967 x 564 x 57,1

  • TV Ağırlığı (Ayaksız) (kg):

    8,9

Tüm Özellikler

GÖRÜNTÜ (EKRAN)

  • Ekran Türü

    4K UHD

  • Ekran Çözünürlüğü

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Arkaplan Işık Türü

    Direkt

  • Yenileme Hızı

    60Hz Native

GÖRÜNTÜ (İŞLEMCİ)

  • Görüntü İşlemcisi

    7.Nesil α5 AI 4K İşlemci

  • AI Çözünürlük Yükseltme

    4K Çözünürlük Yükseltici

  • Dinamik Ton Eşleme

    Evet

  • AI Parlaklık Kontrolü

    Evet

  • 　HDR (Yüksek Dinamik Aralık)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Evet

  • Görüntü Modu

    9 mod (Canlı, Standart, APS (Otomatik Güç Tasarrufu), Sinema, Spor, Oyun, FILMMAKER, (ISF)Uzman(Aydınlık Oda), (ISF)Uzman(Karanlık Oda))

OYUN

  • HGIG Mode

    Evet

  • Oyun Ayar Menüsü

    Evet (Oyun Sayfası)

  • ALLM (Otomatik Düşük Gecikme Modu)

    Evet

SMART TV

  • İşletim Sistemi

    webOS 24

  • Aile Ayarları

    Evet

  • ThinQ

    Evet

  • USB Kamera Uyumlu

    Evet

  • Web Tarayıcısı

    Evet

  • Akıllı Ses Tanıma

    Evet

  • Sihirli Kumanda

    Yerleşik

  • Akıllı Telefon Uzaktan Uygulaması

    Evet (LG ThinQ)

SES

  • AI Ses

    Gelişmiş AI Ses (Sanal 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Gelişmiş Net Ses

    Evet (Otomatik Ses Seviyesi Düzeltme)

  • LG Ses Senkronizasyonu

    Evet

  • Ses Modu Paylaşımı

    Evet

  • Eşzamanlı Ses Çıkışı

    Evet

  • Bluetooth Surround Uyumlu

    Evet (2 Yönlü Oynatma)

  • Ses Çıkışı

    20W

  • AI Akustik Ayarlama

    Evet

  • Ses Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Kılavuza bakın)

  • Hoparlör Yönü

    Aşağı Yönde Ses Verme

  • Hoparlör Sistemi

    2.0 kanal

ERİŞİLEBİLİRLİK

  • Yüksek Kontrast

    Evet

  • Gri Ölçek

    Evet

  • Renkleri Ters Çevir

    Evet

BOYUTLAR VE AĞIRLIKLAR

  • TV Boyutları (Ayaksız) (GxYxD) (mm):

    967 x 564 x 57,1

  • TV Boyutları (Ayaklı) (GxYxD) (mm):

    967 x 629 x 249

  • Kutu Boyutları (GxYxD)

    1075 x 660 x 187

  • Ayak Boyutları (GxD) (mm):

    739 x 249

  • TV Ağırlığı (Ayaksız) (kg):

    8,9

  • TV Ağırlığı (Ayaklı) (kg):

    10,0

  • 　Kutu Ağırlığı

    12,4

  • VESA Uyumluluğu

    200 x 200

BAĞLANTI

  • HDMI Ses Dönüş Kanalı

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Desteği

    Evet (v 5.0)

  • Ethernet Girişi

    1 adet

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Evet

  • SPDIF (Optik Dijital Ses Çıkışı)

    1 adet

  • CI Slot

    1 adet

  • HDMI Giriş

    3 adet (adetRC, ALLM desteği sağlar)

  • RF Girişi (Anten/Kablo)

    2 adet

  • USB Girişi

    2 adet (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Evet (Wi-Fi 5)

GÜÇ

  • Güç Kaynağı (Voltaj, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Bekleme Güç Tüketimi

    0,5 W'ın altında

DAHİL OLAN AKSESUARLAR

  • Kumanda

    Sihirli Uzaktan Kumanda MR24

  • Güç Kablosu

    Evet (Ayrılabilir)

  • Uzaktan Kumanda Pilleri

    Evet (AA x 2 adet)

UYUMLULUK BİLGİLERİ

UYUMLULUĞA İLİŞKİN DAHA FAZLA BİLGİ

Müşteri Yorumları

Mağazada Bul

Yakınlarınızda bu ürünü deneyimleyin.