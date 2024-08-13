We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG TONE Free fit
|Secure & Comfortable
Fit for your Sportive Moves
Water & Dust Proof(IP67)
Focus on your Workout
UVnano
Kills 99.9% of Bacteria
LG TONE Free
Dolby Head Tracking™
A World's 1st for Dolby Atmos Wireless Earbuds
Performance Fit
Elevated Sound with Comfortable Fit
UVnano
Kills Bacteria up to 99.9%
Make Life better with our tips
How to Download & UseLG TONE Free APP
Meet the NewLG TONE Free
Looking for a WaterproofSports Earbuds?
Learn More About LG Wireless Earbuds - Fit for Sound
Wireless earbuds should sit snuggly in your ears all day long. Discover the feeling of comfort together with performance for high-quality sound and enhanced noise cancelling. This is your sound experience. Amplified.
