Which Laundry Appliance Is Right for You?

The main types of laundry appliances include washing machines, tumble dryers, washer dryer combos, LG WashTower™, and LG Styler™ clothing care systems.

Washing machine: Cleans clothes using water and detergent. It is typically paired with a separate dryer and is available in various capacities to suit different household sizes.

Tumble dryer: Dries clothes using heated air and drum rotation, helping remove moisture quickly while protecting fabrics with controlled drying programs.

Washer dryer combo: Washes and dries clothes in a single drum, making it a practical space-saving option for homes that prefer an all-in-one laundry appliance.

LG WashTower™: Combines a washer and dryer in a vertically integrated design with a centralized control panel, helping save space while simplifying everyday laundry tasks.

LG Styler™: A clothing care appliance that refreshes garments using steam and gentle motion. It helps reduce odors, wrinkles, and allergens between washes, making it useful for delicate fabrics and frequently worn clothing.