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Laundry
Which Laundry Appliance Is Right for You?
Choosing the right laundry appliance depends on your household size, available space, and how you prefer to wash and dry clothes. This guide compares the main laundry options—washing machines, tumble dryers, washer dryers, and integrated solutions like LG WashTower™—so you can match the right setup to your home layout and daily routine.
FAQ
What are the main types of laundry appliances?
The main types of laundry appliances include washing machines, tumble dryers, washer dryer combos, LG WashTower™, and LG Styler™ clothing care systems.
Washing machine: Cleans clothes using water and detergent. It is typically paired with a separate dryer and is available in various capacities to suit different household sizes.
Tumble dryer: Dries clothes using heated air and drum rotation, helping remove moisture quickly while protecting fabrics with controlled drying programs.
Washer dryer combo: Washes and dries clothes in a single drum, making it a practical space-saving option for homes that prefer an all-in-one laundry appliance.
LG WashTower™: Combines a washer and dryer in a vertically integrated design with a centralized control panel, helping save space while simplifying everyday laundry tasks.
LG Styler™: A clothing care appliance that refreshes garments using steam and gentle motion. It helps reduce odors, wrinkles, and allergens between washes, making it useful for delicate fabrics and frequently worn clothing.
What laundry capacity do I need?
Washing machine capacity refers to the maximum weight of dry laundry that the drum can wash in a single cycle. For example, an 8kg washing machine can handle up to 8 kilograms of dry clothes in one load.
As a general guide:
• 8–9kg washing machines are suitable for 1–2 people
• 10–11kg models suit families of 3–4
• 12kg+ machines are ideal for large households, bedding, and bulky loads
Larger drum capacity allows you to wash more in one load, saving time and energy over the long term.
What is the difference between a washing machine and a washer dryer?
A washing machine is designed only for washing clothes, while a washer dryer combines both washing and drying in a single appliance. A washing machine is ideal if you already have a tumble dryer, want faster wash cycles, or prefer separate appliances. A washer dryer is ideal if you have limited space and want the convenience of one machine for both washing and drying. In short: a washing machine prioritises dedicated wash performance, while a washer dryer prioritises all-in-one convenience.
What is the difference between a washer dryer and a tumble dryer?
A washer dryer combines washing and drying in one appliance, while a tumble dryer is a dedicated drying machine used alongside a washing machine. A washer dryer is best for small homes and apartments, users who want a single all-in-one solution, or occasional drying needs. A tumble dryer is best for families with large laundry volumes, frequent drying needs, and users who want faster and more efficient drying performance. In short: washer dryers prioritise convenience, while tumble dryers prioritise dedicated drying performance.
What is the difference between a stacked washer dryer and LG WashTower™?
A stacked washer and dryer places two separate appliances vertically using a stacking kit to save floor space. LG WashTower™ is designed as a single integrated appliance with a central control panel, an optimised vertical design, and coordinated washer-and-dryer operation. A stacked setup offers flexibility to choose separate models. WashTower offers a more refined, space-efficient, and ergonomic solution.
Which laundry appliance is best for apartments?
For apartments and compact homes, practical choices often include:
- washer dryer for all-in-one convenience
- Slim washing machine paired with a compact tumble dryer
- LG WashTower™ for efficient use of vertical space
These options help minimise floor space while maintaining full laundry functionality.
Which laundry appliance is best for families?
For families with frequent laundry needs, practical options often include:
- A larger-capacity washing machine paired with a dedicated tumble dryer
- LG WashTower™ for high-volume everyday laundry in a vertical footprint
These solutions provide larger drums, smoother day-to-day workflow, and better efficiency for regular use.
What should you consider before buying a laundry appliance?
Before buying a laundry appliance, it helps to review a few practical factors so you can choose the setup that best fits your home and routine.
• Household size and laundry volume – Larger households may benefit from higher-capacity appliances or separate washer-and-dryer setups.
• Available space – Compact homes may prefer an all-in-one washer dryer, while homes with more vertical space may consider LG WashTower™.
• Washing and drying preference – Decide whether you prefer separate appliances for maximum performance or a combined solution for convenience and space saving.
• Energy efficiency and running costs – Compare energy labels and consider how often you wash and dry each week.
• Everyday convenience – Features such as smart controls, ergonomic layouts, and simplified installation may improve daily usability.
Reviewing these points can help you decide whether a washing machine, tumble dryer, washer dryer, or LG WashTower™ is the best fit for your home.