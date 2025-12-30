About Cookies on This Site

LG NOVA UNVEILS NEXT GENERATION OF AI-FIRST VENTURES AT CES 2026

CORPORATE12/30/2025

    Collaborative AI-First ventures delivers impactful solutions for Health, Energy, Small Business and Enterprise sectors

    LAS VEGAS, Dec. 30, 2025 -- LG NOVA, the North America Innovation Centre for LG Electronics, returns to CES this year with an expanded showcase highlighting its collaborative innovation model, and featuring LG NOVA’s portfolio companies as well as breakthrough projects poised to become its next business ventures. LG NOVA’s exhibit highlights its commitment to building impactful, market-disruptive businesses for this new era of AI-led transformation, addressing real-world challenges in mental health, energy, access to care, and the success of small and medium businesses.

     

    Located in Eureka Park, LG NOVA’s exhibit will feature its project showcase alongside portfolio companies and startup partners, demonstrating groundbreaking applications of AI and emerging technologies. Visiting attendees will have the opportunity to explore cutting-edge solutions for healthtech, cleantech, small and medium businesses and enterprises; connect with LG executives and leading entrepreneurs-in-residence, attend in-booth sessions and tech talks, and discover LG NOVA's vision for cross-industry collaboration to build AI-first innovative businesses that create a better future for people and the planet.

     

    "In this era of AI, we’re working on creating new experiences, new capabilities and new ways to leverage AI to enrich our daily lives, whether it is through healthcare applications that transform how we manage our health and stay healthy, energy and power management capabilities that enable us to continue to advance the way we live, or business applications that help entrepreneurs, leaders and employees find success, " said Sokwoo Rhee, Executive Vice President at LG Electronics and Head of LG NOVA. "Our exhibit at CES 2026 is a showcase of LG NOVA's purpose - to explore the greatest potential for AI to enhance our lives. We believe our collaboration model, working with startups, industry experts and entrepreneurs, gives us a leading vantage point in creating new businesses that will change their respective industries.  

     

    LG NOVA portfolio companies making their debut

     

    LG NOVA's exhibit will feature its portfolio of new business ventures co-founded by LG NOVA and its entrepreneur-in-residence team:

    • ReliefAI, a connected care company focusing on mental health, uses an AI-enabled platform to redefine the mental healthcare experience and enable better connections between therapists and their clients.
    • OnVibe delivers smart, tailored insights as a social media marketing tool for content creators and SMBs, offering recommendations to support their brand promotion.
    • PADO offers commercial energy orchestration through its AI and machine learning-powered platform that delivers real-time analysis, rules-based optimisation, and active energy planning, enabling data centers to maximise reliability, reduce energy operating expenses and enable new revenue streams.
    • Primefocus Health’s modular remote care platform enables healthcare providers to support and deliver specialty, continuous care for chronic and acute patients at home through monitoring, real-time engagement, and patient-reported tracking, creating better access to care for rural and underserved patients.

     

    Additionally, at CES, LG NOVA is unveiling an innovative project showcase for potential future businesses in development. 

     

    Startup partner showcase

     

    The LG NOVA booth will also feature startup partners reinventing the future across key technology sectors:

     

    Artificial Intelligence:

    • Revelio Labs: With hundreds of millions of publicly available employment records, Revelio Lab’s universal workforce database provides an extensive understanding of the labour market to empower business leaders, HR professionals, and analysts to make data-driven talent decisions.
    • Roll: Roll’s AI-powered video platform makes it easy for anyone to create high-quality video content without the cost or complexity of traditional production. Using just phones and AI, Roll delivers high-production, multicam videos and social clips within hours, for both in-person and remote recordings.
    • Stitch AI: Stitch AI’s contextual intelligence platform transforms GenAI into a strategic decision support engine with actionable insight based on the business’s mission, strategy, values roles and institutional knowledge.

     

    HealthTech:

    • VeeOne Health: VeeOne Health provides a comprehensive acute/post-acute care platform, leveraging proactive management and clinical, intelligent, and operational workflows to deliver a holistic approach to patient care.
    • OneStep: The patented, FDA-listed OneStep platform is a smartphone-based solution that turns everyday walks into clinical insights for fall prevention, surgical rehab, orthotics & prosthetics, and more, through fast, objective gait analysis to help providers see risk sooner, track recovery in real life, and deliver better care.

     

    CleanTech:

    • Derapi: Derapi provides simple, secure, and reliable software platform that connects smart energy devices at homes and businesses to the software systems that manage them, enabling customers to maximise their investment and energy providers to operate more efficiently and effectively, helping to accelerate the transition to a Distributed Energy
    • future.
    • Onsense: Onsense’s intelligent system helps companies, support teams, technicians, property operators and service providers understand equipment, predict failures and guide repairs to provide faster fixes, lower service costs and a smoother experience for various customer touchpoints.

     

    These new business ventures, startups and projects demonstrate LG NOVA's commitment to collaborating with innovative leaders to push technological boundaries and build transformative solutions for a brighter tomorrow.

     

    The LG NOVA showcase is located at Eureka Park (Venetian Expo, Hall G. Booth #60301).

     

    For more information on LG NOVA at CES or to book press meetings, visit www.lgnova.com/ces-2026.

     

