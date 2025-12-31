About Cookies on This Site

LG ELECTRONICS EXPANDS XBOOM BY WILL.I.AM LINEUP FOR EVERY LIFESTYLE WITH AI POWERED PERSONALISTION

CORPORATE12/31/2025

    Four new models built for parties and adventures, in and outside the home

     

    SEOUL, Dec. 31, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) and global innovator will.i.am are introducing an expanded xboom lineup at CES 2026, building on the success of 2025 models such as Stage 301 and the original Bounce and Grab. Featuring stage-inspired speakers for parties and rugged designs for outdoor adventures, the new collection combines powerful sound with AI-driven personalisation and versatile styling. This next chapter of the collaboration focuses on smart interaction, extended battery life and designs that seamlessly fit into every lifestyle – transforming audio into a more connected, dynamic experience.

     

    AI features that personalise every listening moment

    xboom by will.i.am speakers deliver a well-balanced signature sound with rich bass for a full yet comfortable listening experience. FYI.RAiDiO is now deeply integrated, enabling users to engage with ten AI Personas and DJs through two-way conversational interactions. With the dedicated MY Button or FYI.RAiDiO app, listeners receive real-time curation and location-aware personalisation tailored to different contexts and moments.

     

    Four new models built for parties, adventures and everyday life

    The expanded xboom by will.i.am lineup introduces latest speakers including the Stage 501, Blast, Mini and Rock, all designed for different listening settings and lifestyles with AI-driven intelligence at the core. AI Sound automatically analyses the audio content and adjusts EQ settings to bring out melody, rhythm or vocals, creating a more refined and compelling listening experience. With AI Lighting, multicoloured bar lights on the xboom speakers move in sync with the sound, adding dynamic visual movement that enhances the overall atmosphere. Space Calibration Pro on Stage 501 and Blast models* analyses the sound quality based on its surroundings and adapts audio output to enable the xboom speakers to deliver consistent, room-filling sound in both indoor and outdoor settings.

     

    xboom Stage 501: Party-ready power with Karaoke Mode

    Love karaoke nights or singing along with friends? xboom Stage 501 makes it effortless with AI Karaoke Master, powered by deep learning from over 10,000 songs. This feature can remove or adjust vocals from virtually any song and even adjust the pitch, letting users sing solo, duet with the artist or keep vocals low if they’re feeling shy – without special files or subscriptions.

     

    The party does not stop: enjoy up to 25 hours of playback with its 99Wh swappable battery, so you can keep the music going anywhere. When plugged in, Stage 501 delivers up to 220W of power – 160W on battery – ensuring bold, room-filling sound. Its five-sided cabinet design inherits the Stage 301 wedge concept with its athletic stance and multiple setups – vertical, horizontal, tilted or tripod-mounted – while dual woofers, full-range drivers and Peerless tweeters create rich, energetic audio for any occasion.

     

    xboom Blast: Rugged outdoor speaker with massive battery life

    Planning a beach day, camping trip or backyard party? xboom Blast is built for long adventures with up to 35 hours of playback powered by its 99Wh battery. Pairing this endurance with 220W output and three passive radiators, Blast creates an expansive soundscape that keeps the vibe alive wherever you go.

     

    Its rugged design, edge bumpers and military-standard durability testing make it ready for real-world outdoor use. Thoughtful details like the side rope handle make a big difference – especially in crowded spaces. This clever addition lets you hold Blast vertically for easier navigation through gatherings or busy outdoor settings, while the rubber top handle offers another option for quick portability.

     

    xboom Mini: Stylish compact cube design meets everyday versatility

    A speaker that fits seamlessly into your daily life, best describes the xboom Mini. It offers up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge, making it ideal for kitchens, patios or on-the-go listening. Despite its compact size, Mini delivers clear, well-defined sound with Sound Field Enhance, even in open spaces.

     

    Its cube design and Magic Strap make placement effortless, while IP67 water and dust resistance ensures durability indoors and outdoors. A built-in tripod mount adds versatility, and intuitive tactile controls make adjusting volume and playback simple and comfortable.

     

    xboom Rock: Rugged design meets military standards

    Built for rugged adventures, xboom Rock combines durability with smart sharing features to keep the music going wherever you roam. Offering up to 10 hours of playback, this speaker is tested to seven military standards, ensuring reliability in challenging outdoor environments. As an upgraded version of the former XG2 model, xboom Rock now delivers enhanced performance with increased power to 6W, giving you clearer, more impactful sound for outdoor settings.

     

    Its expansive audio is supported by Sound Field Enhance, maintaining quality even across open spaces. With LE Audio Auracast, sharing music across multiple speakers is easy – perfect for group outings and social listening. A smart button provides quick app control, making the xboom Rock a dependable companion for hiking, camping or any outdoor escape.

     

    “We are turning sound into a living, learning experience,” said will.i.am. “With FYI.RAiDiO and AI personas, xboom by will.i.am speakers offer a glimpse into a new way of enjoying audio experience through an inspiring cultural connection with AI. These enhancements will bring people closer and connect through a shared passion of music and creativity.”

     

    “The collaboration with will.i.am continues to advance our vision for intelligent, expressive sound,” said Lee Jeong-seok, head of the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company’s Audio Business. “As we move into 2026, portable audio will remain a key growth driver for LG, combining refined performance, AI innovation and design that reflects what consumers value most.”

     

    The latest “xboom by will.i.am” audio products, which will roll out in global markets in 2026, will be on display during CES 2026 at the company’s booth (#15004, Las Vegas Convention Center) from January 6–9. For more updates on LG announcements, visit LG Newsroom.

     

     

     

     

