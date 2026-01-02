About Cookies on This Site

LG ELECTRONICS INTRODUCES 2026 LG GRAM LINEUP ELEVATED BY AEROMINUM

CORPORATE01/02/2026

    LG gram debuts Aerominum for a premium metallic look and durability, with dual AI to boost productivity

     

    SEOUL, Jan. 2, 2026 — LG Electronics (LG) will unveil its 2026 LG gram lineup at CES 2026, extending the brand’s decade-long leadership in ultra-portable laptops. The new lineup debuts an ultra-light Aerominum material for a portable, durable and premium design. The new models also prioritise productivity with advanced dual AI capabilities, combining on-device intelligence with cloud-based AI for more flexible work and creativity on the go.

     

    The LG gram’s evolution as the ultra-portable laptop is accelerated by Aerominum, a composition developed by LG. This innovative material reduces the laptop’s weight while reinforcing its structural strength. The resulting chassis is built for life on the move, offering scratch resistance, meeting military-grade standards and ensuring long-lasting resilience for everyday use. Aerominum’s aeroplate structure and refined atelier brushing deliver a sleek metallic finish, elevating the design without adding bulk.

     

    Select models of the 2026 LG gram lineup allow users to work faster and more securely across various environments with advanced dual AI. They also support Microsoft Copilot+ PC, alongside LG gram chat On-Device AI. Powered by the upgraded EXAONE 3.5 sLLM, these laptops provide fast, private AI assistance even without an internet connection. Equipped with the latest processors and optimised performance, the new models are built to handle demanding multitasking and complex AI workflows for both content creation and day-to-day productivity.

     

    Beyond core performance, the LG gram models enhance mobility with new connectivity and security features. The enhanced gram Link enables seamless file sharing, screen mirroring and content transfer across not only Android, iOS devices but also webOS-based LG devices, including TVs, monitors and projectors. Setting a new standard for cross-platform compatibility, gram Link serves as universal hub across these three major ecosystems. This capability empowers users to seamlessly integrate their entire digital ecosystem, eliminating traditional barriers posed by OS compatibility. For security, LG ThinQ allows users to remotely lock or erase their PC if lost, safeguarding stored data.

     

    17Z90UR: The world’s lightest 17-inch RTX laptop1

    The LG gram Pro 17 packs the performance of a 17-inch RTX laptop into a compact form factor comparable to a typical 16-inch model. Its expansive 17-inch WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) LCD display supports both long-lasting productivity and immersive viewing, without the bulk of most high-performance laptops.

     

    Driving this performance is the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 laptop GPU with 8GB of GDDR7 memory, engineered to provide ample performance for graphics-intensive tasks, content creation and gaming.

     

    16Z90U: Ultra-portable dual AI laptop for unmatched productivity

    The LG gram Pro 16 sets a new standard as the lightest 16-inch laptop in its class to feature both on-device and cloud-based AI. Its 16-inch WQXGA+ (2,880 x 1,800) OLED display delivers a premium, immersive visual experience, offering sharp and rich contrast for both work and creative tasks. Powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra processors, the device ensures responsive multitasking and smooth performance for demanding everyday workloads.

     

    “The 2026 LG gram represents a new milestone in our decade-long pursuit of ultimate portability. With Aerominum, we have successfully solved the paradox of weight versus durability, creating a premium metallic look that is both incredibly light and exceptionally durable,” said Lee Choong-hwoan, head of the Display Business at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “By fusing this breakthrough material with our advanced dual AI and security solutions, our highly intelligent and extremely portable new laptops empower users to work, create and connect seamlessly wherever they are.”

