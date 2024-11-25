We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Step-by-Step Notebook Buying Guide | LG AU
Learn what to consider when buying a laptop with our all-in-one guide. Get essential tips for notebook buying and know how to choose a laptop.
Choosing the right laptop can be a challenging decision. With so many different models on the market, each boasting a wide array of features, designs, and tech specs, it can be difficult to know if you're making the best choice.
If you’re someone who’s always on the go or if you value portability and convenience, a notebook laptop could be just what you need!
What is a notebook laptop?
Notebooks are lightweight laptops that are smaller in size than a standard model, designed to be easily transported without compromising on performance.
In this notebook computer buying guide, we’ll cover:
- What to consider when buying a notebook
- The differences between notebooks and laptops
- LG’s notebook buying recommendations
- FAQs
What to consider when buying a notebook
1. Portability
Notebooks are lightweight, portable laptops. If you need to take your laptop on the go, a notebook is perfect for school, work, or travel.
2. Versatility
Notebooks come in a range of sizes and configurations to suit different needs. Whether you need a device for basic tasks, entertainment, gaming, or creative work, there's likely a notebook that fits your requirements, making them a versatile choice. Many notebook laptops also offer features like 2-in-1 designs, allowing them to be used as both a laptop and a tablet.
3. Performance
Most notebooks come with powerful processors and hard drives. This is especially important if you’re using your notebook a lot, whether it’s for work, study, editing, or gaming. There are a few key features to look out for when buying a notebook that can impact performance:
RAM:
When you’re on the hunt for a notebook computer, memory (or RAM) is key for handling a variety of tasks. Aim for a notebook with at least 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for optimal performance.
CPU:
A CPU (Central Processing Unit), also known as a processor, is like the brain of the computer! The speed and power of a CPU impact how quickly and smoothly your notebook will run. From simple tasks like web browsing and word processing to more demanding ones like video editing and high-intensity gaming, the CPU handles all the necessary tasks for running applications and the operating system of the laptop.
Graphics Card (GCU):
A graphics card, or graphics processing unit (GPU), is crucial for rendering images and videos. There are two types of GPUs: integrated (iGPUs) and dedicated (dGPUs). Integrated GPUs are built into the laptop's processor, while dedicated GPUs are separate chips that provide extra power for graphics-intensive tasks.
A graphics card is essential for running modern high-resolution games smoothly, as well as streaming media and visuals. Graphics cards can also improve the overall system performance of your notebook, by processing on behalf of the CPU.
4. Battery Life: A key factor to consider when choosing a notebook laptop is good battery life. Notebooks are designed for portability, so having a strong battery is essential for working, streaming, or browsing on the go without the need to plug in.
5. Display Quality & Screen Size
Notebook laptops often come with high-resolution displays that feature vibrant colours and wide viewing angles, enhancing the overall user experience and making them ideal for a wide variety of uses, like working, streaming your favourite shows and movies, or gaming.
6. Connectivity
Notebook laptops typically offer a variety of connectivity options, including USB ports, HDMI ports, etc. This makes it easy to connect your notebook with your other devices like monitors, headphones or headsets, and speakers or TVs.
7. Security Features
Many notebook laptops are also equipped with built-in security features such as fingerprint scanners, facial recognition, or hardware-based encryption to keep your data safe.
8. Upgradability
Some notebook laptops allow you easily and frequently upgrade features like storage, giving you the flexibility to adapt your device to your changing needs over time.
Notebooks vs. laptops
Are notebooks as good as laptops? Notebooks fall under the laptop umbrella, as it’s a type of ultra-portable laptop. Nowadays, as laptops become lighter and more compact, most laptops and notebooks share similar features. But there are a few key differences between laptops and notebooks to keep in mind when deciding what is right for you:
1. Size & Weight
Notebooks refer to lightweight laptops, so they’re not as heavy as traditional laptops. Notebooks are typically better for travelling, whether that’s throwing it in your suitcase or taking it on the morning commute to the office, while heavier traditional laptops may be better suited to a desk setup.
2. Features & Performance
Previously, notebooks were seen as a more basic option, with traditional laptops being marketed as more powerful and high-performing. However, this distinction has become less significant recently, as laptops are getting smaller without sacrificing performance.
Both notebooks and traditional laptops now commonly feature touchpads and touch screens for navigation, often alongside a dedicated keyboard. This setup offers versatile and user-friendly interaction, catering to modern users who need both portability and high functionality.
3. Usage
When choosing between a notebook and a laptop, consider how you plan to use it. Notebooks are a great portable option due to their lightweight and compact design. If you’re always on the move, a notebook is ideal for easy transport. For more demanding tasks like gaming and video editing, a laptop might be a better choice as they often come with more powerful processors and hardware, depending on the specific specifications of the model.
4. Price
Notebooks used to be considered a more affordable choice compared to traditional laptops. Their smaller size often meant they were more basic and less expensive. These days, however, as laptops continue to shrink in size and notebooks gain more powerful hardware and processors, both types can come in a wide range of prices to fit various budgets (which we’ll explore later in this guide!).
LG’s picks on what is the best notebook laptop to buy
Now that we’ve explored the key features of notebooks and how they stack up against traditional laptops, it’s time to look at some good laptops to buy to help you choose the right notebook laptop for your needs.
The LG gram series is a great choice if you’re after a notebook. With their ultra-lightweight and compact design, these notebooks are perfect for users who need a device that’s easy to carry without sacrificing performance.
So, if you're on the hunt for a lightweight and highly portable notebook with long battery life and impressive performance, an LG gram could be just what you’re after!
Here are a few top picks from the LG gram series that are worth considering as you decide which notebook laptop suits you best:
Best notebook laptop for travel: LG gram Pro 2-in-1
The LG gram Pro 2-in-1 16-inch Laptop is the perfect travel companion as it’s the world’s lightest 16-inch 2-in-1 laptop! Weighing in at just 1,399g and with a slim 12.4mm profile, this ultralight and portable notebook is a breeze to carry around, making it perfect for those always on the move!
Plus, the 2-in-1 convertible touchscreen features a flexible 360° hinge, so you can switch between various modes with ease. If you’re after a laptop that doubles as a tablet for reading, streaming, or working remotely, the LG gram 2-in-1 is an excellent all-in-one choice, especially for travellers!
Best notebook laptop for working
A dual monitor setup can be a game-changer for productivity, allowing you to tackle multiple tasks with ease. However, while multi-screen displays enhance efficiency, they do require a fair bit of space and can limit your flexibility in where you can work from!
Any LG gram Laptop paired with +view Portable Monitor (available separately) is a top laptop for work, especially for remote working. Much like the LG gram Laptop, a +view portable monitor is lightweight and ultra-portable, making it easy to take wherever you need to work. This is ideal for remote workers who need to set up their workstation in different locations, whether that’s at home, in a coworking space, or on the move.
LG gram Laptops are well-suited for remote working thanks to their large touchpad, featuring multi-touch gesture support, supporting smooth and precise navigation through your tasks. Their keyboards are designed for comfort, with plenty of space between keys to make typing a breeze. When paired with a +view portable monitor, you can maintain high productivity levels no matter where you’re working from!
For optimal portability and productivity, consider the LG Gram Pro 16 inch, weighing just 1,399g, and perfectly complement it with the separately available 16-inch +view Portable Monitor, enhancing productivity wherever you work.
Best notebook laptop for gaming
If you’re a keen gamer and want to buy gaming laptop, the LG gram 17-inch Laptop is a standout choice! With its high-resolution large display and 16:10 aspect ratio, it offers an immersive gaming experience that's hard to beat. It’s the largest screen in the LG gram range, making it ideal for getting fully absorbed in your games.
Avid gamers know that modern games often come with hefty system requirements, so a powerful processor is crucial. Beyond its impressive display, the LG gram 17-inch Laptop is equipped with an Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor, capable of handling intense gaming sessions, as well as demanding work and creative tasks!
Best notebook laptop for movies
The LG gram Pro 16" 2-in-1 Laptop is a top pick for movie lovers. Its high-resolution IPS display delivers stunning visuals with exceptional image clarity. The vibrant colours and deep blacks enhance the overall viewing experience, making it perfect for enjoying movies in any lighting condition.
The LG gram Pro 16" 2-in-1 also supports a high refresh rate, ensuring smooth, lag-free playback—ideal for streaming your favourite movies and shows. Additionally, the laptop features Dolby Atmos HD Audio, delivering an immersive sound experience that brings the action to life, transporting you right into the heart of the scenes.
On top of its impressive display and audio capabilities, the LG gram Pro 16" 2-in-1 is ultra-light and super slim, making it a breeze to carry around. Its powerful Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor ensures smooth performance for all your entertainment needs. Whether you're watching movies at home or on the move, the LG gram Pro 16" 2-in-1 delivers a top-notch viewing experience.
Notebook Laptop FAQS
Is a touchscreen necessary?
A touchscreen notebook laptop is a great choice for creative work. Whether you're into making presentations, graphic design, or video editing, the touch-based navigation can be a real asset. However, it's not a must-have for everyone, and keep in mind that touchscreen models usually cost a bit more than their traditional counterparts.
How do I choose the right notebook laptop screen size for me
Again, the right screen size for your notebook laptop really depends on how you plan to use it. The standard notebook laptop sizes are as follows:
13-14 Inches:
For users that value portability, a smaller screen size is ideal if you’re often on the move or need a lightweight laptop for commuting.
15-17 Inches:
Notebooks with larger screens are great if you need plenty of screen real estate for multitasking, content creation, or professional applications. They’re also great for immersive gaming and streaming, as well as for use in home offices, classrooms, or any workspace where a larger display can be beneficial.
How much should I budget for a good notebook laptop?
Budget is another key consideration when selecting the right notebook laptop for you. Prices can vary quite a bit between models, so it's a good idea to do your research before making a purchase. Generally, you can expect notebook laptops to fall into the following price ranges:
Entry-level: $600-$1,200
Entry-level notebook laptops provide essential features suitable for basic tasks. They’re solid options for students or those looking to use their laptop for day-to-day browsing, word processing, and media streaming. While they may not have the advanced features or high performance of more expensive models, they’re great for light use and offer excellent value for money.
Mid-range: $1,200-$2,000
The standard price range of a notebook laptop. This price bracket is ideal for users who need a laptop for more demanding tasks such as gaming, photo editing, programming, or remote work that involves a lot of multitasking. Notebooks in this range strike a good balance between performance and cost, making them an ideal choice for those who need more power without breaking the bank.
High-end: $2,000+
Notebooks in the high-end range are packed with top-of-the-line features and powerful processors. They’re a solid investment for anyone needing peak performance for demanding tasks like 3D rendering, video editing, software development, and high-end gaming. If you’re after premium build quality, advanced features, and cutting-edge technology, a notebook in the high-end price range is definitely worth considering.
So, if you’re buying a laptop, and would like to find a model that’s both portable and versatile without skimping on performance, a notebook is sure to be the right choice for you!
We hope this guide has provided you with all the information you need to choose the perfect notebook laptop, including:
- Features available
- What to look for while buying a laptop
- Differences between notebooks and traditional laptops
- Which LG gram Notebook is right for you