gram +view 16 Inch IPS Portable Monitor | WQXGA, 16:10 Display, USB Type-C

16MR70

Front view of the 16 Inch LG gram +view (16MR70) portable monitor with 16:10 display and USB Type-C

LG gram +view

Expand your View

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
*This product is a portable monitor. Power is supplied from the connected laptop.
*This product is for laptops only. Any device connected to the monitor must support DisplayPort Alternate Mode (DP Alt Mode) and Power Output (USB PD) above 7.5W (5V/1.5A).
*If the battery of the connected laptop is low, the connection with a laptop is disabled.

  • 32:10 Dual Display
    32:10 Dual Display**
  • Slim Design
    Slim Design
  • Multi-tasking
    Multi-tasking
  • Anti-glare panel
    Anti-glare panel
  • Auto Rotate
    Auto Rotate***
  • Screen Share
    Screen Share
  • New Folio Cover
    New Folio Cover

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
**Need to connect gram 16 Laptop (16-inch 16:10 screen) for 32:10 screen.
***The Auto Rotate function can be used only when LG Switch App is installed.

Expand, Widen and Boost your gram

+view for LG gram is a portable monitor that can provide a wider view when connected to an LG gram laptop.

16:10 Large Screen

16:10 screen is designed for your productivity offering virtually 32:10 screen with LG gram 16.

WQXGA (2560x1600) High Resolution

DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) Wide Color Gamut**

DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) Wide Colur Gamut**

It accurately represents your creative ideas and the colors you intended, thanks to DCI-P3 99% (Typ.).

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%

It Only Takes a Cable

You can easily set up a dual monitor with a USB Type-C™ connection. Even better, the USB Type-C™ ports are on both sides.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.

Add to the Comfort

With the LG gram +view Cover that supports 105° and 120°, you can adjust the angle that is the most comfortable for you.

Scalability and Portability for Boosting Work Efficiently

Complete your own work environment wherever you are.
Auto Rotate Mode
Screen Share Mode
Multi-tasking Mode

Auto Rotate Mode**

Auto Rotate Mode provides both horizontal and vertical screen to improve your productivity.

Screen Share

Share the screen with your colleague for work efficiency.

Multi-tasking

Virtually seamless Dual display helps your multi-tasking.

The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
**The Auto Rotate function can be used only when LG Switch App is installed.

All Spec

INFO

  • Product Category

    gram+view

  • Year

    Y23

DIMENSION / WEIGHT

  • Dimension(mm)

    360 x 245.5 x 8.3

  • weight(kg)

    0.67 (0.92 / with Folio)

  • Dimension(inch)

    14.17 x 9.66 x 0.32

  • Shipping Dimension(mm)

    422 x 294 x 70

  • Shipping weight(kg)

    2

  • weight(lb)

    1.45

  • Shipping weight(lb)

    4.41

  • Shipping Dimension(inch)

    16.5x11.5x2.4

DESIGN

  • Chassis Materials

    Aluminum, PC-ABS

  • Color

    Silver

SYSTEM

  • Operating System

    Non OS

DISPLAY

  • Brightness

    350nit

  • Color gamut

    DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)

  • Contrast

    1200:1 (Typical)

  • Panel Type

    IPS Non Touch / Anti Glare

  • Panel Multi

    LGD

  • Pol

    Anti-Glare

  • Ratio

    16:10

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Resolution

    WQXGA 2560 x 1600

  • Size (Inch)

    16

  • Size (cm)

    40.6

SECURITY

  • fTPM/HW TPM

    NO

  • SSD Security

    NO

  • HDD Security

    NO

ACCESSORY

  • Accessory

    Folio Cover, USB Type C To Cable

PRE-INSTALLED SW

  • Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*

    NO

  • Dolby Atmos

    NO

  • LG gram Link

    NO

  • DTS X:Ultra

    NO

  • Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

    NO

  • Intel® Unision

    NO

  • LG Control Center

    NO

  • LG Display Extension

    NO

  • LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide

    NO

  • LG Glance by Mirametrix®

    NO

  • LG On Screen Display 3

    YES

  • LG PC Manuals

    NO

  • LG Pen Settings

    NO

  • LG Power Manager

    NO

  • LG Reader Mode

    NO

  • LG Security Guard

    NO

  • Quick Share

    NO

  • LG UltraGear Studio

    NO

  • LG Update & Recovery

    NO

  • LG Update Center

    NO

  • McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

    NO

  • Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

    NO

  • Nebo for LG

    NO

  • PCmover Professional

    NO

  • Sync on Mobile

    NO

  • Wacom notes

    NO

  • Bamboo Paper

    NO

  • LG Smart Assistant

    NO

  • LG Quick Guide

    NO

  • LG Lively Theme

    NO

BUTTON

  • Button

    Power button

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

  • USB Type C

    2 (DP Alt Mode)

