gram Pro 2in1 16 Inch Lightweight Touchscreen Laptop
Windows 11, 16GB RAM, Intel® Core™ Ultra 7, 1TB SSD

gram Pro 2in1 16 Inch Lightweight Touchscreen Laptop |
Windows 11, 16GB RAM, Intel® Core™ Ultra 7, 1TB SSD

16T90SP-G.AA78A

gram Pro 2in1 16 Inch Lightweight Touchscreen Laptop |
Windows 11, 16GB RAM, Intel® Core™ Ultra 7, 1TB SSD

(0)
Front view of the 16 Inch LG gram Pro 2 in 1 (16T90SP-G.AA78A) laptop with keyboard and a touch pen, featuring 16GB RAM and Intel Ultra 7 Core
LG gram Pro 2-in-1 logo.
LG gram Pro 2-in-1 usp video-Pro. Anytime, anywhere.

Pro. Anytime, anywhere

LG gram Pro 2-in-1 groupscene-tent mode and flat mode.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use

lightest LG gram 2-in-1 laptop-16t90sp.

Ultra-light & superslim

latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor-evo edition.

Level up to Pro

LG gram 2-in-1 offer precise image with IPS LCD and OLED display.

Your Pro studio

High refresh rate supports smooth workflow.

Smooth workflow

LG gram Link-connect with various devices-iOS-Android.

Get all connected

The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package and should be purchased separately. 
To download the latest LG gram Link software, visit LG.COM.

Ultra-light & superslim

The gram Pro 2in1 portable laptop with its ultra-light build and powerful performance, takes you where you want.

1,399g

Lightweight

12.4mm

Superslim

lightest LG gram 2-in-1 laptop-16t90sp.

The thickness stated above measures the slimmest part of the product, and the weight is based on the laptop only. Please see the specification for a detailed product description.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use

Pro. Anytime, anywhere.

Experience professional-grade power in a super versatile 2in1 form with an ultra-light body of 1,399g.

LG gram Pro 2in1.

LG gram Pro 2-in-1 supports pro grade performance. gram Link-connect with various devices-iOS-Android.

The stylus pen is included in the package.
To download the latest LG gram Link software, visit LG.COM.
The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package and should be purchased separately. 
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

360˚ touch display

Versatile in every angle

A simple flip laptop is all you need to suit your moment's needs. The 360˚ hinge lets you switch from laptop to tablet and everything in between.

Versatile in every angle-laptop mode, tablet mode, tent mode, stand mode, flat mode.

Show you’re a pro

Crafted for elegance and efficiency, the 2 in 1 laptop tablet fits seamlessly into any workplace. Whether you’re working alone or with multiple collaborators, it provides the modes and the power for various tasks.

LG gram Pro 2-in-1 is good for collaborate.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use

Advanced stylus pen

Each stroke comes to life

Our stylus pen gives you nuanced precision with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. Detailed tilt and stroke are captured, allowing fluid control and finesse. 

Charge up in a snap

Snap on the stylus for immediate wireless charging. Magnetic convenience keeps your pen powered and in place without any extra cables.


Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

The stylus pen is included in the package.

Pro powered

Intel® Evo™ Edition

Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor

Powered by Intel's latest processor, LG gram facilitates professional-standard graphics work and opens up a world of possibilities for video editing. Whether gaming or working, LG gram takes you to a whole new level.

latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor-evo edition.

LPDDR5x

Max 16GB RAM

NVMe (Gen4)

Up to 1TB SSD


Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Intel®, the Intel logo, and Intel core are trademarks of the Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

Process heavyweight work like footage editing and 3D design without lagging - Shown with Adobe Premiere Pro.

Pro’s performance

Every work you start with gram Pro touch screen laptop deserves to be completed as a masterpiece. You can generate AI images fast and process heavyweight work like footage editing and 3D design.

Process various software quickly - Shown with Adobe Firefly, Shown with Adobe Illustrator, Shown with Adobe Photoshop.

Adobe product screenshots reprinted with permission from Adobe.
The above program is not included in the package and should be purchased separately.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

cooling system.

Stay cool. Stay creative.

Work and play with passion, yet stay cool. Our powerful cooling system keeps your ideas flowing as smoothly as your projects.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Latest Windows OS

LG gram Pro maximises productivity by stretching every pixel, thanks to the latest Windows OS. It coherently incorporates enhanced security, accessibility, and social features.

Pro-grade visuals

Immerse yourself in a display that syncs with your creative pulse. LG gram Pro’s IPS display delivers vibrant and smooth visuals, greatly optimised for every stroke of your imagination.

16”
2560x1600

High resolution

IPS
Display

Clear visual

Up to
144Hz

Refresh Rate

16:10
DCI-P3 99%

Wide range
VRR (Various Refresh Rate)

Fluid display, have it the pro way

Experience fluid visuals, optimised to your work and needs. The gram Pro 2in1 intuitively syncs refresh rates (range of 31Hz-144Hz) with your activities, delivering vivid detail when you’re on a roll and power-saving stillness when you’re not.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

16:10 High resolution display

Bring your screen to life

Dive deep into a wide spectrum of colours with the WQXGA (2560x1600) high resolution. The display brings your work and entertainment to life with breathtakingly vivid hues. Also, the 16:10 aspect ratio display allows you to see more content^ with less scrolling.

16:10 High resolution display shows more display.

Adobe product screenshots reprinted with permission from Adobe.
The above program is not included in the package and should be purchased separately. 
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

^compared to the standard 16:9 aspect ratio

gram Link

Get all connected

LG gram easily connects as many as 10 devices all at once, even iOS and Android. Share, collaborate, and create by turning your workspace into a concert of technology.

To work properly, LG gram Link app installation on your mobile devices (iOS and Android) is required.
To download the latest LG gram Link software, visit LG.COM.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

AI-powered photo organisation

 You can easily organise your photos using gram Link. With AI classification technology, photos are automatically categorised by time, location, or 38 different themes. You can also swiftly search for photos using search queries such as date, person, or place.

To download the latest LG gram Link software, visit LG.COM.

Multi-device, simple sharing

Share photos, videos and documents from your gram to not just one, but up to ten devices.

Expand your world

Connect with your mobile device for an extended viewing experience.

Control it from gram

The easy control hub for your digital domain. Use gram's touchpad and keys to direct your connected devices. Creativity starts with your gram.

To work properly, LG gram Link app installation on your mobile devices (iOS and Android) is required.
The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package and should be purchased separately.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Dolby Atmos

Immerse yourself

Soundscapes come alive. Dolby Atmos technology envelops you in a lush, expansive, 360-degree auditory adventure.

Dolby Atmos-360 degree-surround audio.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Stay unplugged

Unleashed mobility. The 77Wh high-capacity battery powers prolonged productivity and play. Our AI Smart Assistant traces and alerts your power consumption status in advance, allowing extended battery life.

high-capacity battery.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on the model, settings, and user environments.

Easy connectivity

Ports for optimal performance

Connect with gram +view, high-speed storage, bigger monitors, or cutting-edge devices. Create a plug-and-play paradise of greater productivity and endless entertainment.

HDMI, USB 4 Type-C (Thunderbolt™ 4), HP/MIC, USB 3.2.

USB Type-C™ (USB 4 Gen 3x2, Thunderbolt™), USB Type-A (USB 3.2 Gen 2x1).
USB Type-C™﻿ and USB-C™ are trademarks of USB Implementers Forum.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Print

Key Specs

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home

  • Size (Inch)

    16

  • Processor

    Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor 155H (16 Cores; 6P + 8E +2 LPE, P: 1.4 up to 4.8 GHz / E : 0.9 up to 3.8 GHz) Intel Smart Cache 24 MB

  • Memory

    16GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 7467MHz)

  • SSD

    1TB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots

  • weight(kg)

    1.399

  • Resolution

    WQXGA (2560 x 1600) LCD

  • Graphic

    Intel® Arc™ graphics

  • Color gamut

    DCI-P3 99% (Typical)

  • Dimension(inch)

    14.06 x 9.99 x 0.49 ~ 0.51

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Brightness

    400nit

  • Color gamut

    DCI-P3 99% (Typical)

  • Contrast

    LCD: 1500:1 (Typical)

  • Panel Multi

    LCD : LGD

  • Panel Type

    IPS LCD Pen Touch

  • Pol

    LCD : Anti-Glare w/ Glass

  • Ratio

    16:10

  • Refresh Rate

    VRR(31Hz-144Hz)

  • Resolution

    WQXGA (2560 x 1600) LCD

  • Response Time

    LCD : 30ms (Typical)

  • Size (cm)

    40.6

  • Size (Inch)

    16

INFO

  • Product Category

    gram Pro 360

  • Year

    Y24

LED

  • LED

    Power, Caps Lock, Charging (White single color), IR LED, Webcam LED, MIC LED

POWER

  • AC Adapter

    65W

  • AC Adapter type

    USB Type-C

SECURITY

  • finger print

    NO

  • fTPM/HW TPM

    Option

  • HDD Security

    NO

  • Secure mode

    NO

  • Slim Kensington lock

    NO

  • SSD Security

    YES

SYSTEM

  • Graphic

    Intel® Arc™ graphics

  • Memory

    16GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 7467MHz)

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home

  • Processor

    Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor 155H (16 Cores; 6P + 8E +2 LPE, P: 1.4 up to 4.8 GHz / E : 0.9 up to 3.8 GHz) Intel Smart Cache 24 MB

CONNECTIVITY

  • BT

    BT 5.3

  • LAN

    10/100 or Gigabit with RJ45 gender (Option)

  • Webcam

    FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic 

  • Wireless

    Intel WiFi-6E AX211 (WiFi 6E, 2x2, BT Combo)

THERMAL

  • Thermal

    Mega dual cooling system

INPUT DEVICE

  • Keyboard

    Full Size Backlit Keyboard with MIC LED indication (US: 97 Key, UK: 98 Key w/ 3 Column Numeric Keypad)

  • Pointing Device

    Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function (size: 127.5 x 78.6mm)

SOUND

  • Audio

    HD Audio with Dolby Atmos

  • Speaker

    Stereo Speaker (3.0W x2)
    Smart AMP (MAX 5W x2)

BUTTON

  • Button

    Power button

DESIGN

  • Chassis Materials

    Magnesium, PC-ABS

  • Color

    Obsidian Black

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

  • HDMI

    YES

  • USB Type A

    USB 3.2 Gen 2 (x2)

  • USB Type C

    USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)

  • HP-Out

    4Pole Headset, US type

BATTERY

  • Battery

    77Wh

DIMENSION / WEIGHT

  • Dimension(inch)

    14.06 x 9.99 x 0.49 ~ 0.51

  • Dimension(mm)

    357.3 x 253.8 x 12.4~12.9

  • Shipping Dimension(inch)

    18.7 x11.8 x 2.4

  • Shipping Dimension(mm)

    475 x 299 x 60

  • Shipping weight(kg)

    2.3

  • Shipping weight(lb)

    5.07

  • weight(kg)

    1.399

  • weight(lb)

    3.08

PRE-INSTALLED SW

  • Bamboo Paper

    YES

  • Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*

    NO

  • Dolby Atmos

    YES

  • DTS X:Ultra

    NO

  • Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

    YES

  • Intel® Unision

    YES

  • LG Control Center

    NO

  • LG Display Extension

    YES

  • LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide

    NO

  • LG Glance by Mirametrix®

    YES

  • LG gram Link

    YES

  • LG Lively Theme

    YES

  • LG On Screen Display 3

    YES

  • LG PC Manuals

    YES

  • LG Pen Settings

    NO

  • LG Power Manager

    NO

  • LG Quick Guide

    YES

  • LG Reader Mode

    NO

  • LG Security Guard

    YES

  • LG Smart Assistant

    YES

  • LG UltraGear Studio

    NO

  • LG Update Center

    NO

  • LG Update & Recovery

    YES

  • McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

    YES

  • Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

    YES

  • Nebo for LG

    NO

  • PCmover Professional

    YES

  • Quick Share

    YES

  • Sync on Mobile

    NO

  • Wacom notes

    NO

STORAGE

  • SSD

    1TB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots

